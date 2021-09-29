Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,731
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31520 on: Yesterday at 04:48:29 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 04:46:33 pm
How can the Minister for Common Sense be complaining about a 'pointless job creation scheme'.

The entire Tory Party is a pointless job creation scheme. The electorate will finally show more common sense than the minister.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31521 on: Yesterday at 04:52:37 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:48:29 pm
The entire Tory Party is a pointless job creation scheme. The electorate will finally show more common sense than the minister.
;D Brilliant reply, hope Labour start using it. McVey as well, she's dropped herself in it lots of times.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,273
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31522 on: Yesterday at 05:15:22 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:14:02 pm
Minister for common sense  :no

Sounds like a John Cleese role just before he was promoted to Minister for Silly Walks.
TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31523 on: Yesterday at 05:59:20 pm
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,657
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31524 on: Yesterday at 06:05:57 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:14:02 pm
Minister for common sense  :no


You cant wear a rainbow lanyard? 
Yeah, good luck enforcing that.  I mean, any disciplinary for that would be laughable
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31525 on: Yesterday at 06:23:40 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31526 on: Yesterday at 06:31:00 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:05:57 pm
You can’t wear a rainbow lanyard? 
Yeah, good luck enforcing that.  I mean, any disciplinary for that would be laughable
I initially assumed that you were using a joke example. By since this comes from Ester McVey, 'Minister for Common Sense', I thought it best to look it up. McVey is a pitiful, fucking idiot.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31527 on: Yesterday at 06:32:18 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:31:00 pm
I initially assumed that you were using a joke example. By since this comes from Ester McVey, 'Minister for Common Sense', I thought it best to look it up. McVey is a pitiful, fucking idiot.

I did exactly the same, hence my link above. Astonishing
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31528 on: Yesterday at 06:35:09 pm
When you consider the £billions they have wasted giving contracts to their mates not giving them to Stonewall is a fucking disgrace.
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31529 on: Yesterday at 06:47:25 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:32:18 pm
I did exactly the same, hence my link above. Astonishing
Your post crossed my looking it up and posting my reply. It is totally idiocy. I mean, pick your battles. But some like battles just for the sake of having them. People with personality disorders.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,037
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31530 on: Yesterday at 07:30:36 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:42:47 pm
Well that's the problem, people will speculate without any proof, if the Torys thought they could publish it in full and damage Labour then they would have done it in a shot. the point is call their bluff, it's about answering their attacks of the country being unsafe in Labours hands.

Like I said, I suspect its a lot more damaging to the Tories than Labour.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,990
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31531 on: Yesterday at 10:33:11 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:30:36 pm
Like I said, I suspect its a lot more damaging to the Tories than Labour.

Not after it's been through the filter of the Tory media.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31532 on: Yesterday at 10:40:04 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:30:36 pm
Like I said, I suspect its a lot more damaging to the Tories than Labour.
It has to be damaging for the Torys for many reasons but theres been so many things Labour can use to attack the Torys over the last few yrs, this has been one that's just faded away, I think I heard Chris Bryant demanding them to publish the report a few times. the only reason this is being brought up now is the Torys are trying to scare voters arguing the country's security isn't safe under Labour so they need to be reminded about the Russia Report to shut them up.

It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,990
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31533 on: Yesterday at 10:54:01 pm
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Lisan Al Gaib

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 160
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31534 on: Yesterday at 10:55:26 pm
They sent out campaign emails today with everyone CC'd in instead of BCC'd so they might have a massive GDPR fine incoming for data breaches soon.
So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,273
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31535 on: Today at 09:03:03 am
If there was ever a need for the Minister of Common Sense to intervene this is it. Esther can don her marigolds, pick up the Fairy Liquid and a scourer and hot tail to Essex to sort this problem out;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cjeww0ep89eo

 ;D
LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31536 on: Today at 09:21:42 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:35:09 pm
When you consider the £billions they have wasted giving contracts to their mates not giving them to Stonewall is a fucking disgrace.
There's a terrible irony that the Minister For Common Sense has absolutely none of it and I'm sure that there's a splendid business opportunity for flogging rainbow ties and tank-tops  ::)
Having said that, a number of institutions are currently reviewing their relationship with Stonewall and I think it's fair enough that the government do the same. Stonewall appear to have fallen into the trap of being hostile to critical review of their policies and that's always bad news - firstly because it means that you may not achieve your desired objectives but also that you bury your head in the sand re. negative side effects. I've heard some express the opinion that the trans-debate became toxic after Stonewall got involved. The Cass report has been critical of some policies advocated by Stonewall and some members of the gay community also appear to be distancing themselves from the organisation.  So perhaps it is time to ask if the organisation is still a suitable source of advice.
Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,805
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31537 on: Today at 10:42:12 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:03:03 am
If there was ever a need for the Minister of Common Sense to intervene this is it. Esther can don her marigolds, pick up the Fairy Liquid and a scourer and hot tail to Essex to sort this problem out;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cjeww0ep89eo

 ;D

Typical Tory snowflake trying to cancel people just using their freedom of speech.

Also "Arscott", what a name.
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,273
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31538 on: Today at 10:43:29 am
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 10:42:12 am
Typical Tory snowflake trying to cancel people just using their freedom of speech.

Also "Arscott", what a name.

Call the Bottom Inspectors!
