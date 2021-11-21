Poll

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1314437 times)

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31200 on: Today at 11:24:18 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:57:43 am
Watching the PM latest speech re Rwanda.  A mix of blame Labour for frustrating the process to date and the intention to ignore the European Court of Human Rights
Have the Torys got something up their sleeve.
Rwandda won't stop the number of people coming in the boats, on the face of it this is a short term publicity stunt, it will take away all the excuses for not stopping the boats as well, you have to think the Torys must know this so this is setting themselves up for a big fall unless the number of people crossing does fall. I wonder if the Torys have some sort of other plan to stop the boat numbers crossing but they will put it all down to their Rwandda plan.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31201 on: Today at 11:37:03 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:24:18 am
Have the Torys got something up their sleeve.
Rwandda won't stop the number of people coming in the boats, on the face of it this is a short term publicity stunt, it will take away all the excuses for not stopping the boats as well, you have to think the Torys must know this so this is setting themselves up for a big fall unless the number of people crossing does fall. I wonder if the Torys have some sort of other plan to stop the boat numbers crossing but they will put it all down to their Rwandda plan.
They only need a moderate year-on-year drop to parrot the "we're making good progress" lines.  I'd like to think a 5% drop in a bit of a non-issue wouldn't be enough to change momentum ahead of the GE but I'll never ceased to be surprised by how much the Tories get away with.

I can't remember when the deal was struck with Albania.  I'm guessing it was at least a year ago though so they can't spin the impacts of that onto their Rwanda policy.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31202 on: Today at 11:40:14 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:03:13 am
Let it go bust, then nationalise it, and there is no picking up of debts by the Government/taxpayer.

Still needs about £2.5b just to keep the shit flowing into the oceans and rivers. It would cost about another £100b to fix the aging pipelines, reservoirs and treatment works.

Does any government have the ambition to take on such a task? I don't reckon the appetite from the UK public to see funds taken from hospitals, schools, cost of living moved to something that's yet to hit them in their homes. Until people start having to boil all their water and/or see effluent coming back up through their toilets they'll put up with it.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31203 on: Today at 11:47:20 am »
On the Rwanda bill, is there actually anything to say this won't get challenged in the high court again and shot down again?

Do they actually think this will work or is it just another futile attempt to keep some part of the downed corpse of the Tory party above water?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31204 on: Today at 11:53:19 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:57:43 am
Watching the PM latest speech re Rwanda.  A mix of blame Labour for frustrating the process to date and the intention to ignore the European Court of Human Rights

The whole things is nuts. Its clearly a shite policy that loads of people are opposed to. And Im even if it got approved, woukd it make that much of a difference? What are they so desperate to get it through, apart from just being able to say how tough they are in immigration. Which even if true woukd still look ridiculous given all the effort theyve made just to get to this point.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31205 on: Today at 11:54:31 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:37:03 am
They only need a moderate year-on-year drop to parrot the "we're making good progress" lines.  I'd like to think a 5% drop in a bit of a non-issue wouldn't be enough to change momentum ahead of the GE but I'll never ceased to be surprised by how much the Tories get away with.

I can't remember when the deal was struck with Albania.  I'm guessing it was at least a year ago though so they can't spin the impacts of that onto their Rwanda policy.
I know the Torys have been trying to get this passed in the winter but summers coming and calmer seas, you would expect the numbers to shoot up, the Torys must know this as well yet they keep saying RWANDDA is a deterrent that will stop people coming when everyone knows it won't work, am suspicious.
Maybe me giving the Torys too much credit thinking they have a bit of common sense.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31206 on: Today at 12:45:54 pm »
I doubt we get a Summer election now. Sunak and the tory party will want enough time to get b-roll footage of a plane full of migrants, in a sunny and well dressed up Rwandan hostel with smiles all round.

Will make a perfect hate filled party political broadcast
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31207 on: Today at 01:10:48 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:47:20 am
On the Rwanda bill, is there actually anything to say this won't get challenged in the high court again and shot down again?

Do they actually think this will work or is it just another futile attempt to keep some part of the downed corpse of the Tory party above water?

