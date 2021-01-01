Poll

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

9 kemlyn road

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31400 on: Today at 08:48:41 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:45:57 pm
First of all, welcome back Geoff!

My prediction for a long time is that they will go even further to the right, get a hammering at the election after next (2029), then move back to the centre with a new bring young thing like Cameron did, talk about compassionate Conservatism, ending the Nasty party, throw in a few green policies, and the whole cycle starts again.
This true .
Even though Id love to think that theyll get wiped out and its the end for them ,it wont happen.theyre the establishments party of choice so it wont be allowed to happen.yes, theyre in for a good kicking at the election, a big humiliation with some big names getting the portillo walk of shame but theyll go away hurt and battered much like they did in 97.
After they were routed they went quiet ,regrouped ,realised that they were out for two terms at least so began planning.go with the mood of the time ,mimic Blairs cool brittania,show sympathy,compassion,empathy,weve changed ,not the nasty party any moreblah blah .but they are shape shifters ,change to suit the mood then revert to what they really are ,no explanations needed .
The tories and the establishment have things us mere mortals dont .time ,money ,power ,influence,the old boys network of the media ,police ,judiciary,financial institutions.they will all come into play when their backs are again the wall and their very existence is under real threat.like wounded animals  they are at their most dangerous in that state ,nothing is off the table and will fight to the death to regain their perceived rightful place at the top .
The 2010 election allowed them to regain power quicker than expected due to the financial crash and of course did the old you can trust us on the economy routine but was a perfect excuse to revert to type straight away by taking a wrecking ball to everyone and everything that wasnt one them .
I firmly believe they will come back a couple of terms down the road after some serious in fighting but will realise that they have to pull together to take their rightful place at the top and they will.theyll be a lot of blood spilt and it will be glorious to watch them tear each other apart but in the long run they will be back worse than ever .
And the great British public will buy into whatever sound bites they spout and say its what we need etc etc .
And round and round it goes .
Some people never learn
PaulF

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31401 on: Today at 10:31:14 am
Or more simply, the tories will regroup and be ready for an election campaign when the economy hits the skids again. As it invariably will. They will come promising a turnaround and people will vote for them.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31402 on: Today at 10:51:26 am
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 08:27:34 pm
I think and hope that after the GE the tories will continue to implode , the ones that are still around that is, i can see Reform picking up a few more right wing nutters as well!

Welcome back Geoff!
oldfordie

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31403 on: Today at 11:16:51 am
The Torys will never gain large majorities in the future, they will loose far more minority seats than they win due to tactical voting, tactical voting is here to stay, imagine the Torys will argue to pass laws to stop online sites from advising people on who to vote to keep the Torys out but that's not going to stop it.
I think the Torys just went too far this time, they've been a education for millions that will stay with them for life.
 The Torys will be back but they will never be the force they were, this is not wishful thinking,  I think people are overlooking something very important, what's happening today has never happened before, nobody thought the Torys were destroyed back in 97, comparing past election results and what happened in the following years isn't a guide to what will happen in the future. the fearmongering to scare people into not voting Labour has always been the biggest weapon in Tory election victory's, that has lost it's potency, the public have been educated, they know it's all about deflecting criticism away from the Torys, they know the Torys aren't a safe pair of hands with the economy, they know the Torys can't be trusted with our services, those beliefs will stay with millions for life just as they stay with the vast majority of posters on here.
i still don't believe the Torys understand just how much damage they've done to their party.
Lusty

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31404 on: Today at 11:38:55 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:16:51 am
The Torys will never gain large majorities in the future, they will loose far more minority seats than they win due to tactical voting, tactical voting is here to stay, imagine the Torys will argue to pass laws to stop online sites from advising people on who to vote to keep the Torys out but that's not going to stop it.
I think the Torys just went too far this time, they've been a education for millions that will stay with them for life.
 The Torys will be back but they will never be the force they were, this is not wishful thinking,  I think people are overlooking something very important, what's happening today has never happened before, nobody thought the Torys were destroyed back in 97, comparing past election results and what happened in the following years isn't a guide to what will happen in the future. the fearmongering to scare people into not voting Labour has always been the biggest weapon in Tory election victory's, that has lost it's potency, the public have been educated, they know it's all about deflecting criticism away from the Torys, they know the Torys aren't a safe pair of hands with the economy, they know the Torys can't be trusted with our services, those beliefs will stay with millions for life just as they stay with the vast majority of posters on here.
i still don't believe the Torys understand just how much damage they've done to their party.

