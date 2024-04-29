Incredible. The one threat to a huge labour majorly is that they cant get their cite out.
Sunak! Hold my beer
Literally no political instincts at all ..remarkable.
Absolutely no self awareness. The doofus just brought Cameron back as well. Plus he's just essentially admitted the Tories aren't winning the election and Labour will, at the very least, be the largest party.
The bubbles these morons live in never fail to astound me. I'm reminded of how genuinely shell shocked Nick Clegg was when the Lib Dems were decimated in 2015. Him and his strategists seemed to be the only people who didn't see it coming. They had completely forgot that they had been propped up by tactical voting by Labour supporters for years; Labour supporters who had found themselves saddled with a Tory government thanks to Clegg.
I don't know if Sunak genuinely believes this or if he's just saying it to try and control the narrative. But I think he's going to look similarly shocked on election night.