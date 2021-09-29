James Dalys just come up with another Bulls... attack on Labour to discredit anyone who scrutinises him or the Torys.

Chris Bryant is talking calmly asking Daly about what offence Raynors committed. Daly comes back with stop shouting, that's the trouble with Labour they can't hear becuase they are always shouting. Bryant ignores this and repeats the question, what offence do you think Raynors committed, Daly says ive answered your question GMP are investigating this so stop shouting, that's the trouble with Labour they are always shouting, nice try Daly but you should really pick the right time for this bulls.. not when the Labour MP is talking calmly and quiet.