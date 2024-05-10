Unfortunately, I think 'the public' are less and less able to / inclined to try to use solid reasoning and debate. Soundbites, memes and lots of forms of instant gratification feed the mind nowadays. It's all takeaways and ready meals and not a home cooked meal.



I think the country really lost it's way around 2016 when the likes of Gove argued we've had enough of experts to dismiss any evidence to highlight the negatives of Brexit. someone should grab him by the collar and throw him out of Parliament as it took us into the Gutter. Nazi slogans followed. Will of the people and Enemies of the people. someone on TV the other week mentioned what we debated years ago, the Hard right studied Nazi propaganda to win over the public. I remember saying it at the time. if anyone wonders whether they would have fell for Nazi propaganda back in the 30s/ 40s then they would have if they supported the Will of the People slogans. all of this destroyed honest informed debate. anytime things looked bad for leave in the debates up would pop politicians like Anne Widdicombe shouting at them for treating leave supporters like idiots. they know what they voted for didn't you looking at the audience, they loved it and clapped and cheered, all this was to stifle debate, fact was remain MPs never once talked to leave supporters like idiots, they knew they would take a hammering if they did but the idiots loved it. ive always wondered why this only ever happens in politics. I never thought all leave supporters were idiots, that doesn't even make sense. 15 mill or whatever it was all can't be idiots but they definitely fell for bullsh.. that insulted their intelligence. it's hard to explain. only explanation I can think of is personality, some people are negative and cynical and this affects their opinions on politicians. just like the nutty Trumpers, they think they are the ones who are clued up on the world.I loved Starmers approach on politics, he didn't just come up with the views he has recently, I think he's formed them over many years like the rest of us. he's the first Labour leader who has attempted to tackle the all as bad as eachother ignorance which also stifled debate. pissed me off for decades yet it was never mentioned in the past. he's done the same as Biden by taking Ideology out the argument which also pissed me off. why are policys to help people ive always viewed as doing something decent seen as Socialist. it's about arguing to do something based on decency not ideology, we are now turning a corner, we can debate Nationalisation because it's about decency, people being able to afford to heat their homes. clean water etc. we can debate these things without being called Communists.I think the country has started to debate better now, Starmers contribution to this doesn't seem to get acknowledged which is a shame but I think people are more willing to listen to decent arguments these days. we will just have to accept there will always be the gullible of course.