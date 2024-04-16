Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31120 on: Yesterday at 02:01:06 pm »
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31121 on: Yesterday at 02:01:50 pm »
The guy who was suspended yesterday?

Turns out he was an unofficial government trade envoy to., Colombia :lmao
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31122 on: Yesterday at 02:03:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:01:06 pm
??

asked Sophie Boslover to do 'odd' things
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31123 on: Yesterday at 02:07:11 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:03:09 pm
asked Sophie Boslover to do 'odd' things
Oh hes addressed this in the past I think.
Funny, all those marked as dodgy are in fact .dodgy
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31124 on: Yesterday at 02:10:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:08:18 pm
Kwateng has had a go at Truss and Rudd?!?!
:lmao :lmao
Well that's one way of putting it. seems he's been putting it everywhere he can.
No wonder he's always smiling,
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31125 on: Yesterday at 02:10:55 pm »
The list was leaked a while ago as literally being a shitlist that the Tory Whips had on their MPs to keep them in line.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31126 on: Yesterday at 02:17:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:07:11 pm
Oh hes addressed this in the past I think.
Funny, all those marked as dodgy are in fact .dodgy

Oh has he, I was thinking TRIP could be interesting next week, but sigh, its old news
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31127 on: Yesterday at 02:30:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:52:50 pm
Guy Copperfeel ;D

John Wittingdale wanting odd sexual acts. Reminds me of the time in The Thick of It when Malcolm Tucker and Stewart Pearson argue over these things being carried out by their parties MPs.

Judging by the standards of the current Tory Party they were probably underplaying the levels of fucked up things MPs were getting up to in the Thick of It.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31128 on: Yesterday at 03:40:49 pm »
One thing I honestly don't get is Sunak boasting about how fantastic everything is under the Tories and how they have improved everything and how everything was shite under Labour.

Who is he actually trying to convince? Anyone that needs any service or has to use anything in the UK knows how fucked it all is.

What is his actual aim? Who is he talking to? The Tories are all sitting there nodding at how wonderful the country is now and how everything is much better than it's ever been.

Are they fucking deranged?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31129 on: Yesterday at 03:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:57:24 pm
Rory Stewart -who knew  :o
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:01:06 pm
??
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:03:09 pm
asked Sophie Boslover to do 'odd' things
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:07:11 pm
Oh hes addressed this in the past I think.
Funny, all those marked as dodgy are in fact .dodgy
Quote
https://www.rorystewart.co.uk/rory-stewart-responds-to-westminster-dossier-allegation/
RORY RESPONDS TO WESTMINSTER DOSSIER ALLEGATIONS
01/11/2017

I have been horrified to find that someone has inserted my name into a fake list or spreadsheet, that claims to be about MP harassment. This list has then been emailed around and shared on twitter, without any attempt to check whether it was true. I have no idea where this list originally came from, who compiled it, or why someone put my name on it. It is, for the record, completely untrue and deeply hurtful.

This list linked my name to Sophie Bolsover, who was my researcher in Westminster. She has also issued a statement, here:

While I recognise the seriousness of the allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour, sexual harassment and worse, I wish to emphasise that nothing of the kind implied by my name being included on this spreadsheet ever took place. During my time working in Parliament, Rory Stewart was never anything other than completely professional and an excellent employer. Moreover the inclusion of my name on this list, by parties unknown to me and without my permission, has caused deep distress and anxiety.

You can imagine the pain and embarrassment such lies cause also for me and my family.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31130 on: Yesterday at 03:52:42 pm »
He has never not had smoke blown up his arse, he's fucking deluded.

The Tory c*nts really have fucked us all this time around.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31131 on: Yesterday at 04:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:46:21 pm


Yeah that's the Tory whips hoping to have something on Rory Stewart, an honest man probably makes them very uncomfortable. You can't control someone who's honest in the same way as the depraved and corrupt ones.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31132 on: Yesterday at 04:37:31 pm »
Hate that I have time for Rory Stewart but as Tories go he at least isn't super evil/completely incompetent. Which is why he failed as an mp
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31133 on: Yesterday at 06:34:16 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 04:37:31 pm
Hate that I have time for Rory Stewart but as Tories go he at least isn't super evil/completely incompetent. Which is why he failed as an mp

One of the purged for not bending the knee to Cummings & de Pfeffel
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31134 on: Yesterday at 07:27:24 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 04:37:31 pm
Hate that I have time for Rory Stewart but as Tories go he at least isn't super evil/completely incompetent. Which is why he failed as an mp

even listening to 'The Rest is Politics' you can still hear the Tory in some of his ramblings and, i'm not sure if its just to be a foil to Alister Campbell very anti-Tory rhetoric, but he defends -in some circumstances - the last 14 years of Tory rule.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31135 on: Yesterday at 07:28:44 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 04:37:31 pm
Hate that I have time for Rory Stewart but as Tories go he at least isn't super evil/completely incompetent. Which is why he failed as an mp
Same for me but with Sayeeda Warsi as well.  For a Tory I have time to listen to her.  I even have some time to listen to a David Cameron or a Theresa May to a degree too.  Might not agree with them, may infuriate me too, but I'll listen.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31136 on: Yesterday at 07:36:17 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 07:28:44 pm
Same for me but with Sayeeda Warsi as well.  For a Tory I have time to listen to her.  I even have some time to listen to a David Cameron or a Theresa May to a degree too.  Might not agree with them, may infuriate me too, but I'll listen.

