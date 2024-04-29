Poll

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

oldfordie

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31320 on: April 29, 2024, 11:42:12 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on April 29, 2024, 11:11:07 pm
I dont think its a new idea, a friend of a friend who came from India and overstayed his visa did something similar when immigration were on his case about 5 years ago, not sure how he did it but he got himself to the Republic of Ireland, stayed there a few years, got his immigration status sorted and then came back to the UK.

On the whole Republic of Ireland will treat them better, they have had a few nasty incidents regarding immigrants (the whole Ireland is full campaign) and the mood seems to be turning similar to the same as over here by a vocal group, and as for Ireland isnt trying to send them somewhere else they are trying to send them back to the UK!
Yeah, it's a great idea. it's a wonder it's not been more well known until now!!!!
The way I see it right now is the Torys haven't solved the boat problem , they may have made it worse in the long run. just make sure you get to England and you will have no problems travelling to NI then across to the south and your home and dry. the problem is theres no boats landing in Ireland, nobody is landing on the beach and just running away from security. they have to go through a border off a ship and they will be stopped when NI tightens up security. all those people coming in boats into the UK won't stop. I still don't believe Rwanda will work because we wont be sending thousands away, it's just a option they have now that IMO will close quickly.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31321 on: April 29, 2024, 11:53:41 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on April 29, 2024, 11:42:12 pm
Yeah, it's a great idea. it's a wonder it's not been more well known until now!!!!
The way I see it right now is the Torys haven't solved the boat problem , they may have made it worse in the long run. just make sure you get to England and you will have no problems travelling to NI then across to the south and your home and dry. the problem is theres no boats landing in Ireland, nobody is landing on the beach and just running away from security. they have to go through a border off a ship and they will be stopped when NI tightens up security. all those people coming in boats into the UK won't stop. I still don't believe Rwanda will work because we wont be sending thousands away, it's just a option they have now that IMO will close quickly.

I dont think Rwanda will work either, 1% at most will find themselves on plane headed there.

The point more than anything for me is the irony of it all. France allows asylum seekers to pass relatively freely if they are on their way the UK, and now we could have the UK doing the same if the asylum seeker is on their way to Ireland.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

oldfordie

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31322 on: April 29, 2024, 11:59:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on April 29, 2024, 11:53:41 pm
I dont think Rwanda will work either, 1% at most will find themselves on plane headed there.

The point more than anything for me is the irony of it all. France allows asylum seekers to pass relatively freely if they are on their way the UK, and now we could have the UK doing the same if the asylum seeker is on their way to Ireland.
Thing is we don't know if they will travel to Ireland, they are free to go where they want and many will just disappear somewhere in mainland UK.
Imagine the Torys will face a lot of questions on this. 
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

PaulF

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31323 on: April 30, 2024, 01:19:14 am »
I think it's still true that over 60% will be granted asylum. Leaving about 25k to deal with. Plus the undetected ones.
Given that most* of these will be willing and able to join r workforce and contribute to general taxes, the time and money spent stopping the small boats seems mad. Why dont we just supply the boats and save they money on the patrols ( or just reopen the former routes).?
Incidentally, I've not heard of anyone coming in on lorries any more. Have they stopped that now.
* most is a guess. Though I bet it's well above 90%
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

TepidT2O

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31324 on: April 30, 2024, 06:55:51 am »
All this stuff about moving form NI to the republic is from one anecdote by an Irish minister.  The tories have lept on it to try and whip up a furore.

Theres most likely nothing behind it at all apart form migrants moving freely across an open border.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31325 on: April 30, 2024, 08:11:58 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on April 29, 2024, 10:47:16 pm
Do you need to show ID to go from England to NI? Its part of the UK so I assume you can just buy a ticket and jump on a ferry and go without ID just as you go from England to Scotland or Wales to England without any ID?

You do when boarding a flight or ferry.  Ie some random cant just pitch up and jump on either.  For example customs police ask for ID from foot passengers at the Liverpool ferry port in Birkenhead when folk get off the ferry from Belfast.  And Id guess there may be more customs controls these days post Brexit, given NI has a foot in both EU and UK jurisdictions.   But who knows.  Maybe security is fairly lax these days.
Logged

west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31326 on: April 30, 2024, 10:55:58 am »
Quote from: TSC on April 30, 2024, 08:11:58 am
You do when boarding a flight or ferry.  Ie some random cant just pitch up and jump on either.  For example customs police ask for ID from foot passengers at the Liverpool ferry port in Birkenhead when folk get off the ferry from Belfast.  And Id guess there may be more customs controls these days post Brexit, given NI has a foot in both EU and UK jurisdictions.   But who knows.  Maybe security is fairly lax these days.

