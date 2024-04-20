Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1313640 times)

Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31160 on: April 20, 2024, 06:16:56 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on April 20, 2024, 12:31:29 am
In a past life I've worked with a large number of people who have been on long term sick, helping them slowly but surely get back on their feet. The vast majority of them want to more than anything, but it takes time, effort on both sides and often a lot of courage. I'm proud of those who have found their own way and are on a road to recovery, and hope that those still on their journey don't give up in the face of crushing adversity.

I'd also love the chance to talk Sunak through the multitude of challenges that people face - me being actually qualified to talk about these things unlike Jug Ears - but I think I'd be too distracted by punching the fucking wall in frustration at his complete and utter stupidity and ignorance. Quite how anyone can vote for this utter, total and complete scum is beyond my comprehension. It makes my fucking blood boil.

The electorate are easily led into voting against their best interests unfortunately. I try to blame the system and it's players as I'd go insane
Online west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31161 on: April 20, 2024, 08:01:49 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on April 20, 2024, 06:16:56 pm
The electorate are easily led into voting against their best interests unfortunately. I try to blame the system and it's players as I'd go insane

The reason why this stuff resonates with so many people is that a lot of people dont enjoy working, they work difficult jobs for low pay while the cost of everything goes up and then you have a media and government making out like everyone on benefits lives the life of Riley. If your in the first situation and you believe the second to be true thats going to create resentment and the government know that and cultivate it.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31162 on: April 20, 2024, 10:11:19 pm »
Sky news reporting Cameron, Truss and Johnson on Twitter tonight waffling about the US approval of funding for Ukraine.  The shameless trio will look to be taking credit for the decision no doubt.

For some light entertainment value, Truss is on Trevor Phillips (sky news) from 0830 this morn.
Offline Red Ol

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31163 on: Yesterday at 09:22:20 am »
Quote from: TSC on April 20, 2024, 10:11:19 pm

For some light entertainment value, Truss is on Trevor Phillips (sky news) from 0830 this morn.

Blimey. Shes an absolute incompetent joke of a politician with zero credibility. She has deranged fantasists ideas and was proven to be a disastrous leader. Shes hilariously bad but has no self awareness and no clue about how a country and an economy should be run. Why the fuck is she being given any airtime whatsoever? For whose benefit is this (apart from the comedic value for all of us of course)?
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Online BarryCrocker

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31164 on: Yesterday at 10:21:34 am »
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31165 on: Yesterday at 10:26:20 am »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on April 20, 2024, 12:31:29 am
In a past life I've worked with a large number of people who have been on long term sick, helping them slowly but surely get back on their feet. The vast majority of them want to more than anything, but it takes time, effort on both sides and often a lot of courage. I'm proud of those who have found their own way and are on a road to recovery, and hope that those still on their journey don't give up in the face of crushing adversity.

I'd also love the chance to talk Sunak through the multitude of challenges that people face - me being actually qualified to talk about these things unlike Jug Ears - but I think I'd be too distracted by punching the fucking wall in frustration at his complete and utter stupidity and ignorance. Quite how anyone can vote for this utter, total and complete scum is beyond my comprehension. It makes my fucking blood boil.

The problem is that Tories and their voters are actually and literally evil.

They have no compassion, no empathy and are self-centred beyond any comprehension.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31166 on: Yesterday at 10:38:16 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline PaulF

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31167 on: Yesterday at 10:52:35 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:38:16 am
I hate doing this, but to be fair to Truss, she appeared to be re-orientating the book by viewing her and it through a monitor. But to save myself from the risk of coming across as a Truss apologist, she could have just looked at the book. ::)

You are lucky I don't have the powers to give you a custom title 😁
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline oldfordie

