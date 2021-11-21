Watching the PM latest speech re Rwanda. A mix of blame Labour for frustrating the process to date and the intention to ignore the European Court of Human Rights



Have the Torys got something up their sleeve.Rwandda won't stop the number of people coming in the boats, on the face of it this is a short term publicity stunt, it will take away all the excuses for not stopping the boats as well, you have to think the Torys must know this so this is setting themselves up for a big fall unless the number of people crossing does fall. I wonder if the Torys have some sort of other plan to stop the boat numbers crossing but they will put it all down to their Rwandda plan.