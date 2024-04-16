Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
I am an egg and I like cheese and fluffy squirrels called Bob. Bob the Fluffy squirrel is my fave babes.
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 773 774 775 776 777 [778]   Go Down

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1309931 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31080 on: April 16, 2024, 08:38:33 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 16, 2024, 05:30:10 pm
At least it's piss easy for medical users to get it now, expensive irradiated shit but it is helping huge numbers of people.
I expect that you know why, but it is (sometimes) irradiated for good reason.

Irradiated does not mean that it is radioactive. Just in the same way as someone who has received radiation treatment or has flown in a jumbo (higher levels of gamma radiation up there) is not radioactive or a harm to others.

https://releaf.co.uk/blog/irradiated-medical-cannabis-everything-you-need-to-know
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,821
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31081 on: April 16, 2024, 08:47:59 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on April 16, 2024, 08:14:08 pm
I think she's really very unhinged, and it's worrying that someone so delusional can be in positions of power. Even more worrying is that journalists keep giving her air time despite everything she did.

Her behaviour is like that of someone convinced the alien invasion didn't happen when they said it would because she talked them into delaying it.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,269
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31082 on: April 16, 2024, 08:56:11 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/apr/16/nearly-1m-uk-pensioners-deprivation-official-figures

More proof that 14 years of Tories have made the country a tough place to live
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31083 on: April 16, 2024, 09:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 16, 2024, 08:38:33 pm
I expect that you know why, but it is (sometimes) irradiated for good reason.

Irradiated does not mean that it is radioactive. Just in the same way as someone who has received radiation treatment or has flown in a jumbo (higher levels of gamma radiation up there) is not radioactive or a harm to others.

https://releaf.co.uk/blog/irradiated-medical-cannabis-everything-you-need-to-know

Yeah I understand the process and the reasons  ;D

Like I said, the most important thing is that it is available for those that need it.

Now do the rest of us.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 42
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31084 on: April 16, 2024, 09:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on April 16, 2024, 08:14:08 pm
I think she's really very unhinged, and it's worrying that someone so delusional can be in positions of power. Even more worrying is that journalists keep giving her air time despite everything she did.

She's either unhinged or someone is paying her a lot of money to do this. Or both.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,632
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31085 on: April 16, 2024, 09:37:39 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on April 16, 2024, 08:14:08 pm
I think she's really very unhinged, and it's worrying that someone so delusional can be in positions of power. Even more worrying is that journalists keep giving her air time despite everything she did.

She looks absolute bonkers

Deleted that because of where it seems it might have come from. But she's a loon.
« Last Edit: April 16, 2024, 09:39:59 pm by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31086 on: April 16, 2024, 10:53:25 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on April 16, 2024, 08:14:08 pm
I think she's really very unhinged, and it's worrying that someone so delusional can be in positions of power. Even more worrying is that journalists keep giving her air time despite everything she did.

She's a clueless, vindictive, spiteful cvnt.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,772
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31087 on: April 16, 2024, 11:17:08 pm »
Logged
Believer

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,488
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31088 on: Yesterday at 09:58:17 am »
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,849
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31089 on: Yesterday at 10:29:04 am »
Nails it perfectly, her inability to keep her mouth shut and craving for the limelight is an absolute gift for Labour
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,849
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31090 on: Yesterday at 10:36:53 am »
The Conservative Party has an electoral mountain to climb. If we want to overturn the Labour lead in the opinion polls, we need to start pursuing conservative policies and show a sense of proportion.
How many voters will switch back to the Tories because of this complex and impractical ban

Thats from Rees-Mogg and it pretty much sums up the Tory Party. No thought about the benefits this could have on peoples health, on the NHS, on productivity, on even maybe keeping people in work nope, none of that, instead its just about the Tory Party and desperately trying to stay in power.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31091 on: Yesterday at 12:55:08 pm »
James Dalys just come up with another Bulls... attack on Labour to discredit anyone who scrutinises him or the Torys.
Chris Bryant is talking calmly asking Daly about what offence Raynors committed. Daly comes back with stop shouting, that's the trouble with Labour they can't hear becuase they are always shouting. Bryant ignores this and repeats the question, what offence do you think Raynors committed, Daly says ive answered your question GMP are investigating this so stop shouting, that's the trouble with Labour they are always shouting, nice try Daly but you should really pick the right time for this bulls.. not when the Labour MP is talking calmly and quiet.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,420
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31092 on: Yesterday at 01:05:57 pm »

Now I know most people don't watch PMQs but it is relevant to party morale etc.