In the kindest way, Cameron and May can get in the fucking bin - Brexit and the hostile environment are down to those two
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31137 on: Yesterday at 07:53:58 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 07:28:44 pm
Same for me but with Sayeeda Warsi as well.  For a Tory I have time to listen to her.  I even have some time to listen to a David Cameron or a Theresa May to a degree too.  Might not agree with them, may infuriate me too, but I'll listen.

No way. Cameron is the architect of all this shiteness. Him and Osbourne fucked this country into a bigger coma than what May, Truss, Bozo and Sunak did, combined.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31138 on: Yesterday at 11:03:51 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 07:28:44 pm
Same for me but with Sayeeda Warsi as well.  For a Tory I have time to listen to her.  I even have some time to listen to a David Cameron or a Theresa May to a degree too.  Might not agree with them, may infuriate me too, but I'll listen.

Sayeeda Warsi is the absolute worst, has little to say unless it relates to anti-Muslim hate in the Tory party and their dog whistle racism but inexplicably stays in the Tory party.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31139 on: Today at 06:53:04 am »
Lazy, scroungers, benefit cheaters. The demonisation of the poor and unfortunate

That was the early 2010s

And sunak is playing their greatest hits again.stopping gps giving sick notes (will never happen by the way).  If anyone could actually get health treatment it might help you utter fraud.

Disgusting
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31140 on: Today at 07:54:23 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:53:04 am
Lazy, scroungers, benefit cheaters. The demonisation of the poor and unfortunate

That was the early 2010s

And sunak is playing their greatest hits again.stopping gps giving sick notes (will never happen by the way).  If anyone could actually get health treatment it might help you utter fraud.

Disgusting

They'll commercialise 'sick notes'. Something along the lines of £20 each, therefore forcing the 'working poor' to keep rocking up to work (often hard and physical labour).
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31141 on: Today at 08:02:56 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:54:23 am
They'll commercialise 'sick notes'. Something along the lines of £20 each, therefore forcing the 'working poor' to keep rocking up to work (often hard and physical labour).
What is his argument? That Doctors are handing out sick notes too readily?

If so, how the fuck would he know? Is he qualified to give medical opinions?

I only saw the newspaper headlines on breakfast TV this morning, so I'm in the dark on what his actually saying.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31142 on: Today at 08:41:15 am »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 08:02:56 am
What is his argument? That Doctors are handing out sick notes too readily?

If so, how the fuck would he know? Is he qualified to give medical opinions?

I only saw the newspaper headlines on breakfast TV this morning, so I'm in the dark on what his actually saying.

Yes leave it to other people, probably people who will be financially incentivised to see lots of people but not to issue sick notes.

I mean this is where we are now in the dying days of this govt, issuing populist pronouncements and hoping something sticks.

The sad thing is there is clearly a big issue with growing numbers out of work for long term medical issues, but this on the surface looks more about the usual attempt to cut the benefit bill than to address what is going on there.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31143 on: Today at 09:46:08 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:53:58 pm
No way. Cameron is the architect of all this shiteness. Him and Osbourne fucked this country into a bigger coma than what May, Truss, Bozo and Sunak did, combined.

Yes. Read The Decade in Tory by Russell Jones and it shows Cameron for who he really is. Fully recommended
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31144 on: Today at 10:10:33 am »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 08:02:56 am
What is his argument? That Doctors are handing out sick notes too readily?

If so, how the fuck would he know? Is he qualified to give medical opinions?

I only saw the newspaper headlines on breakfast TV this morning, so I'm in the dark on what his actually saying.
Didn't the DWP outsource investigations into "fitness to work" that resulted in the benefits of severely disabled people being cut?

As for qualified medical opinions - perhaps they'll get the Physician Associates (2 year conversion course on top of any old degree) to deal with it given that the same people are popping up in place of properly trained GPs?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31145 on: Today at 11:18:25 am »
Truss was crying over the impact her short premiership had on her daughters. Nice to see that my hate mail got through.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31146 on: Today at 11:50:13 am »
Cameron foresaw a time where a UKIP style party could split the Tory vote and keep them out of office indefinitely. He gambled the future of this country to try and marginalize such a group and hold his party together.

He lost. Both.

He's a cnut.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31147 on: Today at 11:59:57 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:53:04 am
Lazy, scroungers, benefit cheaters. The demonisation of the poor and unfortunate

That was the early 2010s

And sunak is playing their greatest hits again.stopping gps giving sick notes (will never happen by the way).  If anyone could actually get health treatment it might help you utter fraud.