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31168 on: Yesterday at 10:57:58 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:21:34 am
https://twitter.com/MollyJongFast/status/1780215571327451265?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1780215571327451265%7Ctwgr%5Ee1c78de1337c84287088abea8aa71a321bdf21b9%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.huffingtonpost.co.uk%2Fentry%2Fliz-truss-creates-a-meme-for-the-ages-on-fox-news_uk_661f912ae4b0256906b6eb05
It wasn't her fault.  the TV started the broadcast before she was ready, nobody told her the book was upside down the the wrong way around and upside down again, the problem was she moved the book around to quickly .she couldn't see the book properly as the interviewer was a member of the deep state who deliberately distracted her, this is so unfair it's not her fault, she never even had the chance to talk about Pork Markets or selling tea to china.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online BarryCrocker

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31169 on: Yesterday at 10:59:08 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:38:16 am
I hate doing this, but to be fair to Truss, she appeared to be re-orientating the book by viewing her and it through a monitor. But to save myself from the risk of coming across as a Truss apologist, she could have just looked at the book. ::)

She's a fcking idiot. You should at least practice what you're promoting. Plus she's on Fox talking to supreme shithead Brian Kilmeade.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Bobsackamano

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31170 on: Yesterday at 11:05:06 am »
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 09:22:20 am
Blimey. Shes an absolute incompetent joke of a politician with zero credibility. She has deranged fantasists ideas and was proven to be a disastrous leader. Shes hilariously bad but has no self awareness and no clue about how a country and an economy should be run. Why the fuck is she being given any airtime whatsoever? For whose benefit is this (apart from the comedic value for all of us of course)?

It's clickbait TV politics. More people are tuning in outraged that she is on than those interested in what she has to say. She's also great content fodder for newspapers who can rely on people clicking on the story when they are thinking "why's this idiot in the paper?". Once a question is posed in a reader or viewers mind the brain will seek an answer and that generates clicks and views.

Then there will be opinion pieces about why she's so bad which will then provoke a few contrarians to write "I know she was bad but maybe there's something in what she said about this and that". This then allows Truss to carve out a niche going on about "this and that" where there is already a "heated public debate".

Then after a certain period of time Truss is known for the new debates she is involved with rather than her disaster PM time.

Et voila, the return and rehabilitation of Liz Truss

Marketing, free content, clickbait and politics. Don't ya just love it!
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31171 on: Yesterday at 11:22:38 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:52:35 am
You are lucky I don't have the powers to give you a custom title 😁
Probably just as well that neither of us has that power! ;D
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31172 on: Yesterday at 11:36:19 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:59:08 am
She's a fcking idiot. You should at least practice what you're promoting. Plus she's on Fox talking to supreme shithead Brian Kilmeade.
It is quite staggering that she became PM. Really fucking amazing. And it does, unfortunately, say something about the nation who elected her (or elected the Party who elected her).
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline killer-heels

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31173 on: Yesterday at 11:44:23 am »
Wont have a word said against the bitch. I long for her return.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31174 on: Yesterday at 11:50:37 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:44:23 am
Wont have a word said against the bitch. I long for her return.
;D Hopefully, she will be very prominent in the GE.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline oldfordie

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31175 on: Yesterday at 12:33:47 pm »
 You would think someone who caused so much damage would have a nervous breakdown yet she dismisses it all as a attack on her.
I think it shows how some Politicians cope with the nasty side of politics. I wouldn't call it water off a ducks back more like a philosophy that helps her cope. it doesn't matter what people say I think her close family and other politicians tell her to ignore it all, nasty spiteful personal attacks on her competency comes with the territory of being a politician.
Where does she go from here. the move towards Trump and all the CT nutcases shows she thinks the British public are just as stupid as many of the US Republican nutters, we just have to do what Trump does, ignore the attacks and double down, she's completely lost touch with realty now. 
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31176 on: Yesterday at 12:36:47 pm »
I heard Robert Peston say on a podcast that Truss was let down by civil servants

I hope that doesnt become the narrative
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31177 on: Yesterday at 12:42:07 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:36:47 pm
I heard Robert Peston say on a podcast that Truss was let down by civil servants

I hope that doesnt become the narrative

She was let down by the Civil Service in so far as they didnt put a gun to her head and tell to stop what she was fucking doing
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline spen71

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31178 on: Yesterday at 01:12:10 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/apr/21/help-disabled-people-england-wales-jobs-axed-benefits-crackdown

Once again just shows the Tories dont care.   Programmes like this were meant to tackle the root course of why people are on the long term
Sick
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31179 on: Yesterday at 01:19:07 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 01:12:10 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/apr/21/help-disabled-people-england-wales-jobs-axed-benefits-crackdown

Once again just shows the Tories dont care.   Programmes like this were meant to tackle the root course of why people are on the long term
Sick
'

Disgusting.