Starmer on excellent form today referring to having a "rare unsigned copy" of Liz Truss' book and asking Sunak whether he agrees that the lettuce was part of the deep state conspiring to stop her. 
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31093 on: Yesterday at 01:29:03 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 01:05:57 pm
Now I know most people don't watch PMQs but it is relevant to party morale etc.

Starmer on excellent form today referring to having a "rare unsigned copy" of Liz Truss' book and asking Sunak whether he agrees that the lettuce was part of the deep state conspiring to stop her.

Sunaks constant refusal to answer the same question highlights the farce of PMQs
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,526
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31094 on: Yesterday at 06:37:44 pm »
Quote
Theres something to be said for a prolonged death. It means you can get your grieving in when the patient is still alive. All the more important when that patient is you. The Tories have known the game is up for some time now. They can read the polls as well as the rest of us. They are facing electoral wipeout. Its not totally out the question that they might even be the third largest party after the next election.

None of this comes easy for Tories, born to believe that they are the party of government. So there has been plenty of tears as they process their grief. First the denial. This cant be happening, they told themselves. These things dont happen to people like them. It is against the natural order. So they dictated their own reality. One of their choosing. The methodology of the polls was wrong. Of course it was.

Then came the anger. Messy and raw. Torrents of unprocessed rage. How dare voters even contemplate kicking them out of government? Where was the gratitude for all the government had done in making peoples lives so much worse? The country didnt deserve them. Closer to the truth than they cared to imagine.

Next up was the bargaining. OK, we may have made one or two mistakes, the Tories whined. But they were very, very little mistakes. The sort that any government could easily make. So they were sorry. Sort of. Not that they could actually bring themselves to mouth the word. But look, just trust us. Vote for us again and this time we will get it right. We will deliver untold riches. Promise.

The fourth stage was depression. Here the Tories just sat motionless unable to raise any sort of fight. They sat largely silent in the Commons as they stared into the abyss. Those that could be bothered to even make it to Westminster. Many just lay in bed with their phones switched off, only moving to let their constituency associations know that they wouldnt be standing again. Last one to leave could turn out the lights.

Finally the grieving process has been completed. They have reached a state of unsteady acceptance. They have come through the worst into a parallel universe where they are neither totally dead nor alive. A half-life in which they are neither happy nor sad. Just going through the motions of an existence they are struggling to recall. To give one last performance before the final curtain.

Were you to be completely clueless about the reality of current UK politics, you might have thought that all was well with the Conservatives as they gathered for the first prime ministers questions since the Easter recess. The backbenches were almost full and MPs managed to rise to a throaty roar of approval when Rishi Sunak took his place in the chamber. And Rish! looked almost happy to be back.

Only scratch the surface and what you have is just a chimera. Nothing is quite as it seems. All smoke and mirrors. The backbenchers merely the walking dead. Sunaks ripostes, not smart so much as desperate. What we were getting was not a battle of equals, but the spectacle of a prime minister who has always been out of his depth and is now getting his arse handed to him on a plate yet again. Because almost everything Rish! says is untrue. A bedtime fantasy to help him sleep at nights.

Keir Starmer went in on the Liz Truss sci-fi memoir. The gift that will keep on giving for Labour in the months to come. The Diary of an Idiot. Liz taking centre stage in her own commedia dellarte. Something to put front and centre of every election leaflet. The Trusster had said that her Kamikwasi budget was the happiest day of her life. Did the prime minister know if any mortgage holder shared this ecstasy? Sunak had come prepared. Starmer should spend more time reading Angela Rayners tax advice. He thought he was being smart. Playing to the crowd. The reality was he just sounded bitchy and peevish. His default setting.