Disgusting
It's a shame he didn't go into a bit more detail about why the £69bn/year welfare cost is forecast to rise by more than 50% over the next four years.  Removing all benefits after 12 months is a good headline grabber but completely impractical.  I guess Sunak is at the stage now that he can just spout off any old rubbish as it's a damage limitation exercise and provides some ammunition for a future Tory party in opposition.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31148 on: Today at 12:18:50 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:10:33 am
Didn't the DWP outsource investigations into "fitness to work" that resulted in the benefits of severely disabled people being cut?


Yep and they will be sure to do the same here. With commissions and bonus payments to force people into work

He wont get it out to tender before a general election but it will be popular with tory/reform voters so lets see if it moves the needle? I doubt it
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31149 on: Today at 12:21:44 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 07:27:24 pm
even listening to 'The Rest is Politics' you can still hear the Tory in some of his ramblings and, i'm not sure if its just to be a foil to Alister Campbell very anti-Tory rhetoric, but he defends -in some circumstances - the last 14 years of Tory rule.

Well, he is a Tory (even if not a current party member). I find him infuriating at times, but it's a far more interesting listen with diverging views than just having two people saying the same thing all the time.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:18:25 am
Truss was crying over the impact her short premiership had on her daughters. Nice to see that my hate mail got through.

 ;D
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31150 on: Today at 12:49:04 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:18:50 pm
Yep and they will be sure to do the same here.

He wont get it out to tender before a general election but it will be popular with tory/reform voters so lets see if it moves the needle? I doubt it

I sometimes put on a hazmat suit and dive into the Daily Mail comments to try and see how their readers are reacting to stuff like this. Today's news was interesting from this perspective. The story was originally posted in the early morning and the overall opinion was pretty negative. They then seem to have reposted the story with a few minor changes and a different byline and you have a fresh set of more typical 'Daily Mail' comments complaining about shirkers and/or how he should be concentrating on taking benefits away from immigrants.

It does make you wonder how much astro-turfing goes on both in terms of the comments and the voting and also how complicit the DM is with this.

I suspect that in the wake of a global pandemic and the consequent long periods of lockdown, uncertainty and economic turmoil there may well be more of a "there but for the grace of god go I" attitude towards benefit claimants from traditional "middle-england" Tory voters. Indeed there may well be plenty of those voters within the rise in the numbers of people off long-term sick.

It's all rhetoric really anyway given that both the benefits system and most medium to large employers have health capability assessments independent of people's GPs.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31151 on: Today at 06:21:51 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 07:36:17 pm
In the kindest way, Cameron and May can get in the fucking bin - Brexit and the hostile environment are down to those two
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:53:58 pm
No way. Cameron is the architect of all this shiteness. Him and Osbourne fucked this country into a bigger coma than what May, Truss, Bozo and Sunak did, combined.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:03:51 pm
Sayeeda Warsi is the absolute worst, has little to say unless it relates to anti-Muslim hate in the Tory party and their dog whistle racism but inexplicably stays in the Tory party.
Fair enough!

I was simply going off that I can not immediately turn the TV off when I hear from them.  100% not even remotely ideologically close to them, btw, just really really wanted to make that fucking clear!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31152 on: Today at 06:41:13 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 06:21:51 pm
Fair enough!

I was simply going off that I can not immediately turn the TV off when I hear from them.  100% not even remotely ideologically close to them, btw, just really really wanted to make that fucking clear!

I think it just illustrates that whilst the Tories are rife with nutters, that just because they appear to string a sentence together or believe in the world order and institutions, doesnt mean that they shouldnt be considered any better.

That Coalition government did so much damage to the country and effectively everything, including Brexit, starts from that point.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31153 on: Today at 07:51:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:50:13 am
Cameron foresaw a time where a UKIP style party could split the Tory vote and keep them out of office indefinitely. He gambled the future of this country to try and marginalize such a group and hold his party together.

He lost. Both.

He's a cnut.

Yup if ever there was a case of party before country, the decision to hold the Brexit referendum was it.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31154 on: Today at 11:19:12 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:18:50 pm
Yep and they will be sure to do the same here. With commissions and bonus payments to force people into work

He wont get it out to tender before a general election but it will be popular with tory/reform voters so lets see if it moves the needle? I doubt it

Over the last few months theyve advertised for and recruited assessors.  Id a look at the job description and person spec a few months ago for said positions.  Little to zip requirement to have relevant experience.  Just academic criteria, ie GCSEs and working knowledge of working with Microsoft packages, eg word and excel.

Such folk will decide on benefit eligibility.

Same as happened years ago under the Tories during austerity which ended up costing more as I recall, as so many successfully challenged decisions.  Of course its outsourced to the private sector again.

https://www.disabilitynewsservice.com/dwp-assessment-contracts-will-see-another-2-billion-handed-to-outsourcing-giants/
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31155 on: Today at 11:27:10 pm »
