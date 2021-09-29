When you consider the £billions they have wasted giving contracts to their mates not giving them to Stonewall is a fucking disgrace.



There's a terrible irony that the Minister For Common Sense has absolutely none of it and I'm sure that there's a splendid business opportunity for flogging rainbow ties and tank-topsHaving said that, a number of institutions are currently reviewing their relationship with Stonewall and I think it's fair enough that the government do the same. Stonewall appear to have fallen into the trap of being hostile to critical review of their policies and that's always bad news - firstly because it means that you may not achieve your desired objectives but also that you bury your head in the sand re. negative side effects. I've heard some express the opinion that the trans-debate became toxic after Stonewall got involved. The Cass report has been critical of some policies advocated by Stonewall and some members of the gay community also appear to be distancing themselves from the organisation. So perhaps it is time to ask if the organisation is still a suitable source of advice.