They'll be back.  I imagine they'll spend a few years pivoting to the right and fighting with Reform over the same 20% of the population, but eventually they'll remember where the votes are and come back.

We keep talking about the Canadian 1993 election where the ruling party ended up with 2 seats, but they were back in power 13 years later.  They ended up merging with a right wing populist party called 'Reform' along the way too...

(note: I know nothing about Canadian politics and this is based entirely on Wikipedia)
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31405 on: Today at 11:46:54 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:16:51 am
The Torys will never gain large majorities in the future, they will loose far more minority seats than they win due to tactical voting, tactical voting is here to stay, imagine the Torys will argue to pass laws to stop online sites from advising people on who to vote to keep the Torys out but that's not going to stop it.
I think the Torys just went too far this time, they've been a education for millions that will stay with them for life.
 The Torys will be back but they will never be the force they were, this is not wishful thinking,  I think people are overlooking something very important, what's happening today has never happened before, nobody thought the Torys were destroyed back in 97, comparing past election results and what happened in the following years isn't a guide to what will happen in the future. the fearmongering to scare people into not voting Labour has always been the biggest weapon in Tory election victory's, that has lost it's potency, the public have been educated, they know it's all about deflecting criticism away from the Torys, they know the Torys aren't a safe pair of hands with the economy, they know the Torys can't be trusted with our services, those beliefs will stay with millions for life just as they stay with the vast majority of posters on here.
i still don't believe the Torys understand just how much damage they've done to their party.


Sadly I don't believe that is true.

The one and only goal that the Tories have had since I've been alive is to make the UK a mini-me US where there is no safety net, where people don't have any working rights and barely have any civil rights.

I use Google Earth quite a lot and wander everywhere. It's truly depressing to see the literally miles of homeless people on the streets in the US
RedDeadRejection

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31406 on: Today at 12:01:51 pm
Floating voters between Tory and Labour are an odd bunch.
CornerFlag

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31407 on: Today at 12:06:02 pm
Natalie Elphicke jumps to Labour.  She's a nasty piece of work, can't wait for the fallout from that one...
Mutton Geoff

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31408 on: Today at 01:34:12 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 12:06:02 pm
Natalie Elphicke jumps to Labour.  She's a nasty piece of work, can't wait for the fallout from that one...
At this rate it might get to time when top tory Fiona Bruce leaves QT : Mind you talking about that one of  the biggest problems for these tories is they still lie but people seem to see through the lies now, even on QT you can see a large seed change with the audiences response and a lot of them were tories,  so they could promise the world in the GE but who the hell will believe them with their track record of blatant lies from Johnson et al:

Labour just need to remind people for example the Queen on her own at her husbands funeral while Johnson was partying, would be a brilliant image to hit the tories with:
Last Edit: Today at 01:40:27 pm by Mutton Geoff
stewil007

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31409 on: Today at 01:44:31 pm
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 12:01:51 pm
Floating voters between Tory and Labour are an odd bunch.

its probably about 20 or 30% of the electorate isn't it?  Like the americans, 40% always go red, 40% always go blue and 20% who need convincing one way or the other
oldfordie

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31410 on: Today at 01:54:11 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:46:54 am
Sadly I don't believe that is true.

The one and only goal that the Tories have had since I've been alive is to make the UK a mini-me US where there is no safety net, where people don't have any working rights and barely have any civil rights.

I use Google Earth quite a lot and wander everywhere. It's truly depressing to see the literally miles of homeless people on the streets in the US
Ive no idea on where British politics will be in 20yrs or so Andy, I agree, the Torys will re-group,  I can't see them re-grouping to the far right long term though, they will have to renounce this government to move on and gain the trust of the country again,  I do know the Torys have lost the respect and ear of millions for life, as I say, things have happened today ive never seen before, the Torys are terrified of tactical voting for good reason, it will stop them wining all those minority seats that they always need to win a majority so I think Tory large majority's will be extremely hard for the Torys in the future, that has never happened in the past so that change alone will influence future elections dramatically.
The lead up to the next election will give us a clue, I expect to see a few posts giving advice on who has the best chance of beating the Torys in certain seats.
LuverlyRita

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31411 on: Today at 02:07:34 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:46:54 am
Sadly I don't believe that is true.