I had no idea, I really did think you could just jump on a boat and go with no questions asked same as you would from any other home nation to the other.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31327 on: April 30, 2024, 12:22:58 pm »
Logged

TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31328 on: April 30, 2024, 09:47:09 pm »
Tories paying asylum seekers to go to Rwanda on a voluntary basis.  It appears one person has taken up the offer.

https://news.sky.com/story/first-failed-asylum-seeker-sent-from-uk-to-rwanda-on-voluntary-scheme-13126518
Logged

TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31329 on: April 30, 2024, 09:54:21 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on April 30, 2024, 10:55:58 am
I had no idea, I really did think you could just jump on a boat and go with no questions asked same as you would from any other home nation to the other.

Dont know if there are any ferry services between other countries given its same (relatively small) land mass, although of course folk can jump on trains/buses without ID required.
Logged

Crosby Nick

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31330 on: April 30, 2024, 11:14:21 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on April 29, 2024, 10:47:16 pm
Do you need to show ID to go from England to NI? Its part of the UK so I assume you can just buy a ticket and jump on a ferry and go without ID just as you go from England to Scotland or Wales to England without any ID?

We get a ferry from Cairnryan in Scotland to Larne every year. Have to book and give our car reg details but dont think we have to name all the passengers in the car and they dont ask for ID when you check in.
Logged

Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31331 on: May 1, 2024, 10:29:01 am »
da fuq?

Quote
Tory hopeful for London mayor joins anti-Ulez Facebook group rife with Islamophobia

Susan Hall became member a day after an exposé about its contents  much of which is directed at Sadiq Khan

Susan Hall, the Tory candidate for London mayor, has joined a Facebook group which contains Islamophobic hate speech and abusive comments about her opponent Sadiq Khan, the day after an exposé about its contents.

Khan told the Guardian these revelations could have a direct impact on not just my safety but the safety of my family and staff.

A joint investigation by the Observer and Unearthed at the weekend profiled a network of Facebook groups focused on ultra-low emission zones that are operated by Conservative party staff and activists and which contained Islamophobic hate speech, conspiracy theories and abuse. Some of the groups included celebrations of vandalism and comments expressing disbelief that Khan had not been taken out.

Hall was already a member of six of the groups. On Monday, the day after the revelation, her official Facebook page joined a seventh group called Bexley say no to Ulez expansion.

The investigation identified 36 groups that appear to be separate grassroots movements opposing the expansion of ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) schemes to reduce air pollution. They do not say they were set up by the Conservatives as part of a coordinated political campaign, but it has been found they were set up by Conservative staff and activists.

There is no suggestion the racist posts or those encouraging vandalism were made, or engaged with, by Conservative politicians or staff.

Khan told the Guardian: This latest revelation is absolutely jaw dropping. This could have a direct impact on not just my safety but the safety of my family and staff. No one should be inciting violence  There is no doubt in my mind that if she [Hall] won, this Tory would be the most dangerous and divisive mayor London has ever had.

Ami McCarthy, a political campaigner at Greenpeace UK, said: Any respectable politician would have issued an apology and left these Facebook groups as soon as the racism, Islamophobia and posts inciting criminal damage were exposed. But not Susan Hall  shes just brazenly doubled down and joined another hotbed of hateful and derogatory posts.

Bolstering her support for the anti-Ulez brigade appears a last-ditch attempt by the Conservative mayoral candidate to boost her ratings. But the majority of Londoners want a mayor that will strive to tackle the climate crisis, reduce harmful air pollution in the capital and doesnt associate with people who traffic in racism and conspiracy theories. So her strategy may well be doomed.

Hall and the London Conservatives have been contacted for comment.

