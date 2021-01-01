Good old Rishi ensuring that the Labour vote turns out - we mustn't get complacent, this is just the message that needs to be put out by our friendly right wing media chaps.



That was my thought too when I saw some Tories clutching at that particular straw. Them trying to pitch the "smaller parties" that may form a coalition with Labour as bogeymen seems likely to encourage people to ensure Labour get over the line cleanly.Every vote for a Tory candidate is a vote for a hung parliament. Catchy slogan, that.That particular piece of dreadful forecasting has served a purprose for the Tories though as it took some of the attention away from how many councillors (and a mayor) they lost.