Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 05:24:15 pm
Express headline was "only huge tax cuts and growth can save Sunak now".

Clearly they misspelled "nothing".

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 08:52:41 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 03:59:23 pm
Good old Rishi ensuring that the Labour vote turns out - we mustn't get complacent, this is just the message that needs to be put out by our friendly right wing media chaps.
That was my thought too when I saw some Tories clutching at that particular straw.  Them trying to pitch the "smaller parties" that may form a coalition with Labour as bogeymen seems likely to encourage people to ensure Labour get over the line cleanly.

Every vote for a Tory candidate is a vote for a hung parliament.  Catchy slogan, that.

That particular piece of dreadful forecasting has served a purprose for the Tories though as it took some of the attention away from how many councillors (and a mayor) they lost.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 09:13:01 pm
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 10:06:09 pm
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 10:13:01 pm
I'm praying this GE sees the end of the Tories as a political force and that they go the same way as the Liberals a century ago. I know people complain that the electorate have short memories, but if that shower get back in power again in my lifetime it'll be too soon.

Hoping that the Lib Dems eventually come to occupy the centre right as a one nation party, where there is at least some commonality between them and Labour. Of course, that is still some way away.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 10:25:26 pm
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 01:05:21 am
I've read something, not sure if true but farcical if it is true.

Apparently their are stipulations in the agreement that everyone who is sent must be given a Rwandan passport & they must be given Liberty of movement (in other words - they can't be locked up)

Which effectively means they can be sent there & then legally return to this country as a Rwandan citizen & since the UK has declared Rwanda a "safe" country, they can't be classed as illegal immigrants.

Also apparently, the person who left for Rwanda of his own free will last week has disappeared, with some speculating that he may have used the money to try to get himself smuggled back to the UK
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 01:34:49 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:05:21 am
I've read something, not sure if true but farcical if it is true.

Apparently their are stipulations in the agreement that everyone who is sent must be given a Rwandan passport & they must be given Liberty of movement (in other words - they can't be locked up)

Which effectively means they can be sent there & then legally return to this country as a Rwandan citizen & since the UK has declared Rwanda a "safe" country, they can't be classed as illegal immigrants.

Also apparently, the person who left for Rwanda of his own free will last week has disappeared, with some speculating that he may have used the money to try to get himself smuggled back to the UK

Satire is truly dead if that's true.