Full article: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/may/01/tory-hopeful-for-london-mayor-joins-anti-ulez-facebook-group-rife-with-islamophobia
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

gazzalfc

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31332 on: May 1, 2024, 10:46:00 am »
Oh she's batshit and has previous

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cdujy2PfWHg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cdujy2PfWHg</a>
Logged

Lusty

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31333 on: May 1, 2024, 10:49:21 am »
Logged

thaddeus

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31334 on: May 1, 2024, 11:00:44 am »
Send up a nutcase, lose, give said nutcase a peerage.

Baron Goldsmith of Richmond Park
Baron Bailey of Paddington

Susan Hall will be a Baroness in a year or two but she won't be London mayor!
Logged

gazzalfc

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31335 on: May 1, 2024, 11:04:18 am »
I mean if you're voting tomorrow in London then there really is only one candidate

COUNT BINFACE

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OFR8VERHdIQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OFR8VERHdIQ</a>

He has some really profound policies

He wants to cap the price of croissants to £1.10

He wants to rename London Bridge to The Phoebe Waller Bridge

And so many more

https://www.countbinface.com/2024-manifesto
Logged

TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31336 on: May 1, 2024, 12:08:57 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May  1, 2024, 11:04:18 am
I mean if you're voting tomorrow in London then there really is only one candidate

COUNT BINFACE

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OFR8VERHdIQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OFR8VERHdIQ</a>

He has some really profound policies

He wants to cap the price of croissants to £1.10

He wants to rename London Bridge to The Phoebe Waller Bridge

And so many more

https://www.countbinface.com/2024-manifesto

Wanting to bring back Ceefax does it for me
Logged

Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31337 on: May 1, 2024, 12:25:53 pm »
Where's Lord Buckethead when we need him?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Kenny's Jacket

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31338 on: May 1, 2024, 12:35:06 pm »
The Night Mayor to be based on Elm Street  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Wullie160975

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31339 on: May 1, 2024, 12:44:02 pm »
Some of those are actually worth voting for.
Logged

Elmo!

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31340 on: May 1, 2024, 02:34:39 pm »
I'm not sure I disagree with any to be honest.
Logged

TheShanklyGates

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31341 on: May 1, 2024, 04:46:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on May  1, 2024, 12:25:53 pm
Where's Lord Buckethead when we need him?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Count_Binface?&useskin=vector

They're actually the same guy (sort of) :P
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,653
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31342 on: May 1, 2024, 05:01:26 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on May  1, 2024, 04:46:25 pm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Count_Binface?&useskin=vector

They're actually the same guy (sort of) :P

I had a feeling it would be the same guy. Can't keep a good politician down. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

PaulF


« Reply #31343 on: May 1, 2024, 05:15:00 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on May  1, 2024, 02:34:39 pm
I'm not sure I disagree with any to be honest.

I'm not sure any of his policies make less sense than the Rwanda one.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31344 on: May 1, 2024, 05:16:47 pm »
He'd last longer than Truss.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online TepidT2O

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31345 on: Today at 09:40:47 am »
Incredible. The one threat to a huge labour majorly is that they cant get their cite out.

Sunak! Hold my beer


Literally no political instincts at all ..remarkable.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline killer-heels

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31346 on: Today at 10:18:20 am »
That Sky News projection was pointless at the best of times and was silly to go back on.
Logged

Online Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31347 on: Today at 10:18:33 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:40:47 am
Incredible. The one threat to a huge labour majorly is that they cant get their cite out.

Sunak! Hold my beer


Literally no political instincts at all ..remarkable.

Absolutely no self awareness. The doofus just brought Cameron back as well. Plus he's just essentially admitted the Tories aren't winning the election and Labour will, at the very least, be the largest party.

The bubbles these morons live in never fail to astound me. I'm reminded of how genuinely shell shocked Nick Clegg was when the Lib Dems were decimated in 2015. Him and his strategists seemed to be the only people who didn't see it coming. They had completely forgot that they had been propped up by tactical voting by Labour supporters for years; Labour supporters who had found themselves saddled with a Tory government thanks to Clegg.

I don't know if Sunak genuinely believes this or if he's just saying it to try and control the narrative. But I think he's going to look similarly shocked on election night.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online LuverlyRita

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31348 on: Today at 10:28:41 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:18:33 am
The bubbles these morons live in never fail to astound me.
Sunak lives in a double bubble - a political one and a financial one. I think he genuinely has no idea how the ordinary man in the street lives and he's away with the fairies politically.
Logged
