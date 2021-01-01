Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
I am an egg and I like cheese and fluffy squirrels called Bob. Bob the Fluffy squirrel is my fave babes.
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31400 on: Today at 08:48:41 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:45:57 pm
First of all, welcome back Geoff!

My prediction for a long time is that they will go even further to the right, get a hammering at the election after next (2029), then move back to the centre with a new bring young thing like Cameron did, talk about compassionate Conservatism, ending the Nasty party, throw in a few green policies, and the whole cycle starts again.
This true .
Even though Id love to think that theyll get wiped out and its the end for them ,it wont happen.theyre the establishments party of choice so it wont be allowed to happen.yes, theyre in for a good kicking at the election, a big humiliation with some big names getting the portillo walk of shame but theyll go away hurt and battered much like they did in 97.
After they were routed they went quiet ,regrouped ,realised that they were out for two terms at least so began planning.go with the mood of the time ,mimic Blairs cool brittania,show sympathy,compassion,empathy,weve changed ,not the nasty party any moreblah blah .but they are shape shifters ,change to suit the mood then revert to what they really are ,no explanations needed .
The tories and the establishment have things us mere mortals dont .time ,money ,power ,influence,the old boys network of the media ,police ,judiciary,financial institutions.they will all come into play when their backs are again the wall and their very existence is under real threat.like wounded animals  they are at their most dangerous in that state ,nothing is off the table and will fight to the death to regain their perceived rightful place at the top .
The 2010 election allowed them to regain power quicker than expected due to the financial crash and of course did the old you can trust us on the economy routine but was a perfect excuse to revert to type straight away by taking a wrecking ball to everyone and everything that wasnt one them .
I firmly believe they will come back a couple of terms down the road after some serious in fighting but will realise that they have to pull together to take their rightful place at the top and they will.theyll be a lot of blood spilt and it will be glorious to watch them tear each other apart but in the long run they will be back worse than ever .
And the great British public will buy into whatever sound bites they spout and say its what we need etc etc .
And round and round it goes .
Some people never learn
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31401 on: Today at 10:31:14 am »
Or more simply, the tories will regroup and be ready for an election campaign when the economy hits the skids again. As it invariably will. They will come promising a turnaround and people will vote for them.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31402 on: Today at 10:51:26 am »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 08:27:34 pm
I think and hope that after the GE the tories will continue to implode , the ones that are still around that is, i can see Reform picking up a few more right wing nutters as well!

Welcome back Geoff!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31403 on: Today at 11:16:51 am »
The Torys will never gain large majorities in the future, they will loose far more minority seats than they win due to tactical voting, tactical voting is here to stay, imagine the Torys will argue to pass laws to stop online sites from advising people on who to vote to keep the Torys out but that's not going to stop it.
I think the Torys just went too far this time, they've been a education for millions that will stay with them for life.
 The Torys will be back but they will never be the force they were, this is not wishful thinking,  I think people are overlooking something very important, what's happening today has never happened before, nobody thought the Torys were destroyed back in 97, comparing past election results and what happened in the following years isn't a guide to what will happen in the future. the fearmongering to scare people into not voting Labour has always been the biggest weapon in Tory election victory's, that has lost it's potency, the public have been educated, they know it's all about deflecting criticism away from the Torys, they know the Torys aren't a safe pair of hands with the economy, they know the Torys can't be trusted with our services, those beliefs will stay with millions for life just as they stay with the vast majority of posters on here.
i still don't believe the Torys understand just how much damage they've done to their party.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis
