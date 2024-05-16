Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1334463 times)

Offline Shankly998

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31560 on: Yesterday at 08:49:47 am »
Quote from: Lusty on May 16, 2024, 09:42:56 pm
He's going to be amazing on the campaign trail.  Will make Ed Milliband look normal.

All leaders of a country are weirdos you have to be a strange person to put yourself through constant scrutiny and risk of you and your family being assassinated it's just some are better at hiding it than others.
Just whether you get a good weirdo or a bad weirdo
Offline RedSince86

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31561 on: Yesterday at 10:07:24 am »
Suella the fucking Witch!! :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

"Hi, I'm Suella Braverman...."

The former Home Secretary, who has boasted of having "close family members in the Israeli military," receives a warm welcome at the Cambridge University encampment for Palestine.

https://x.com/Lowkey0nline/status/1791385239039639927



Online TepidT2O

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31562 on: Yesterday at 01:40:03 pm »

There is literally no need for this. None.
There is no excuse for this. None.
This could be fixed next week if they wanted too.

Utterly disgusting and repugnant
Offline Shankly998

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31563 on: Yesterday at 06:11:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:40:03 pm

There is literally no need for this. None.
There is no excuse for this. None.
This could be fixed next week if they wanted too.

Utterly disgusting and repugnant

Didn't realise that a country like Germany has a higher homeless rate than US odd. What do you define as fixed? As there's no country with a 0% homelessness rate just similar to the rest of the pack
Online Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31564 on: Yesterday at 06:55:59 pm »
Don't forget, the US has a population of over 300 million, compared to Germany's 84 million or so. Plus, America is so spread out, there's lots of places for people to just get lost in. Their stats might not be as accurate as a smaller country that's more on the ball with record keeping.
Offline Shankly998

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31565 on: Yesterday at 09:41:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:55:59 pm
Don't forget, the US has a population of over 300 million, compared to Germany's 84 million or so. Plus, America is so spread out, there's lots of places for people to just get lost in. Their stats might not be as accurate as a smaller country that's more on the ball with record keeping.

I wonder if they count RVs as temporary accommodation
Offline Sammy5IsAlive

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31566 on: Yesterday at 10:55:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:40:03 pm

There is literally no need for this. None.
There is no excuse for this. None.
This could be fixed next week if they wanted too.

Utterly disgusting and repugnant

Just a thought of what may be behind this. It is of course anecdotal but from my own professional experience of the benefits system and local authority homelessness provisions in London.

The amount of money that the benefits system will normally pay (whether by Housing Benefit or Universal Credit) is limited by the Local Housing Allowance for that area. An exception to this is where somebody is living in temporary accommodation that is provided under a LA's homelessness duties. In that case the amount that can be paid by Housing Benefit (which still covers all accommodation of this type) is limited only by what LA's deem as 'unreasonable' - i.e. it can be pretty close or even slightly exceed market rents. Some landlords have caught onto this, have removed their flats from the 'open market' and instead entered into agreements with LAs to provide temporary housing, charging much higher rents than could be paid if they were renting normally to tenants who could not pay more than the LHA.

So a larger proportion of the rented accommodation is now provided under 'temporary accommodation' and shows up in these statistics. In some ways this is actually beneficial for tenants - LAs have a greater range of housing stock to place people in and so less people are having to spend long periods of time in hostel/BnB accommodation when they present as homeless. Plus whilst their tenancy security in the individual property is weaker than if they have a normal AST tenancy, their overall housing security is better as if the placement breaks down the LA will normally have an obligation to rehouse them in alternative accommodation. Obviously the landlords are happy as they receive more rent. LAs are happy as their Housing Benefit expenditure is reimbursed by central government. That leaves the taxpayer as the big loser as they are left covering HB expenditure that from a benefits perspective at least is artificially inflated.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31567 on: Today at 10:24:10 am »
Ministers have now asked for a revised way [for officials] to write those submissions because they dont really understand the relevance of what they are being asked.

Not only did they write a law that is partly unlawful and partly too convoluted to be implemented fast, they dont even understand what mess they have created.

https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/home-office-rwanda-mess-inept-ministers-3060457?ito=twitter_share_article-top
Online Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31568 on: Today at 10:58:20 am »
I was in Salisbury the other day and saw the Magna Carta. Wasn't much to actually see, except a single page of very small, very immaculate writing that I presumed was old English, or perhaps even Latin. (Even with my reading glasses on I couldn't actually decipher it.)

But one thing that stuck out was one of the visitors who explained, "the King abided by the law, but he could no longer make the laws."

That reminded me of what Bozo's shithouse dad once arrogantly said, paraphrasing: "If the law prevents us, we shall just change the law."

That's who our supposed lawmakers are now; probably what they've been for the best part of fifty years. A rabble of wannabe kings and queens who seek to set themselves above and outside the law. You might not need to believe in God in order to be a good person, but seemingly some need to be afraid of hell in order to not be a cnut. This pack of jackals have no fear. There are no consequences for the crimes they have committed against the people. Their only fear is falling off the gravy train and becoming irrelevant.

How can we have a fair and just society when then the institute of lawmaking itself is corrupt and intent on defying all common law of decency and morality? It's supposed to be the House of Commons, yet it's stuffed with millionaires and billionaires. Nothing but New Age Barons and landowners seeking to screw the poor for every penny.

In a thousand years or more, what has changed - other than people get to endure their poverty with a smart phone and an indoor toilet?

Is there any answer to this mess? Any at all?
Offline TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31569 on: Today at 12:08:14 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:24:10 am
Ministers have now asked for a revised way [for officials] to write those submissions because they dont really understand the relevance of what they are being asked.

Not only did they write a law that is partly unlawful and partly too convoluted to be implemented fast, they dont even understand what mess they have created.

https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/home-office-rwanda-mess-inept-ministers-3060457?ito=twitter_share_article-top

Absolutely clueless with zero competence.  Approaching a billion quid of taxpayers dosh and the only one individual who departed for Rwanda took his £3k bung and has now disappeared.

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/first-migrant-sent-to-rwanda-with-3k-nowhere-to-be-found-in-the-african-nation-374101/
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31570 on: Today at 03:25:27 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:08:14 pm
Absolutely clueless with zero competence.  Approaching a billion quid of taxpayers dosh and the only one individual who departed for Rwanda took his £3k bung and has now disappeared.

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/first-migrant-sent-to-rwanda-with-3k-nowhere-to-be-found-in-the-african-nation-374101/

I wonder how many round trips he will be able to make, before they catch on.

"Worlds richest refugee"  ;D
