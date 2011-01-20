Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
I am an egg and I like cheese and fluffy squirrels called Bob. Bob the Fluffy squirrel is my fave babes.
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 782 783 784 785 786 [787]   Go Down

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1328266 times)

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31440 on: Yesterday at 12:34:18 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:32:05 am
I am maybe not up on my Scottish politics but that seems to show Labour getting Glasgow which seems like an absolute massive get - I would have thought (perhaps incorrectly) that was one of the SNP heartlands

Neil Ruddock is an absolute massive get.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,567
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31441 on: Yesterday at 12:44:41 pm »
Interest rates on hold as expected.

Sunak is waiting for 3 things before he calls an election

1. Drop interest rates (maybe 2)
2. His Ryanair flight to Rwanda
3. Inflation below 3%.

I can't imagine the country giving him until Jan 2025
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 128
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31442 on: Yesterday at 12:45:51 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 12:44:41 pm


I can't imagine the country giving him until Jan 2025

The country doesn't have a choice
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,836
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31443 on: Yesterday at 12:54:01 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 12:44:41 pm
Interest rates on hold as expected.

Sunak is waiting for 3 things before he calls an election

1. Drop interest rates (maybe 2)
2. His Ryanair flight to Rwanda
3. Inflation below 3%.

I can't imagine the country giving him until Jan 2025
I think Sunak is paralysed with fear.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,325
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31444 on: Yesterday at 12:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 12:45:51 pm
The country doesn't have a choice
The country are just going to make it worse for him the longer it takes.  The longer he leaves it, the worse the result is going to be.  If he tries to limp on until January he'll get punished even more.

I think we might have topped out on the CON-LAB switchers now, but I think there's going to be a slow dribble of support moving to Reform as the year goes on and the boat crossings increase.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31445 on: Yesterday at 01:41:06 pm »
Have they started talking about "green shoots" yet?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,794
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31446 on: Yesterday at 01:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 12:44:41 pm
Interest rates on hold as expected.

Sunak is waiting for 3 things before he calls an election

1. Drop interest rates (maybe 2)
2. His Ryanair flight to Rwanda
3. Inflation below 3%.

I can't imagine the country giving him until Jan 2025

You'd think it would be commercial suicide to be involved in such a shithouse action - have any been confirmed yet?

Imagine that they'd get a barrage of abuse, people refusing to use them, picket lines and general harrasment from the public. Can't see their staff happy to work for such an organisation either really..
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,912
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31447 on: Yesterday at 02:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 12:44:41 pm
Interest rates on hold as expected.

Sunak is waiting for 3 things before he calls an election

1. Drop interest rates (maybe 2)
2. His Ryanair flight to Rwanda
3. Inflation below 3%.

I can't imagine the country giving him until Jan 2025

There is no way there will be an election in Jan because that will involve campaigning during Christmas.

Its definitely happening in either October or November.
Logged

Offline cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,428
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31448 on: Yesterday at 02:14:19 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:32:05 am
I am maybe not up on my Scottish politics but that seems to show Labour getting Glasgow which seems like an absolute massive get - I would have thought (perhaps incorrectly) that was one of the SNP heartlands

No the highlands are SNP heartlands - Perthshire, Inverness, Stirling, Aberdeen etc.
On current Scottish polling which gives Lab a small lead - Lab will take Glasgow, most of Edinburgh, what's in between the two cities & the outer Hebrides.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,952
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31449 on: Yesterday at 03:21:24 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 12:44:41 pm
Interest rates on hold as expected.

Sunak is waiting for 3 things before he calls an election

1. Drop interest rates (maybe 2)
2. His Ryanair flight to Rwanda
3. Inflation below 3%.

I can't imagine the country giving him until Jan 2025

Ryanair flight ry-234 bound for Rwanda will be landing shortly in Oslo.... If Ryanair airport proximity to where they claim to be flying holds up.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31450 on: Yesterday at 06:13:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:13:00 pm
There is no way there will be an election in Jan because that will involve campaigning during Christmas.

Its definitely happening in either October or November.

IMO thats one of the reasons why there will be a January election (when you accept defeat why help rush Labour in) the others being;

1. Gives Tories as long as possible to keep drawing their salaries/pension contributions and to sort out jobs beyond the GE.
2. Timing coinciding with the potential shenanigans re the US election (look over there).
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,022
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31451 on: Yesterday at 08:09:49 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:13:41 pm
IMO thats one of the reasons why there will be a January election (when you accept defeat why help rush Labour in) the others being;

1. Gives Tories as long as possible to keep drawing their salaries/pension contributions and to sort out jobs beyond the GE.
2. Timing coinciding with the potential shenanigans re the US election (look over there).

