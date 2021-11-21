Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

RedDeadRejection

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31160 on: Yesterday at 06:16:56 pm
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Yesterday at 12:31:29 am
In a past life I've worked with a large number of people who have been on long term sick, helping them slowly but surely get back on their feet. The vast majority of them want to more than anything, but it takes time, effort on both sides and often a lot of courage. I'm proud of those who have found their own way and are on a road to recovery, and hope that those still on their journey don't give up in the face of crushing adversity.

I'd also love the chance to talk Sunak through the multitude of challenges that people face - me being actually qualified to talk about these things unlike Jug Ears - but I think I'd be too distracted by punching the fucking wall in frustration at his complete and utter stupidity and ignorance. Quite how anyone can vote for this utter, total and complete scum is beyond my comprehension. It makes my fucking blood boil.

The electorate are easily led into voting against their best interests unfortunately. I try to blame the system and it's players as I'd go insane
west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31161 on: Yesterday at 08:01:49 pm
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 06:16:56 pm
The electorate are easily led into voting against their best interests unfortunately. I try to blame the system and it's players as I'd go insane

The reason why this stuff resonates with so many people is that a lot of people dont enjoy working, they work difficult jobs for low pay while the cost of everything goes up and then you have a media and government making out like everyone on benefits lives the life of Riley. If your in the first situation and you believe the second to be true thats going to create resentment and the government know that and cultivate it.
TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31162 on: Yesterday at 10:11:19 pm
Sky news reporting Cameron, Truss and Johnson on Twitter tonight waffling about the US approval of funding for Ukraine.  The shameless trio will look to be taking credit for the decision no doubt.

For some light entertainment value, Truss is on Trevor Phillips (sky news) from 0830 this morn.
Red Ol

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31163 on: Today at 09:22:20 am
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:11:19 pm

For some light entertainment value, Truss is on Trevor Phillips (sky news) from 0830 this morn.

Blimey. Shes an absolute incompetent joke of a politician with zero credibility. She has deranged fantasists ideas and was proven to be a disastrous leader. Shes hilariously bad but has no self awareness and no clue about how a country and an economy should be run. Why the fuck is she being given any airtime whatsoever? For whose benefit is this (apart from the comedic value for all of us of course)?
BarryCrocker

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31164 on: Today at 10:21:34 am
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31165 on: Today at 10:26:20 am
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Yesterday at 12:31:29 am
In a past life I've worked with a large number of people who have been on long term sick, helping them slowly but surely get back on their feet. The vast majority of them want to more than anything, but it takes time, effort on both sides and often a lot of courage. I'm proud of those who have found their own way and are on a road to recovery, and hope that those still on their journey don't give up in the face of crushing adversity.

I'd also love the chance to talk Sunak through the multitude of challenges that people face - me being actually qualified to talk about these things unlike Jug Ears - but I think I'd be too distracted by punching the fucking wall in frustration at his complete and utter stupidity and ignorance. Quite how anyone can vote for this utter, total and complete scum is beyond my comprehension. It makes my fucking blood boil.

The problem is that Tories and their voters are actually and literally evil.

They have no compassion, no empathy and are self-centred beyond any comprehension.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31166 on: Today at 10:38:16 am
