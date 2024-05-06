It is true.



Essentially the legislation states that anyone who is deported must be given Rwandan ID under section 13.2 of the treaty, however section 8.2 anyone with Rwandan ID can't be deported to Rwanda as it would not be classified as a safe country to them.



You genuinely can't make it up.



So effectively a migrant can cross the channel to get here, can put themselves up for voluntary deportation to get £3k, be given Rwandan ID, book a flight back to the UK and claim asylum again knowing they can't be sent back to Rwanda. Oh and despite all that happens the UK will still pay the Rwandan government for an empty hotel room for the following 5 years after.



That would not be the default position. They would need to demonstrate that being returned to Rwanda would put their life under immediate threat (e.g. a homosexual person being deported to Iran). I think the bar for that would be extremely high as Rwanda abolished capital punishment in 2007.We could end up with the merry-go-round of people being deported to Rwanda and then finding their way back to the UK again, being deported etc.The whole policy is is virtue signalling anyway so there's no point in getting too concerned with the details. If more than 100 people ever get deported this way I'll be very surprised - I think it's still more likely than not that nobody is ever deported to Rwanda. It's a high profile policy that gives the Tories an excuse to wail about external interference (ECHR, human rights lawyers, Labour etc.). That part of the political spectrum always need an imaginary foe to blame everything on.