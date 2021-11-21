Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
I am an egg and I like cheese and fluffy squirrels called Bob. Bob the Fluffy squirrel is my fave babes.
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31120 on: Today at 02:01:06 pm
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31121 on: Today at 02:01:50 pm
The guy who was suspended yesterday?

Turns out he was an unofficial government trade envoy to., Colombia :lmao
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31122 on: Today at 02:03:09 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:01:06 pm
??

asked Sophie Boslover to do 'odd' things
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31123 on: Today at 02:07:11 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:03:09 pm
asked Sophie Boslover to do 'odd' things
Oh hes addressed this in the past I think.
Funny, all those marked as dodgy are in fact .dodgy
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31124 on: Today at 02:10:48 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:08:18 pm
Kwateng has had a go at Truss and Rudd?!?!
:lmao :lmao
Well that's one way of putting it. seems he's been putting it everywhere he can.
No wonder he's always smiling,
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31125 on: Today at 02:10:55 pm
The list was leaked a while ago as literally being a shitlist that the Tory Whips had on their MPs to keep them in line.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31126 on: Today at 02:17:19 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:07:11 pm
Oh hes addressed this in the past I think.
Funny, all those marked as dodgy are in fact .dodgy

Oh has he, I was thinking TRIP could be interesting next week, but sigh, its old news
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31127 on: Today at 02:30:02 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:52:50 pm
Guy Copperfeel ;D

John Wittingdale wanting odd sexual acts. Reminds me of the time in The Thick of It when Malcolm Tucker and Stewart Pearson argue over these things being carried out by their parties MPs.

Judging by the standards of the current Tory Party they were probably underplaying the levels of fucked up things MPs were getting up to in the Thick of It.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31128 on: Today at 03:40:49 pm
One thing I honestly don't get is Sunak boasting about how fantastic everything is under the Tories and how they have improved everything and how everything was shite under Labour.

Who is he actually trying to convince? Anyone that needs any service or has to use anything in the UK knows how fucked it all is.

What is his actual aim? Who is he talking to? The Tories are all sitting there nodding at how wonderful the country is now and how everything is much better than it's ever been.

Are they fucking deranged?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31129 on: Today at 03:46:21 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:57:24 pm
Rory Stewart -who knew  :o
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:01:06 pm
??
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:03:09 pm
asked Sophie Boslover to do 'odd' things
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:07:11 pm
Oh hes addressed this in the past I think.
Funny, all those marked as dodgy are in fact .dodgy
Quote
https://www.rorystewart.co.uk/rory-stewart-responds-to-westminster-dossier-allegation/
RORY RESPONDS TO WESTMINSTER DOSSIER ALLEGATIONS
01/11/2017

I have been horrified to find that someone has inserted my name into a fake list or spreadsheet, that claims to be about MP harassment. This list has then been emailed around and shared on twitter, without any attempt to check whether it was true. I have no idea where this list originally came from, who compiled it, or why someone put my name on it. It is, for the record, completely untrue and deeply hurtful.

This list linked my name to Sophie Bolsover, who was my researcher in Westminster. She has also issued a statement, here:

While I recognise the seriousness of the allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour, sexual harassment and worse, I wish to emphasise that nothing of the kind implied by my name being included on this spreadsheet ever took place. During my time working in Parliament, Rory Stewart was never anything other than completely professional and an excellent employer. Moreover the inclusion of my name on this list, by parties unknown to me and without my permission, has caused deep distress and anxiety.

You can imagine the pain and embarrassment such lies cause also for me and my family.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31130 on: Today at 03:52:42 pm
He has never not had smoke blown up his arse, he's fucking deluded.

The Tory c*nts really have fucked us all this time around.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31131 on: Today at 04:18:46 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:46:21 pm


Yeah that's the Tory whips hoping to have something on Rory Stewart, an honest man probably makes them very uncomfortable. You can't control someone who's honest in the same way as the depraved and corrupt ones.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31132 on: Today at 04:37:31 pm
Hate that I have time for Rory Stewart but as Tories go he at least isn't super evil/completely incompetent. Which is why he failed as an mp
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31133 on: Today at 06:34:16 pm
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 04:37:31 pm
Hate that I have time for Rory Stewart but as Tories go he at least isn't super evil/completely incompetent. Which is why he failed as an mp

One of the purged for not bending the knee to Cummings & de Pfeffel
