Here's a video I saw earlier today on Twitter from 2005 of people complaining that they could only book a GP appointment within 48 hours of wanting one. The Tories have absolutely destroyed everything!



https://x.com/JAHeale/status/1782000915358126114



I watched that video last night, even that improved by the time Labour were voted out.I booked my GP appointments online, go back to when the Torys took over, I could book a appointment for any day in the following 2 weeks with a choice of doctors which is important for follow up appointments, didn't take the Torys long to ruin that. can't book online now. get the doctor your given most of the time as well when you are offered a appointment.I also remember how the Torys left the NHS when Labour first took over back in 1997, had to phone doctors up at 8.30am as appointments were given daily, caused all sorts of problems and arguments at work getting the cover to make the phone call, engaged every time you phoned, all appointments gone for the day when you finally did get through.People today will react the same way as I did when the Torys get back in the future, they will talk from experience and tell younger people that it will be harder to see a doctor soon, nhs waiting lists will grow, hospital A+E will be chopped.