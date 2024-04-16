Yep and they will be sure to do the same here.



He wont get it out to tender before a general election but it will be popular with tory/reform voters so lets see if it moves the needle? I doubt it



I sometimes put on a hazmat suit and dive into the Daily Mail comments to try and see how their readers are reacting to stuff like this. Today's news was interesting from this perspective. The story was originally posted in the early morning and the overall opinion was pretty negative. They then seem to have reposted the story with a few minor changes and a different byline and you have a fresh set of more typical 'Daily Mail' comments complaining about shirkers and/or how he should be concentrating on taking benefits away from immigrants.It does make you wonder how much astro-turfing goes on both in terms of the comments and the voting and also how complicit the DM is with this.I suspect that in the wake of a global pandemic and the consequent long periods of lockdown, uncertainty and economic turmoil there may well be more of a "there but for the grace of god go I" attitude towards benefit claimants from traditional "middle-england" Tory voters. Indeed there may well be plenty of those voters within the rise in the numbers of people off long-term sick.It's all rhetoric really anyway given that both the benefits system and most medium to large employers have health capability assessments independent of people's GPs.