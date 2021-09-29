At least it's piss easy for medical users to get it now, expensive irradiated shit but it is helping huge numbers of people.



I expect that you know why, but it is (sometimes) irradiated for good reason.Irradiated does not mean that it is radioactive. Just in the same way as someone who has received radiation treatment or has flown in a jumbo (higher levels of gamma radiation up there) is not radioactive or a harm to others.