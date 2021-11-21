One thing I honestly don't get is Sunak boasting about how fantastic everything is under the Tories and how they have improved everything and how everything was shite under Labour.



Who is he actually trying to convince? Anyone that needs any service or has to use anything in the UK knows how fucked it all is.



What is his actual aim? Who is he talking to? The Tories are all sitting there nodding at how wonderful the country is now and how everything is much better than it's ever been.



Are they fucking deranged?