I think 1 will be a factor for some Tories, but the likes of Sunak will make much more money out of Parliament than inside it. Ive never understood the importance of 2 to our elections
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31452 on: Yesterday at 10:39:44 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:09:49 pm
I think 1 will be a factor for some Tories, but the likes of Sunak will make much more money out of Parliament than inside it. Ive never understood the importance of 2 to our elections

Media here will be all over the US election like a rash, particularly if, as appears likely, its Trump involved, and all the madness that will accompany that.  Plus there are enough loons on the right of the Tories who back him.  Truss for example stated that last week.

If the UK GE did take place in Jan that would coincide with the inauguration of the US president.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,546
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31453 on: Today at 07:08:03 am »
GDP up 0.6%

The little dipshit will claim his plan is working, whilst good people wonder why they  still have fuck all money to spend.

Lets hope this lulls him into claloung a July election, but I dont think it will
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,702
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31454 on: Today at 08:17:38 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:08:03 am
GDP up 0.6%

The little dipshit will claim his plan is working, whilst good people wonder why they  still have fuck all money to spend.

Lets hope this lulls him into claloung a July election, but I dont think it will

"GREEN SHOOTS! WE GOT GREEN SHOOTS!"

Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:39:44 pm
Media here will be all over the US election like a rash, particularly if, as appears likely, its Trump involved, and all the madness that will accompany that.  Plus there are enough loons on the right of the Tories who back him.  Truss for example stated that last week.

If the UK GE did take place in Jan that would coincide with the inauguration of the US president.

I don't think they bother with an inauguration if Biden wins reelection. He just basically carries on. I imagine the Capitol still has to certify the vote though.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31455 on: Today at 08:19:21 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:08:03 am
GDP up 0.6%

The little dipshit will claim his plan is working, whilst good people wonder why they  still have fuck all money to spend.

Lets hope this lulls him into claloung a July election, but I dont think it will

Didnt take the Tories long to shout about it

https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uks-hunt-growth-figures-show-economy-has-returned-health-2024-05-10/
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31456 on: Today at 08:21:04 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:17:38 am


I don't think they bother with an inauguration if Biden wins reelection. He just basically carries on. I imagine the Capitol still has to certify the vote though.

The far right of the Tories will be hoping the orange one wins
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,702
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31457 on: Today at 08:32:59 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:21:04 am
The far right of the Tories will be hoping the orange one wins

They're gonna be disappointed.

Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:19:21 am
Didnt take the Tories long to shout about it

https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uks-hunt-growth-figures-show-economy-has-returned-health-2024-05-10/


"returned to health"? That's like using a defibrillator on someone, getting a heartbeat back and the doctor saying, "okay, job done. Put the guy in a taxi and send him home". Which given the current state of the NHS, probably isn't too far from reality...
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31458 on: Today at 08:50:06 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:08:03 am
GDP up 0.6%

The little dipshit will claim his plan is working, whilst good people wonder why they  still have fuck all money to spend.

Lets hope this lulls him into claloung a July election, but I dont think it will

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/business-68986351
It was a better performance in the first few months this year than most economists, including those at the Bank of England, initially expected, and growth more buoyant than in the major European nations.

But that may not be apparent to many people; strip out inflation and population growth, and what number crunchers call GDP per head was 0.7% lower than a year ago.

Put it another way, on average we were each the equivalent of £100 also worse off than a couple of years ago. Theres more to do.

Hopefully people see through this for what it is; a strangled economy being given a breath of air ahead of an election.  It's been apparent for a long time that Hunt's policies have entirely been geared around the next election.

That GDP per head figure being lower also doesn't account for inequality.  If most people feel worse off then it's because they very much are.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,702
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31459 on: Today at 09:07:08 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:50:06 am
Hopefully people see through this for what it is; a strangled economy being given a breath of air ahead of an election.  It's been apparent for a long time that Hunt's policies have entirely been geared around the next election.

That GDP per head figure being lower also doesn't account for inequality.  If most people feel worse off then it's because they very much are.

If the election was two years away I'd be more concerned. Thankfully, it's less than 9 months. I can't see many people suddenly feeling like they want to trust the Tories with the economy for another five years.

As you say, Hunt's gameplan is going to be built on scaremongering that Labour will destroy the recovery, rather than trumpeting Tory economic policy.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 782 783 784 785 786 [787]   Go Up
« previous next »
 