The message from Sunak is government will over-ride (or attempt to) / ignore any legal challenge, including any brought under the ECHR.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31208 on: Today at 01:13:41 pm »
Sunak also stated today that flights will be provided by a commercial airline departing from a specific airfield.  He never named said airline or airfield.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31209 on: Today at 01:22:22 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:10:48 pm
The message from Sunak is government will over-ride (or attempt to) / ignore any legal challenge, including any brought under the ECHR.

Can they actually do that or are they trying to be the strong man
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31210 on: Today at 01:26:00 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:13:41 pm
Sunak also stated today that flights will be provided by a commercial airline departing from a specific airfield.  He never named said airline or airfield.

That's because they don't have one, even Rwanda's state airline have refused to provide planes for it!

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:22:22 pm
Can they actually do that or are they trying to be the strong man

Its probably just a strong man approach. The policy was never meant to get as far as this and was just a dogwhistle to use in an election run up with Labour so they can use it against them when Labour win the election and cancel the whole thing. "We will have flights in the summer" will turn into "we would have if Labour didn't pull the whole programme!"
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31211 on: Today at 02:32:38 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:13:41 pm
Sunak also stated today that flights will be provided by a commercial airline departing from a specific airfield.  He never named said airline or airfield.

Imagine being head of marketing for that hypothetical airline. You'd just resign on the spot.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31212 on: Today at 03:39:16 pm »
In light of the hounding of Angela Rayner, this is interesting:
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31213 on: Today at 05:04:43 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:45:54 pm
I doubt we get a Summer election now. Sunak and the tory party will want enough time to get b-roll footage of a plane full of migrants, in a sunny and well dressed up Rwandan hostel with smiles all round.

Will make a perfect hate filled party political broadcast

Considering Rwanda is only taking something like 300 people one full plane pretty much completes that. Of course what they will do is have 100 journeys of 3 people (at great expense) to make it look like they are sending thousands of people over there.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31214 on: Today at 05:27:40 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:04:43 pm
Considering Rwanda is only taking something like 300 people one full plane pretty much completes that. Of course what they will do is have 100 journeys of 3 people (at great expense) to make it look like they are sending thousands of people over there.
I don't think the Torys see that as a problem, it's about them claiming boat crossings have dropped because the Rwanda deterrent has worked, Rwanda isn't a deterrent but if they can do something that actually does cut the number of crossing then the Torys will put it all down to Rwanda bill working.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31215 on: Today at 05:48:15 pm »
Tories have voted to reject an amendment that would have protected Afghan translators who assisted UK armed forces from being sent to Rwanda
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31216 on: Today at 05:50:36 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:13:41 pm
Sunak also stated today that flights will be provided by a commercial airline departing from a specific airfield.  He never named said airline or airfield.

Almost certain to be AirTanker I'd have thought?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31217 on: Today at 06:14:25 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:48:15 pm
Tories have voted to reject an amendment that would have protected Afghan translators who assisted UK armed forces from being sent to Rwanda

Absolute scum!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31218 on: Today at 06:22:32 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:48:15 pm
Tories have voted to reject an amendment that would have protected Afghan translators who assisted UK armed forces from being sent to Rwanda

Is anyone surprised.....?
« Reply #31219 on: Today at 06:33:51 pm »
All this effort so the Tories can have something to moan about in opposition when Labour immediately reverses it.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31220 on: Today at 06:44:57 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:48:15 pm
Tories have voted to reject an amendment that would have protected Afghan translators who assisted UK armed forces from being sent to Rwanda
:duh :duh :duh
It's Madness for so many reasons. seriously, am not talking politics.  the damage they are doing to the country's security and future will have repercussions for many years to come, this also places our Armed forces in danger, they should be nowhere near power.  :no :no :no
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31221 on: Today at 06:54:38 pm »
It's a policy designed to enrage enough gammon over foreign courts and "woke" that they will cry for us to leave the ECHR and we can become the new dictatorship in the block. Will of the people and all that shite.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31222 on: Today at 07:00:51 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 06:54:38 pm
It's a policy designed to enrage enough gammon over foreign courts and "woke" that they will cry for us to leave the ECHR and we can become the new dictatorship in the block. Will of the people and all that shite.
It's our house of Lords though. Unelected admittedly.
This seems such a weird take. There must be what, less than a thousand or so eligible. They can come via legal routes.
Like you say. It must be playing politics, but surely this backfires on them.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31223 on: Today at 07:06:33 pm »
According to Politico.eu the absolute rock bottom for the Tories with Liz Truss was 22% in the polls. Sunak did manage to get them up to 29% but now he's brought them back down to their all time low with them polling at around 22-23% at the moment. I mean how bad must you be to be performing at the same level as a lettuce?