The one and only goal that the Tories have had since I've been alive is to make the UK a mini-me US where there is no safety net, where people don't have any working rights and barely have any civil rights.

I use Google Earth quite a lot and wander everywhere. It's truly depressing to see the literally miles of homeless people on the streets in the US
I think that the people who fund the Tories want to make the UK a mini-me US and it's likely that it's the same sort of people who influence politics in the US. I recall reading some stuff about The Koch brothers - it was pretty grim reading.
So Howard Philips

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31412 on: Today at 02:10:43 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 12:06:02 pm
Natalie Elphicke jumps to Labour.  She's a nasty piece of work, can't wait for the fallout from that one...

Shes standing down at the election so wont be a Labour MP for long.
Schmarn

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31413 on: Today at 03:03:38 pm

The defection is good news regardless of her previous views. She isn't staying as an MP or getting a peerage and we're not going to win an election by only reaching out to true believers. Corbyn did that and we lost seats that the Tories had no right to ever win.

I said a few months back that I would be staggered if Starmer hadn't lined up a few defections to ensure the drip of bad news continues for Sunak.  Hopefully there will be a few more to come.  We should be going hard after the handful of Remainers that are still there.
Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31414 on: Today at 03:41:41 pm
Did the Lib Dems ever bother tabling that VoNC that was hinted at by someone on Twitter? Tory majority was down to 47 before this latest defection. I doubt there would be any Tories who would cross the aisle on a vote like that, but I'd certainly like to test the water.
Statto Red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31415 on: Today at 04:26:18 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:41:41 pm
Did the Lib Dems ever bother tabling that VoNC that was hinted at by someone on Twitter? Tory majority was down to 47 before this latest defection. I doubt there would be any Tories who would cross the aisle on a vote like that, but I'd certainly like to test the water.

Can't see a VoNC against this government ever winning [even with the Tories in this current state], remember the DUP always vote with the Tories, you need to consider that, some Tories might vote against this government or abstain in a VoNC vote, but would their be enough of them to bring down this government?
thaddeus

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31416 on: Today at 04:36:29 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:41:41 pm
Did the Lib Dems ever bother tabling that VoNC that was hinted at by someone on Twitter? Tory majority was down to 47 before this latest defection. I doubt there would be any Tories who would cross the aisle on a vote like that, but I'd certainly like to test the water.
I don't think many, if any, Tory MPs would vote in favour of a VoNC tabled by the opposition.  There would likely be a reasonable number of abstentions from disgruntled Tory MPs but probably not enough to tip the balance.

There's not really much to be gained by either Labour or Lib Dems in calling a VoNC.  In some ways it's better for Sunak to just imagine how many of his own MPs don't back him.
Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31417 on: Today at 04:38:15 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:26:18 pm
Can't see a VoNC against this government ever winning [even with the Tories in this current state], remember the DUP always vote with the Tories, you need to consider that, some Tories might vote against this government or abstain in a VoNC vote, but would their be enough of them to bring down this government?

Of course it would be voted down, but I think the whole point of such a vote would be to show how self serving and utterly selfish the Tories are.

Currently, there are 63 Tories standing down at the next election; MPs that, you would think, wouldn't really be arsed about sticking around for another six to eight months, and more than enough to bring down a government who's majority is now around 45.

Whether the vote wins or not, I'd be really curious to see if any Tories voted against the government, or even abstained under the circumstances.
John C

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31418 on: Today at 05:21:34 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:36:29 pm
I don't think many, if any, Tory MPs would vote in favour of a VoNC tabled by the opposition.  There would likely be a reasonable number of abstentions from disgruntled Tory MPs but probably not enough to tip the balance.

There's not really much to be gained by either Labour or Lib Dems in calling a VoNC.  In some ways it's better for Sunak to just imagine how many of his own MPs don't back him.
And I don't think I'd like the optics of the collective opposition party's being defeated in such a vote. The Torys are shooting themselves in the foot daily, let them carry on rather than giving them a mini boast. Imagine all of their backbench c*nts cheering a waving.
