The Conservative Party has an electoral mountain to climb. If we want to overturn the Labour lead in the opinion polls, we need to start pursuing conservative policies and show a sense of proportion.
How many voters will switch back to the Tories because of this complex and impractical ban
Thats from Rees-Mogg and it pretty much sums up the Tory Party. No thought about the benefits this could have on peoples health, on the NHS, on productivity, on even maybe keeping people in work
nope, none of that, instead its just about the Tory Party and desperately trying to stay in power.