Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1330638 times)

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
State of the Parties has been updated. Government majority now down to 45.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: filopastry on May 10, 2024, 04:06:13 pm
He has but I think that is a different situation, he at least joined earlier in the Parliament where it doesn't look as much as if you are just jumping ship to save yourself, its a bit different at this stage in the Parliament, when time is getting shorter for a miracle to save this horrible govt

Plus unusually at the time I did see reports that he worked pretty well with Labour locally, its very different to someone like Elphicke.

Perhaps Im gettjng you wrong but Elphicke isnt standing at the next GE, so shes not looking to save herself. 
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: PaulF on May 10, 2024, 04:30:12 pm
Unfortunately, I think 'the public' are less and less able to / inclined to try to use solid reasoning and debate.  Soundbites, memes and lots of forms of instant gratification feed the mind nowadays. It's all takeaways and ready meals and not a home cooked meal.
I think the country really lost it's way around 2016 when the likes of Gove argued we've had enough of experts to dismiss any evidence to highlight the negatives of Brexit. someone should grab him by the collar and throw him out of Parliament as it took us into the Gutter. Nazi slogans followed. Will of the people and Enemies of the people. someone on TV the other week mentioned what we debated years ago, the Hard right studied Nazi propaganda to win over the public. I remember saying it at the time. if anyone wonders whether they would have fell for Nazi propaganda back in the 30s/ 40s then they would have if they supported the Will of the People slogans. all of this destroyed honest informed debate. anytime things looked bad for leave in the debates up would pop politicians like Anne Widdicombe shouting at them for treating leave supporters like idiots. they know what they voted for didn't you looking at the audience, they loved it and clapped and cheered, all this was to stifle debate, fact was remain MPs never once talked to leave supporters like idiots, they knew they would take a hammering if they did but the idiots loved it. ive always wondered why this only ever happens in politics. I never thought all leave supporters were idiots, that doesn't even make sense. 15 mill or whatever it was all can't be idiots but they definitely fell for bullsh.. that insulted their intelligence. it's hard to explain. only explanation I can think of is personality, some people are negative and cynical and this affects their opinions on politicians. just like the nutty Trumpers, they think they are the ones who are clued up on the world.
I loved Starmers approach on politics, he didn't just come up with the views he has recently, I think he's formed them over many years like the rest of us. he's the first Labour leader who has attempted to tackle the all as bad as eachother ignorance which also stifled debate. pissed me off for decades yet it was never mentioned in the past. he's done the same as Biden by taking Ideology out the argument which also pissed me off. why are policys to help people ive always viewed as doing something decent seen as Socialist. it's about arguing to do something based on decency not ideology, we are now turning a corner, we can debate Nationalisation because it's about decency, people being able to afford to heat their homes. clean water etc. we can debate these things without being called Communists.
I think the country has started to debate better now, Starmers contribution to this doesn't seem to get acknowledged which is a shame but I think people are more willing to listen to decent arguments these days.  we will just have to accept there will always be the gullible of course.

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 10, 2024, 05:08:30 pm
Perhaps Im gettjng you wrong but Elphicke isnt standing at the next GE, so shes not looking to save herself. 

Depends what Starmer has promised her ( Peerage perhaps or parachuted into a safe seat:

He Should also start his next PR session singing ' Here We Are Gathering Nuts in May'
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 10, 2024, 05:08:30 pm
Perhaps Im gettjng you wrong but Elphicke isnt standing at the next GE, so shes not looking to save herself. 

Sorry yes that was my point, if somebody jumped ship now and expected to run as a Labour candidate to save their skin at the next election, I would need a fair amount of convincing that their values were compatible with being a Labour MP.#

For the last 2 that came over, that wasn't the case as they aren't running again
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: filopastry on May 10, 2024, 06:23:05 pm
Sorry yes that was my point, if somebody jumped ship now and expected to run as a Labour candidate to save their skin at the next election, I would need a fair amount of convincing that their values were compatible with being a Labour MP.#

For the last 2 that came over, that wasn't the case as they aren't running again

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on May 10, 2024, 06:02:33 pm
Depends what Starmer has promised her ( Peerage perhaps or parachuted into a safe seat:

He Should also start his next PR session singing ' Here We Are Gathering Nuts in May'
I dont think shes had any promises, but then he loves a change of direction. I think its a nod to the Brexit/ERG  that they can vote Labour

What she gets out of it remains to be seen
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Conservatives mark 200 constituencies as vulnerable in next general election

Exclusive: Even seats with majorities of over 15,000 are deemed at risk and needing extra support from party HQ

Quote
The Conservative party is quietly pouring extra resources into dozens of Tory-held seats deemed at risk at the next general election, including one with a 17,000 majority.

