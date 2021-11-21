The electorate are easily led into voting against their best interests unfortunately. I try to blame the system and it's players as I'd go insane



The reason why this stuff resonates with so many people is that a lot of people dont enjoy working, they work difficult jobs for low pay while the cost of everything goes up and then you have a media and government making out like everyone on benefits lives the life of Riley. If your in the first situation and you believe the second to be true thats going to create resentment and the government know that and cultivate it.