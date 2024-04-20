Blimey. Shes an absolute incompetent joke of a politician with zero credibility. She has deranged fantasists ideas and was proven to be a disastrous leader. Shes hilariously bad but has no self awareness and no clue about how a country and an economy should be run. Why the fuck is she being given any airtime whatsoever? For whose benefit is this (apart from the comedic value for all of us of course)?



It's clickbait TV politics. More people are tuning in outraged that she is on than those interested in what she has to say. She's also great content fodder for newspapers who can rely on people clicking on the story when they are thinking "why's this idiot in the paper?". Once a question is posed in a reader or viewers mind the brain will seek an answer and that generates clicks and views.Then there will be opinion pieces about why she's so bad which will then provoke a few contrarians to write "I know she was bad but maybe there's something in what she said about this and that". This then allows Truss to carve out a niche going on about "this and that" where there is already a "heated public debate".Then after a certain period of time Truss is known for the new debates she is involved with rather than her disaster PM time.Et voila, the return and rehabilitation of Liz TrussMarketing, free content, clickbait and politics. Don't ya just love it!