The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
I am an egg and I like cheese and fluffy squirrels called Bob. Bob the Fluffy squirrel is my fave babes.
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31360 on: Yesterday at 05:24:15 pm
Express headline was "only huge tax cuts and growth can save Sunak now".

Clearly they misspelled "nothing".

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31361 on: Yesterday at 08:52:41 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 03:59:23 pm
Good old Rishi ensuring that the Labour vote turns out - we mustn't get complacent, this is just the message that needs to be put out by our friendly right wing media chaps.
That was my thought too when I saw some Tories clutching at that particular straw.  Them trying to pitch the "smaller parties" that may form a coalition with Labour as bogeymen seems likely to encourage people to ensure Labour get over the line cleanly.

Every vote for a Tory candidate is a vote for a hung parliament.  Catchy slogan, that.

That particular piece of dreadful forecasting has served a purprose for the Tories though as it took some of the attention away from how many councillors (and a mayor) they lost.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31362 on: Yesterday at 09:13:01 pm
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31363 on: Yesterday at 10:06:09 pm
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31364 on: Yesterday at 10:13:01 pm
I'm praying this GE sees the end of the Tories as a political force and that they go the same way as the Liberals a century ago. I know people complain that the electorate have short memories, but if that shower get back in power again in my lifetime it'll be too soon.

Hoping that the Lib Dems eventually come to occupy the centre right as a one nation party, where there is at least some commonality between them and Labour. Of course, that is still some way away.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31365 on: Yesterday at 10:25:26 pm
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31366 on: Today at 01:05:21 am
I've read something, not sure if true but farcical if it is true.

Apparently their are stipulations in the agreement that everyone who is sent must be given a Rwandan passport & they must be given Liberty of movement (in other words - they can't be locked up)

Which effectively means they can be sent there & then legally return to this country as a Rwandan citizen & since the UK has declared Rwanda a "safe" country, they can't be classed as illegal immigrants.

Also apparently, the person who left for Rwanda of his own free will last week has disappeared, with some speculating that he may have used the money to try to get himself smuggled back to the UK
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31367 on: Today at 01:34:49 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:05:21 am
I've read something, not sure if true but farcical if it is true.

Apparently their are stipulations in the agreement that everyone who is sent must be given a Rwandan passport & they must be given Liberty of movement (in other words - they can't be locked up)

Which effectively means they can be sent there & then legally return to this country as a Rwandan citizen & since the UK has declared Rwanda a "safe" country, they can't be classed as illegal immigrants.

Also apparently, the person who left for Rwanda of his own free will last week has disappeared, with some speculating that he may have used the money to try to get himself smuggled back to the UK

Satire is truly dead if that's true.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31368 on: Today at 07:04:49 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:34:49 am
Satire is truly dead if that's true.

It would be a good indicator that new laws need to be debated and scrutinised properly by the HoC/HoL, and not just rammed through by the governing party for political expediency, sticking their fingers in their ears when amendments are offered and whispering "Stop the boats. Stop the boats." over and over.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31369 on: Today at 07:06:43 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:34:49 am
Satire is truly dead if that's true.
When israel tries  the same thing, one of the reasons they gave up doing it was for exactly this reason.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31370 on: Today at 07:28:00 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:05:21 am
I've read something, not sure if true but farcical if it is true.

Apparently their are stipulations in the agreement that everyone who is sent must be given a Rwandan passport & they must be given Liberty of movement (in other words - they can't be locked up)

Which effectively means they can be sent there & then legally return to this country as a Rwandan citizen & since the UK has declared Rwanda a "safe" country, they can't be classed as illegal immigrants.

Also apparently, the person who left for Rwanda of his own free will last week has disappeared, with some speculating that he may have used the money to try to get himself smuggled back to the UK

I dont think thats correct. A Rwandan passport doesnt mean someone can come to this country without a visa, which I would imagine would be rejected as soon as the application is made. And if they came here illegally why cant they be deported again? Its not only asylum seekers who get deported.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31371 on: Today at 07:43:11 am
Latest digital data breach.  Not via the MOD directly, but via its outsourced Payroll system.  When everything is outsourced at least put in place something resembling governance.  Unsurprisingly the MOD hasnt named the private company involved.

https://www.itv.com/news/2024-05-06/uk-armed-forces-personnel-bank-data-accessed-in-ministry-of-defence-hack
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31372 on: Today at 08:42:00 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:28:00 am
I dont think thats correct. A Rwandan passport doesnt mean someone can come to this country without a visa, which I would imagine would be rejected as soon as the application is made. And if they came here illegally why cant they be deported again? Its not only asylum seekers who get deported.

