Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
I am an egg and I like cheese and fluffy squirrels called Bob. Bob the Fluffy squirrel is my fave babes.
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 773 774 775 776 777 [778]   Go Down

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1308667 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31080 on: Today at 08:38:33 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:30:10 pm
At least it's piss easy for medical users to get it now, expensive irradiated shit but it is helping huge numbers of people.
I expect that you know why, but it is (sometimes) irradiated for good reason.

Irradiated does not mean that it is radioactive. Just in the same way as someone who has received radiation treatment or has flown in a jumbo (higher levels of gamma radiation up there) is not radioactive or a harm to others.

https://releaf.co.uk/blog/irradiated-medical-cannabis-everything-you-need-to-know
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,809
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31081 on: Today at 08:47:59 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 08:14:08 pm
I think she's really very unhinged, and it's worrying that someone so delusional can be in positions of power. Even more worrying is that journalists keep giving her air time despite everything she did.

Her behaviour is like that of someone convinced the alien invasion didn't happen when they said it would because she talked them into delaying it.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 773 774 775 776 777 [778]   Go Up
« previous next »
 