As many as 200 constituencies held by Conservative MPs have been marked as vulnerable and worthy of extra support from party HQ, including Weston-super-Mare in Somerset. The seaside town has been held since 2005 by the Conservative MP John Penrose, who was re-elected in 2019 with a majority of 17,121.

It demonstrates that the Conservative party is taking a significantly more defensive approach to the election than it has admitted publicly, and that hitherto safe seats with sizeable majorities are now deemed at risk.

The Tories have long officially pursued an 80:20 election strategy, focused on defending their 80 most marginal seats and aiming to win 20 target seats from the opposition.

But the number of Tory constituencies marked as vulnerable and given extra support has risen from 80 to about 200 in recent months, according to a senior party source. It means the party is extending its defensive strategy to seats with hefty majorities of 15,000 or more.

The party did not deny the 200-seat figure. A spokesperson said: Only the Conservatives have a plan to deliver for the country and thats why we are supporting all our MPs and candidates across the country.

A party official stressed that its 80:20 list had always been flexible.

The Conservatives suffered heavy losses at the local elections in England earlier in May.

Labour has pointed to the wide range of places where it made gains, including the East Midlands, Yorkshire and Essex, as evidence that it was on track to perform well in a general election.

Rishi Sunak has said the results show the country is on course for a hung parliament. Isaac Levido, the Australian political strategist who is masterminding the Conservative campaign, presented his assessment to cabinet last week and argued that the election would be closer than the polls suggested.

But independent pollsters including John Curtice say Labour is on course to win a majority. A YouGov poll last week gave Labour a 30-point poll lead, its largest since Liz Truss was prime minister.

A grassroots survey by the ConservativeHome website found that two-thirds of members thought the party should not target any opposition-held seats and instead be focused on holding as much ground as possible.

Since the 2019 election, the Conservatives majority has been reduced from 80 to just 38 after a series of defections and byelections.


Full article: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/may/11/uk-conservatives-mark-200-constituencies-as-vulnerable-in-next-general-election
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Good to see John Oliver torching Sunak's Rwanda policy last night. Hopefully he does a segment on the Tories electoral destruction, assuming it's not overshadowed by events in the US.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:14:41 am
Good to see John Oliver torching Sunak's Rwanda policy last night. Hopefully he does a segment on the Tories electoral destruction, assuming it's not overshadowed by events in the US.

Nice one RB Ive always liked his shows, Ill put that on.  Hopefully he criticises the policies morality and not just the spiralling cost.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
I wonder if this is why Frottage hasn't stepped up with Reform? Bugger is too tight to spend his own money?

Quote
Reform UK reliant on leader Richard Tice for 80% of funding since 2021

Tice has loaned party £1.4m since taking over and has said partys lack of resources is making campaigning difficult/b]

Reform UKs election efforts are being hampered by a lack of money and resources and the party has so far largely relied on £1.4m of loans from its leader, Richard Tice.

The party is ultimately owned by Nigel Frottage, but electoral and corporate filings show it has been mainly bankrolled by Tice, who has contributed about 80% of its declared funding in loans and donations since he took over in 2021.

Frottage is still undecided about whether to return to a frontline role in the party at this years election. The party has been ticking up in the polls even without his active presence, reaching 9%-15% nationally. In the Blackpool South byelection on 2 May, its candidate came within 120 votes of the Conservatives, with 17% of the vote.

Reform insists that traditional former Tory donors are now beginning to open their chequebooks for the party as the election approaches, even without Frottage.

However, Tice told an audience this month that it would not be easy to run an effective ground campaign at the next election on the money coming into the party. He said it was spending less than £1.5m a year compared with the £35m allowed for each party nationally and likely to be spent by the Conservatives and Labour in the year before an election. In contrast, the Brexit party brought in £17m in donations in 2019.

Tices personal company, Tisun Investments, has been loaning the party money in increments of £10,000-£50,000 since before he took over as leader. As of the end of 2023, outstanding loans of about £1.4m were due to Tisun, according to the Electoral Commission. Tice has also contributed £150,000 through another company, Britain Means Business.

