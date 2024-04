The electorate are easily led into voting against their best interests unfortunately. I try to blame the system and it's players as I'd go insane



The reason why this stuff resonates with so many people is that a lot of people don’t enjoy working, they work difficult jobs for low pay while the cost of everything goes up and then you have a media and government making out like everyone on benefits lives the life of Riley. If your in the first situation and you believe the second to be true that’s going to create resentment and the government know that and cultivate it.