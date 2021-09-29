Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
I am an egg and I like cheese and fluffy squirrels called Bob. Bob the Fluffy squirrel is my fave babes.
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 784 785 786 787 788 [789]   Go Down

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1331228 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,731
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31520 on: Today at 04:48:29 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:46:33 pm
How can the Minister for Common Sense be complaining about a 'pointless job creation scheme'.

The entire Tory Party is a pointless job creation scheme. The electorate will finally show more common sense than the minister.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31521 on: Today at 04:52:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:48:29 pm
The entire Tory Party is a pointless job creation scheme. The electorate will finally show more common sense than the minister.
;D Brilliant reply, hope Labour start using it. McVey as well, she's dropped herself in it lots of times.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,260
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31522 on: Today at 05:15:22 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:14:02 pm
Minister for common sense  :no

Sounds like a John Cleese role just before he was promoted to Minister for Silly Walks.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31523 on: Today at 05:59:20 pm »
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,654
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31524 on: Today at 06:05:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:14:02 pm
Minister for common sense  :no


You cant wear a rainbow lanyard? 
Yeah, good luck enforcing that.  I mean, any disciplinary for that would be laughable
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31525 on: Today at 06:23:40 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31526 on: Today at 06:31:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:05:57 pm
You can’t wear a rainbow lanyard? 
Yeah, good luck enforcing that.  I mean, any disciplinary for that would be laughable
I initially assumed that you were using a joke example. By since this comes from Ester McVey, 'Minister for Common Sense', I thought it best to look it up. McVey is a pitiful, fucking idiot.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31527 on: Today at 06:32:18 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:31:00 pm
I initially assumed that you were using a joke example. By since this comes from Ester McVey, 'Minister for Common Sense', I thought it best to look it up. McVey is a pitiful, fucking idiot.

I did exactly the same, hence my link above. Astonishing
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31528 on: Today at 06:35:09 pm »
When you consider the £billions they have wasted giving contracts to their mates not giving them to Stonewall is a fucking disgrace.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31529 on: Today at 06:47:25 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:32:18 pm
I did exactly the same, hence my link above. Astonishing
Your post crossed my looking it up and posting my reply. It is totally idiocy. I mean, pick your battles. But some like battles just for the sake of having them. People with personality disorders.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,035
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31530 on: Today at 07:30:36 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:42:47 pm
Well that's the problem, people will speculate without any proof, if the Torys thought they could publish it in full and damage Labour then they would have done it in a shot. the point is call their bluff, it's about answering their attacks of the country being unsafe in Labours hands.

Like I said, I suspect its a lot more damaging to the Tories than Labour.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,986
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31531 on: Today at 10:33:11 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:30:36 pm
Like I said, I suspect its a lot more damaging to the Tories than Labour.

Not after it's been through the filter of the Tory media.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 784 785 786 787 788 [789]   Go Up
« previous next »
 