Mmm, said the Labour leader. We have a billionaire prime minister and a billionaire peer [Lord Ashcroft] who had saved millions in tax through non-dom loopholes smearing a working-class woman over £2,000 of tax. Is that really the rabbit hole you want to run down, Rish!? Literally, no one except the Daily Mail really cares. You want to look like a graceless, entitled bully then go right ahead.

Even Sunak had the antennae to realise that this wasnt the best of looks. His trainer collection is worth far more than the tax Rayner is alleged to have avoided. So he found himself babbling in desperation, hoping if he carried on talking for long enough he might alight on some sentences that bordered on coherence.

He had never rated Liz Truss. Truss was a loser, he was a winner. Er  hello. Earth to Rishi. Earth to Rishi. Is there anyone there? You actually lost to the Trusster. The Tory members preferred her to you. So this one is on you and your party. You dont get to pretend you had nothing to do with the chaos. Just grow up and take some responsibility for once.

Starmer went in for the kill. At the last budget Sunak had made £46bn of unfunded tax cuts by promising to get rid of national insurance contributions. How on Earth was he going to pay for that? Cut the NHS? Cut the state pension?

Now the bolloxometer tipped into the red. It was Labour who had put up taxes, insisted Sunak. Apparently Labour were the ones who had been in government for the past 14 years. In any case, the NHS had more than enough money. In fact it was over-funded. The waiting lists were just a fiction. Pensioners were also far too well-off. Truly, Rish! was a man of infinite compassion. He ended by saying Vote Conservative for a brighter future. Yup, that will work. Because the present is so obviously shit.

The rest of the session was largely taken up with local election stuff. It was Labours fault that local authorities were going to have to increase council tax because their money from central government had been cut. And Liz Trusss crowning achievement had been the Australian and New Zealand trade deals that Sunak had previously rubbished. One for the ages that.

It had been an ill-tempered and sulky PMQs. One that did the Commons no favours. Then there are few depths that Sunak has not shown himself willing to explore. The golden boy repeatedly falling from grace. Then, as we know, the grieving process is rarely simple.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/apr/17/tory-mps-limp-into-pmqs-after-finally-accepting-their-fate
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,849
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31095 on: Yesterday at 06:55:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:29:03 pm
Sunaks constant refusal to answer the same question highlights the farce of PMQs

Said it before and Ill say it again, opposition MPs should just boycott and spend their time doing something useful like work in food bank for a couple of hours.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,821
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31096 on: Yesterday at 07:25:49 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:55:30 pm
Said it before and Ill say it again, opposition MPs should just boycott and spend their time doing something useful like work in food bank for a couple of hours.
.maybe send one mp in. With a single question. Just to avoid any possible backlash.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,849
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31097 on: Yesterday at 07:28:58 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:25:49 pm
.maybe send one mp in. With a single question. Just to avoid any possible backlash.

Backlash from who? As long as they are doing something useful instead of wasting it in the Commons theres nothing to complain about.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,821
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31098 on: Yesterday at 07:39:27 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:28:58 pm
Backlash from who? As long as they are doing something useful instead of wasting it in the Commons theres nothing to complain about.
I didn't have anyone in mind. But I'm sure someone will say they are undermining democracy or not representing the electorate or something.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,849
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31099 on: Yesterday at 08:00:15 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:39:27 pm
I didn't have anyone in mind. But I'm sure someone will say they are undermining democracy or not representing the electorate or something.

Your probably right but its not exactly hard to evidence what a waste of time its become, we see the same shit every week.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,046
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31100 on: Yesterday at 09:52:04 pm »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:55:11 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,849
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31101 on: Yesterday at 10:36:24 pm »
WTF???
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,491
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31102 on: Yesterday at 11:56:56 pm »
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,182
  • Kloppite
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31103 on: Today at 12:14:25 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:56:56 pm

🤣🤣 Kinell, this one again!

"A decade ago Menzies quit as a ministerial aide following allegations about his behaviour made by a Brazilian male escort."

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/apr/17/tory-mp-loses-whip-after-claims-he-used-party-funds-to-pay-bad-people

Has given up the whip.

https://news.sky.com/story/mark-menzies-mp-gives-up-tory-whip-following-newspaper-claims-13116735
Logged
#Sausages

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31104 on: Today at 12:26:55 am »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,821
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31105 on: Today at 06:52:11 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:56:56 pm

🤣🤣 Kinell, this one again!

