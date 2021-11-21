Rob Galloway
@DrRobgalloway
Dan Poulter was an ex junior dr of mine and literally brought in every policy that has destroyed the NHS
He is joining the Labour Party so that post election he can be a medical advisor to the next Labour government.
It worries me what advice he will give
@Keir_Starmer
if you want a passionately pro nhs doctor I'd be happy to advise.
I've also spent my career trying to help the nhs not destroy it.
Politicians who swap parties, particularly to parties that are (in theory anyway) ideologically opposed, are among the lowest of the low. Zero principles whatsoever, driven entirely by self interest. Pretty shameful that someone who was happy to vote through Tory policies for the last 14 years is now welcome in the Labour party.