It is true.

Essentially the legislation states that anyone who is deported must be given Rwandan ID under section 13.2 of the treaty, however section 8.2 anyone with Rwandan ID can't be deported to Rwanda as it would not be classified as a safe country to them.

You genuinely can't make it up.

So effectively a migrant can cross the channel to get here, can put themselves up for voluntary deportation to get £3k, be given Rwandan ID, book a flight back to the UK and claim asylum again knowing they can't be sent back to Rwanda. Oh and despite all that happens the UK will still pay the Rwandan government for an empty hotel room for the following 5 years after.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31373 on: Today at 09:44:10 am
It is true.

Essentially the legislation states that anyone who is deported must be given Rwandan ID under section 13.2 of the treaty, however section 8.2 anyone with Rwandan ID can't be deported to Rwanda as it would not be classified as a safe country to them.

You genuinely can't make it up.

So effectively a migrant can cross the channel to get here, can put themselves up for voluntary deportation to get £3k, be given Rwandan ID, book a flight back to the UK and claim asylum again knowing they can't be sent back to Rwanda. Oh and despite all that happens the UK will still pay the Rwandan government for an empty hotel room for the following 5 years after.

Why would they be given a visa to fly to the UK? A Rwandan passport doesnt give you the right to come to the UK without a visa, its not like an EU, US, Canada passport where you can come to the UK without a visa.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31374 on: Today at 09:53:32 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:42:00 am
It is true.

Essentially the legislation states that anyone who is deported must be given Rwandan ID under section 13.2 of the treaty, however section 8.2 anyone with Rwandan ID can't be deported to Rwanda as it would not be classified as a safe country to them.

You genuinely can't make it up.

So effectively a migrant can cross the channel to get here, can put themselves up for voluntary deportation to get £3k, be given Rwandan ID, book a flight back to the UK and claim asylum again knowing they can't be sent back to Rwanda. Oh and despite all that happens the UK will still pay the Rwandan government for an empty hotel room for the following 5 years after.
That would not be the default position.  They would need to demonstrate that being returned to Rwanda would put their life under immediate threat (e.g. a homosexual person being deported to Iran).  I think the bar for that would be extremely high as Rwanda abolished capital punishment in 2007.

We could end up with the merry-go-round of people being deported to Rwanda and then finding their way back to the UK again, being deported etc.

The whole policy is is virtue signalling anyway so there's no point in getting too concerned with the details.  If more than 100 people ever get deported this way I'll be very surprised - I think it's still more likely than not that nobody is ever deported to Rwanda.  It's a high profile policy that gives the Tories an excuse to wail about external interference (ECHR, human rights lawyers, Labour etc.).  That part of the political spectrum always need an imaginary foe to blame everything on.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31375 on: Today at 09:54:44 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:44:10 am
Why would they be given a visa to fly to the UK? A Rwandan passport doesnt give you the right to come to the UK without a visa, its not like an EU, US, Canada passport where you can come to the UK without a visa.
Especially with a passport issued last week, probably in London.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31376 on: Today at 10:53:57 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:42:00 am
It is true.

Essentially the legislation states that anyone who is deported must be given Rwandan ID under section 13.2 of the treaty, however section 8.2 anyone with Rwandan ID can't be deported to Rwanda as it would not be classified as a safe country to them.

You genuinely can't make it up.

So effectively a migrant can cross the channel to get here, can put themselves up for voluntary deportation to get £3k, be given Rwandan ID, book a flight back to the UK and claim asylum again knowing they can't be sent back to Rwanda. Oh and despite all that happens the UK will still pay the Rwandan government for an empty hotel room for the following 5 years after.

Whilst Id like this to be true, no airlane would let a Rwandan board a flight to the UK without a visa