"A decade ago Menzies quit as a ministerial aide following allegations about his behaviour made by a Brazilian male escort."

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/apr/17/tory-mp-loses-whip-after-claims-he-used-party-funds-to-pay-bad-people

I don't understand this.  Using baby steps, I think...

He's locked in a flat , presumed kidnapped, under death threat unless a ransom is paid
He phones a volunteer (not sure why the time or age matters, unless to point out how crap he is)
volunteer contacts office manager
office manager pays quickly with her own funds
office manager paid back from party funds.

If he'd been taken, because he's a Tory MP , then I can kind of see why party funds might be used to release him. And I can see that it makes sense for the office manager to pay privately as that would be quickest.
Weirdly he's only worth £6.5k  , I mean I know he's a tory MP and everything, but surely you demand more if you are going to those lengths.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,491
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31106 on: Today at 08:57:44 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:52:11 am
I don't understand this.  Using baby steps, I think...

He's locked in a flat , presumed kidnapped, under death threat unless a ransom is paid
He phones a volunteer (not sure why the time or age matters, unless to point out how crap he is)
volunteer contacts office manager
office manager pays quickly with her own funds
office manager paid back from party funds.

If he'd been taken, because he's a Tory MP , then I can kind of see why party funds might be used to release him. And I can see that it makes sense for the office manager to pay privately as that would be quickest.
Weirdly he's only worth £6.5k  , I mean I know he's a tory MP and everything, but surely you demand more if you are going to those lengths.


Also a kidnapping and ransom paid must be a police matter now. Surely they investigate. Would not surprise me in any way if this gets even more murky from here on in. No one wanted this to come out. I wonder what sordid shit a middle aged Tory MP with a penchant for young male prostitutes could have been up to 🤔
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,491
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31107 on: Today at 09:05:43 am »
A council leader this time, sounds a right horrible c**t

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-northamptonshire-68829156

Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31108 on: Today at 09:25:25 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:52:11 am
I don't understand this.  Using baby steps, I think...

He's locked in a flat , presumed kidnapped, under death threat unless a ransom is paid
He phones a volunteer (not sure why the time or age matters, unless to point out how crap he is)
volunteer contacts office manager
office manager pays quickly with her own funds
office manager paid back from party funds.

If he'd been taken, because he's a Tory MP , then I can kind of see why party funds might be used to release him. And I can see that it makes sense for the office manager to pay privately as that would be quickest.
Weirdly he's only worth £6.5k  , I mean I know he's a tory MP and everything, but surely you demand more if you are going to those lengths.
'
My assessment so far seems to be, Tory MP uses emotional blackmail to gain access to Tory money. Its hard to get angry about it.



Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,526
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31109 on: Today at 09:30:02 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:52:11 am
I don't understand this.  Using baby steps, I think...

He's locked in a flat , presumed kidnapped, under death threat unless a ransom is paid
He phones a volunteer (not sure why the time or age matters, unless to point out how crap he is)
volunteer contacts office manager
office manager pays quickly with her own funds
office manager paid back from party funds.

If he'd been taken, because he's a Tory MP , then I can kind of see why party funds might be used to release him. And I can see that it makes sense for the office manager to pay privately as that would be quickest.
Weirdly he's only worth £6.5k  , I mean I know he's a tory MP and everything, but surely you demand more if you are going to those lengths.

Sounds like a "gambling" debt of some sort to me. He might have been sitting there with one hand in a vice. Or could be blackmail. Something that he clearly wanted no police involvement with. He could have just said he was locked up to impart the urgency needed to get the money sharpish.

Whatever it was, someone is very bold to do that to an MP.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31110 on: Today at 09:31:39 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:30:02 am
Sounds like a "gambling" debt of some sort to me. He might have been sitting there with one hand in a vice. Or could be blackmail. Something that he clearly wanted no police involvement with. He could have just said he was locked up to impart the urgency needed to get the money sharpish.

Whatever it was, someone is very bold to do that to an MP.

'Thats my assumption too
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Pages: 1 ... 773 774 775 776 777 [778]   Go Up
« previous next »
 