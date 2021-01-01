Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
I am an egg and I like cheese and fluffy squirrels called Bob. Bob the Fluffy squirrel is my fave babes.
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 777 778 779 780 781 [782]   Go Down

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1315235 times)

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31240 on: Yesterday at 10:07:38 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:35:55 pm
They hate Britain.
Politics before the country even in war. ?
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31241 on: Yesterday at 10:16:34 pm »
Mortgage rates heading north again.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-68874847
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31242 on: Yesterday at 10:19:08 pm »
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31243 on: Yesterday at 10:20:06 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 09:49:45 pm
Here's a video I saw earlier today on Twitter from 2005 of people complaining that they could only book a GP appointment within 48 hours of wanting one. The Tories have absolutely destroyed everything!

https://x.com/JAHeale/status/1782000915358126114
I watched that video last night, even that improved by the time Labour were voted out.
I booked my GP appointments online, go back to when the Torys took over, I could book a appointment for any day in the following 2 weeks with a choice of doctors which is important for follow up appointments, didn't take the Torys long to ruin that. can't book online now. get the doctor your given most of the time as well when you are offered a appointment.
I also remember how the Torys left the NHS when Labour first took over back in 1997, had to phone doctors up at 8.30am as appointments were given daily, caused all sorts of problems and arguments at work getting the cover to make the phone call, engaged every time you phoned, all appointments gone for the day when you finally did get through.
People today will react the same way as I did when the Torys get back in the future, they will talk from experience and tell younger people that it will be harder to see a doctor soon, nhs waiting lists will grow, hospital A+E will be chopped.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:22:06 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,544
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31244 on: Yesterday at 10:35:12 pm »
I know the HoL gets a lot of stick for being an unelected body, but considering how many Tory grandees are in there, they really do know how to squeeze hard on the government's balls.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,841
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31245 on: Yesterday at 10:35:21 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 08:25:04 pm
Exactly. it's not as if this is open to opinion. it's fact. nobody is going to take the risk if they know the UK won't protect them.
Are the Torys this stupid or what. it's hard to understand why they are doing this.
I'm not so sure. Thinking specifically of Afghanistan, working alongside the brits to push out the taliban it what seems to be a permanent solution. I think people will do that again.  They might hesitate given our cuntish behaviour, but the temptation of a much better country will still be there.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,600
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31246 on: Yesterday at 10:37:32 pm »
What a fucking waste of time and money on this Rwanda bollocks.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31247 on: Yesterday at 10:47:11 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:37:32 pm
What a fucking waste of time and money on this Rwanda bollocks.

Whats half a billion when £billions were wasted on contracts for mates during Covid.

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/politics/rwanda-asylum-scheme-cost-could-soar-to-500m-watchdog-says-369606/
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,841
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31248 on: Yesterday at 11:00:44 pm »
Be better value for money to pay the asylum seekers 50k a year and teach them to fix potholes. 2 birds one stone.

I've no idea of course if asylum seekers have any interest in pothole fixing! Maybe put them on the board of Thames water.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31249 on: Yesterday at 11:04:00 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:35:21 pm
I'm not so sure. Thinking specifically of Afghanistan, working alongside the brits to push out the taliban it what seems to be a permanent solution. I think people will do that again.  They might hesitate given our cuntish behaviour, but the temptation of a much better country will still be there.
I very much doubt if the Army would agree with you, working with our troops puts themselves and their family in danger,  they can do this in the open as interpreters or they can live among the locals and provide intelligence secretly, maybe the odd single patriot might but the majority are not going to do that if they know we sell them and their family out by not protecting them when things go drastically wrong. it's bad enough not giving them visas when they did manage to get to France safely, now we want to boot them out when they do get here. the Torys will take a hammering over this, I would hope the next generation of Torys in 5 -10yrs apologise publicly and say they will never support this disgusting policy again.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31250 on: Yesterday at 11:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:35:12 pm
I know the HoL gets a lot of stick for being an unelected body, but considering how many Tory grandees are in there, they really do know how to squeeze hard on the government's balls.
Yep, I urged people to watch the BBC documentary meet the Lords a few yrs back, the Lords needs reforming but we shouldn't cut off our nose to spite our face, the Lords is full of Charlatans getting paid a nice backhander for doing nothing but the majority do know their stuff, many are experienced ex politicians, It's not a exaggeration to say they understand government bills better than the government itself, it's very hard to con the Lords for this reason. they stood firm on Brexit, same with Rwanda and am sure there are many other examples.
What surprised me is they are always sending bills back for amendment but it's not because they oppose the bill itself, they see a problem with the wording in the bill, they make recommendations on the wording, how it won't work like this but it will if you word it like this. the bill passes without any controversy.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,656
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31251 on: Yesterday at 11:25:39 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:04:00 pm
I very much doubt if the Army would agree with you, working with our troops puts themselves and their family in danger,  they can do this in the open as interpreters or they can live among the locals and provide intelligence secretly, maybe the odd single patriot might but the majority are not going to do that if they know we sell them and their family out by not protecting them when things go drastically wrong. it's bad enough not giving them visas when they did manage to get to France safely, now we want to boot them out when they do get here. the Torys will take a hammering over this, I would hope the next generation of Torys in 5 -10yrs apologise publicly and say they will never support this disgusting policy again.

Yeah right. They are c*nts mate. Absolutely evil.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31252 on: Today at 07:39:05 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 08:40:16 pm
It does seem incredibility low doesn't it, I was quite shocked myself, assumed it would be the Truss reign? But anyway it's here, 1st June 2019 - set filter to ALL.

https://www.politico.eu/europe-poll-of-polls/united-kingdom/

Ah, the Johnson effect, makes sense. I don't think they have a Super Sub with the Super star status in their ranks anymore - unless Rees-Mogg fancies a crack at the top job?
 :o
But, you will note, Reform was actually slightly ahead (22%) of the Tories (20%) at the time, for a combined share of 42%. Whereas now, their combined share is 35%.

Edited to add: And at the time of the election, the Tories at 44%, with reform at just 2%.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:43:09 am by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31253 on: Today at 09:50:57 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:35:12 pm
I know the HoL gets a lot of stick for being an unelected body, but considering how many Tory grandees are in there, they really do know how to squeeze hard on the government's balls.
Did the Lords get the final amendment accepted in the end?  The one about Rwanda only being a "safe country" if an independent assessor said so.

I've lost track amongst all the comings and goings but didn't the initial bill declare Rwanda a "safe country" now and forever more?

I'm sure Sunak and his puppeteers will be hoping for countless legal challenges culminating in the ECHR being drawn into it.  The policy is clearly a hugely expensive dud but if it lets the Tories badge themselves as the people vs. the system then it's served a purpose for them.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 777 778 779 780 781 [782]   Go Up
« previous next »
 