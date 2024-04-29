I dont think its a new idea, a friend of a friend who came from India and overstayed his visa did something similar when immigration were on his case about 5 years ago, not sure how he did it but he got himself to the Republic of Ireland, stayed there a few years, got his immigration status sorted and then came back to the UK.



On the whole Republic of Ireland will treat them better, they have had a few nasty incidents regarding immigrants (the whole Ireland is full campaign) and the mood seems to be turning similar to the same as over here by a vocal group, and as for Ireland isnt trying to send them somewhere else they are trying to send them back to the UK!



Yeah, it's a great idea. it's a wonder it's not been more well known until now!!!!The way I see it right now is the Torys haven't solved the boat problem , they may have made it worse in the long run. just make sure you get to England and you will have no problems travelling to NI then across to the south and your home and dry. the problem is theres no boats landing in Ireland, nobody is landing on the beach and just running away from security. they have to go through a border off a ship and they will be stopped when NI tightens up security. all those people coming in boats into the UK won't stop. I still don't believe Rwanda will work because we wont be sending thousands away, it's just a option they have now that IMO will close quickly.