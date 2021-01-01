First of all, welcome back Geoff!



My prediction for a long time is that they will go even further to the right, get a hammering at the election after next (2029), then move back to the centre with a new bring young thing like Cameron did, talk about compassionate Conservatism, ending the Nasty party, throw in a few green policies, and the whole cycle starts again.



This true .Even though Id love to think that theyll get wiped out and its the end for them ,it wont happen.theyre the establishments party of choice so it wont be allowed to happen.yes, theyre in for a good kicking at the election, a big humiliation with some big names getting the portillo walk of shame but theyll go away hurt and battered much like they did in 97.After they were routed they went quiet ,regrouped ,realised that they were out for two terms at least so began planning.go with the mood of the time ,mimic Blairs cool brittania,show sympathy,compassion,empathy,weve changed ,not the nasty party any more blah blah .but they are shape shifters ,change to suit the mood then revert to what they really are ,no explanations needed .The tories and the establishment have things us mere mortals dont .time ,money ,power ,influence,the old boys network of the media ,police ,judiciary,financial institutions.they will all come into play when their backs are again the wall and their very existence is under real threat.like wounded animals they are at their most dangerous in that state ,nothing is off the table and will fight to the death to regain their perceived rightful place at the top .The 2010 election allowed them to regain power quicker than expected due to the financial crash and of course did the old you can trust us on the economy routine but was a perfect excuse to revert to type straight away by taking a wrecking ball to everyone and everything that wasnt one them .I firmly believe they will come back a couple of terms down the road after some serious in fighting but will realise that they have to pull together to take their rightful place at the top and they will.theyll be a lot of blood spilt and it will be glorious to watch them tear each other apart but in the long run they will be back worse than ever .And the great British public will buy into whatever sound bites they spout and say its what we need etc etc .And round and round it goes .Some people never learn