The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31360 on: Today at 05:24:15 pm
Express headline was "only huge tax cuts and growth can save Sunak now".

Clearly they misspelled "nothing".

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31361 on: Today at 08:52:41 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:59:23 pm
Good old Rishi ensuring that the Labour vote turns out - we mustn't get complacent, this is just the message that needs to be put out by our friendly right wing media chaps.
That was my thought too when I saw some Tories clutching at that particular straw.  Them trying to pitch the "smaller parties" that may form a coalition with Labour as bogeymen seems likely to encourage people to ensure Labour get over the line cleanly.

Every vote for a Tory candidate is a vote for a hung parliament.  Catchy slogan, that.

That particular piece of dreadful forecasting has served a purprose for the Tories though as it took some of the attention away from how many councillors (and a mayor) they lost.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31362 on: Today at 09:13:01 pm