They will be gone soon
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Millie

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31180 on: Yesterday at 01:25:27 pm »
Absolutely clueless, the lot of them.  Don't understand why they are bringing PIP into this either.  There are people on PIP who also work, full and part time.
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31181 on: Yesterday at 01:58:08 pm »
Sopel on News Agents did my head in last week trying to make out Truss had a point regarding civil servants having too much power and Sunak had a zinger at pmqs when he mentioned Rayner's tax affairs. He should never be left alone on the show again.
Online filopastry

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31182 on: Yesterday at 02:08:02 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:42:07 pm
She was let down by the Civil Service in so far as they didnt put a gun to her head and tell to stop what she was fucking doing

Pretty much this!

And then all we would hear is about an unelected civil service running the country.

She was utterly unqualified to do the job and that should be the only "discussion" about her. Shame on anyone in the media trying to push a different narrative now
Offline oldfordie

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31183 on: Yesterday at 02:25:17 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 01:12:10 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/apr/21/help-disabled-people-england-wales-jobs-axed-benefits-crackdown

Once again just shows the Tories dont care.   Programmes like this were meant to tackle the root course of why people are on the long term
Sick
It's just another policy to wind up voters to try and win votes at the election. they've bounced from one issue to the next hoping something will work.
Tory disablement help to get back to work will be, Get a grip of yourself and get back to work, pull your socks up and do some work. back to the old days when the effect of mental health problems caused by stress and worry was for slackers.

As usual this problem was caused by the Torys, millions worried sick over paying bills and looking after a family. what did they expect. you could see it coming ages ago.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31184 on: Yesterday at 06:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:36:47 pm
I heard Robert Peston say on a podcast that Truss was let down by civil servants

I hope that doesnt become the narrative

I think thats her own view and not Pestons?  Thats what she peddled on sky this morning anyway.  That and being let down by the financial establishment.  It was funny when she was asked did she ever meet the Bank of England head, to which she replied no, despite blaming him for everything.

As well as having zero self awareness, I think she genuinely feels everything she done was correct.  Only thing she said she fell down on was communication.  Absolute delusion.
Online west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31185 on: Yesterday at 07:00:30 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 02:08:02 pm
Pretty much this!

And then all we would hear is about an unelected civil service running the country.

She was utterly unqualified to do the job and that should be the only "discussion" about her. Shame on anyone in the media trying to push a different narrative now

I mean she sacked the head civil servant in the Treasury, that showed how much she was listening to the Civil Service.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31186 on: Yesterday at 08:32:56 pm »
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31187 on: Yesterday at 09:34:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:32:56 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/apr/21/former-tory-mp-mark-menzies-quits-amid-claims-he-misused-party-funds

Mark Menzies quits Tories. Standing down at the election.

Does that trigger another by-election?  Losing count now
Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31188 on: Yesterday at 10:57:56 pm »
Death by a thousand by-elections
Online west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31189 on: Yesterday at 11:01:57 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:34:29 pm
Does that trigger another by-election?  Losing count now

No, hes standing down at the next election so no by-election.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31190 on: Today at 09:07:05 am »
Thames Water makes fresh bid to lift bills by at least 40%

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-68872563

So they want to invest more in environmental projects by charging customers more
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online BarryCrocker

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31191 on: Today at 09:23:33 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:07:05 am
Thames Water makes fresh bid to lift bills by at least 40%

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-68872563

So they want to invest more in environmental projects by charging customers more

Or nationalise it and the public pick up the £15b debt and they'd still have to up bills.

35 years of profits and farce has brought this on. Public utility companies should be forced to have an infrastructure/sinking fund just like banks being required to minimum capital requirements.

BTW, this has continued to rot under all UK governments.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