https://www.politico.eu/europe-poll-of-polls/united-kingdom/
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31224 on: Today at 07:15:04 pm »
There was a pollster on radio 5 at lunch. Saying nothing they do improves their ratings. To kill time they brainstorm in the office what might save them and it just gets crazier and more desperate with no real sign of them getting votes.
Short of kier Starmer being found with a shrine Jimmy Saville in his gaff and madeline mcgann under his patio, his winning.

--edit-- he'd probably still get the win.  His problems may be if corby endorses him.
« Reply #31225 on: Today at 07:22:02 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 07:06:33 pm
According to Politico.eu the absolute rock bottom for the Tories with Liz Truss was 22% in the polls. Sunak did manage to get them up to 29% but now he's brought them back down to their all time low with them polling at around 22-23% at the moment. I mean how bad must you be to be performing at the same level as a lettuce?

https://www.politico.eu/europe-poll-of-polls/united-kingdom/

Electoral Calculus currently has Labour winning over 450 seats, even though they're still polling less than what the Tories got in 2019.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31226 on: Today at 07:24:46 pm »
I notice Sunak is staying clear of topics such as the environment, namely river pollution and the NHS. Although didn't he say on the NHS that "we are making headway," despite missing the targets? I think the NHS is quite important to the electorate. 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-68787890
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31227 on: Today at 07:25:28 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:15:04 pm
There was a pollster on radio 5 at lunch. Saying nothing they do improves their ratings. To kill time they brainstorm in the office what might save them and it just gets crazier and more desperate with no real sign of them getting votes.
Short of kier Starmer being found with a shrine Jimmy Saville in his gaff and madeline mcgann under his patio, his winning.

--edit-- he'd probably still get the win. His problems may be if corby endorses him.

 ;D
« Reply #31228 on: Today at 07:37:24 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 07:24:46 pm
I notice Sunak is staying clear of topics such as the environment, namely river pollution and the NHS. Although didn't he say on the NHS that "we are making headway," despite missing the targets? I think the NHS is quite important to the electorate. 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-68787890

The Tories have nothing to campaign on during the GE. Everything has gotten worse. At least in 1997 the economy was on the upswing. All they can do is blame Covid and say things will get worse under Labour. It's going to be a long and dirty campaign.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31229 on: Today at 07:39:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:22:02 pm
Electoral Calculus currently has Labour winning over 450 seats, even though they're still polling less than what the Tories got in 2019.

I was researching the Tory low points and interestingly, five months before that election the Tories were at 20% in the polls rising to 44% at the election. We are now in a similar time frame to back then in terms of pre-election, showing that things can change dramatically quite quickly. I'm not saying that it will this time but what happened back then to turn it around for them so effectively?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31230 on: Today at 07:52:23 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 07:39:37 pm
I was researching the Tory low points and interestingly, five months before that election the Tories were at 20% in the polls rising to 44% at the election. We are now in a similar time frame to back then in terms of pre-election, showing that things can change dramatically quite quickly. I'm not saying that it will this time but what happened back then to turn it around for them so effectively?

20% seems low what they did was pretty simple, replaced the unpopular May with BoJo the clown, and said they would Get Brexit Done after years of impasse in Parliament, but 20% definitely seems low.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31231 on: Today at 08:08:56 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:44:57 pm
:duh :duh :duh
It's Madness for so many reasons. seriously, am not talking politics.  the damage they are doing to the country's security and future will have repercussions for many years to come, this also places our Armed forces in danger, they should be nowhere near power.  :no :no :no

And reputation.

Who on earth will ever help us again when we need assistance?

These fucking Tories make me sick.
