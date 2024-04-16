

🤣🤣 Kinell, this one again!



"A decade ago Menzies quit as a ministerial aide following allegations about his behaviour made by a Brazilian male escort."



https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/apr/17/tory-mp-loses-whip-after-claims-he-used-party-funds-to-pay-bad-people



I don't understand this. Using baby steps, I think...He's locked in a flat , presumed kidnapped, under death threat unless a ransom is paidHe phones a volunteer (not sure why the time or age matters, unless to point out how crap he is)volunteer contacts office manageroffice manager pays quickly with her own fundsoffice manager paid back from party funds.If he'd been taken, because he's a Tory MP , then I can kind of see why party funds might be used to release him. And I can see that it makes sense for the office manager to pay privately as that would be quickest.Weirdly he's only worth £6.5k , I mean I know he's a tory MP and everything, but surely you demand more if you are going to those lengths.