Full article: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/may/13/reform-uk-richard-tice-loans-party-funding

The media is giving these bastards skip loads of free publicity. They would wither the fuck away without it. And yet, we can't really complain, because their potential to split the Tory vote is what is damaging the Tories so much. But it's little wonder they wield so much influence beyond their actual power base.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:23:09 am
Nice one RB Ive always liked his shows, Ill put that on.  Hopefully he criticises the policies morality and not just the spiralling cost.

It's just in his opening segment, but yeah he blasts the morality and cost. Shows the clip with Hunt is challenged on the cost - £1.8m per refugee for the first 300 - enough to educate 270 kids for a year.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:49:25 am
It's just in his opening segment, but yeah he blasts the morality and cost. Shows the clip with Hunt is challenged on the cost - £1.8m per refugee for the first 300 - enough to educate 270 kids for a year.
I had to read that twice.

Presumably, you mean:

£1.8m = education for 270 kids/year

And not:

£1.8m x 300 (£540m) = education for 270 kids/year
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:55:39 am
I had to read that twice.

Presumably, you mean:

£1.8m = education for 270 kids/year

And not:

£1.8m x 300 (£540m) = education for 270 kids/year

My apologies. I rewatched the segment to clarify:

£7,600 to educate one child per year, so that's 234 kids for the cost of deporting one migrant at £1.8m. And yes, the first 300 migrants will cost £540m, so I guess that's 234x300.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
So emotional blackmail and FOX style fearmongering.

Russia's war in Ukraine has taken us closer to nuclear escalation than any point since the Cuban Missile Crisis.

China has targeted our MPs and Russia has poisoned people

Illegal immigration is placing a strain on our system. "This problem is only going to grow."

More will change in the next five years than in the last 30.

The next few years will be the most "dangerous" but "transformational" that the UK has ever known.

The country would be less safe under Keir Starmer
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:46:13 pm
So emotional blackmail and FOX style fearmongering.

Russia's war in Ukraine has taken us closer to nuclear escalation than any point since the Cuban Missile Crisis.

China has targeted our MPs and Russia has poisoned people

Illegal immigration is placing a strain on our system. "This problem is only going to grow."

More will change in the next five years than in the last 30.

The next few years will be the most "dangerous" but "transformational" that the UK has ever known.

The country would be less safe under Keir Starmer

So based on their performance over the last five years who would consider voting Tory?

See theyve conveniently missed out their failure to issue the report into Russian election interference.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Exactly

We had the same when Johnson was under pressure
He cant leave now, think of Ukraine
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
No hope, no inspiration, it just seems to come down now a case of the Tory message being if you think things are bad now, they will be even worse under Labour even if I wasnt a Labour member and voter Id still think fuck it, Ill take a punt and give Labour a chance, it cant really get much worse
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Sunak is king at scrambling out new things to try to shift the tide. Last year if people remember he did that whole change speech and how he was the change candidate. Now its this security shite.

They are toast. Talk about dragging out the death.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
How many of his five promises did he keep?

Is he really only 44 years old.  Sorry. I think I just heard that. I've only just gotten used to the idea of being older than professional football players.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:56:32 pm
No hope, no inspiration, it just seems to come down now a case of the Tory message being if you think things are bad now, they will be even worse under Labour even if I wasnt a Labour member and voter Id still think fuck it, Ill take a punt and give Labour a chance, it cant really get much worse

I dont really know enough about the intricacies of polling, or the myriad factors that determine why swing voters switch. What I do know is that Sunak is crap at politics.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
There is one thing that is true. 'More will happen in the next 5 years than the last 30' UNDER A LABOUR GOVERNMENT!!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:46:13 pm
So emotional blackmail and FOX style fearmongering.

Russia's war in Ukraine has taken us closer to nuclear escalation than any point since the Cuban Missile Crisis.

China has targeted our MPs and Russia has poisoned people

Illegal immigration is placing a strain on our system. "This problem is only going to grow."

More will change in the next five years than in the last 30.

The next few years will be the most "dangerous" but "transformational" that the UK has ever known.

The country would be less safe under Keir Starmer

Sunak would be better publishing the unredacted version of the Russia report, to see the real danger sits within the Tory administration.

No, better to try and stoke fear while focusing on slashing disabled benefit recipients.
