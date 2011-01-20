The thing about Johnson was how brazen he was. That's always been the way but Johnson didn't care about customs or even being a slippery operator and PR focused (Cameron for example or Blair at times). Johnson just didn't give a fuck and thought nothing of lying through his teeth in any situation or being corrupt in plain sight. Prime Ministers at least cover their tracks a bit usually.



I could never abide Johnson but people like him as some kind of anti-politician maverick. But he's the worst aspect of every politician. He stands for nothing, has no principles, lies compulsively, a serial philanderer, jobs for the boys and openly corrupt (the tens of millions on that garden bridge as London Mayor that never got built, the whole Olympic Stadium farce with hundreds of millions of taxpayers money untraced). Everyone within the party knew exactly what he was like but appointed him leader anyway out of a desperation to beat Corbyn and get Brexit over the line. They'd have been better off losing that election though. They'll find it hard to recover from Johnson - he's the kind of person who will destroy everything he touches. He's a narcissist if not a sociopath.



Whatever class he had been born into he still would have behaved the same .lying ,cheating,corrupt.if hed been working class you bet he would have done a prison stretch or two and be involved in all sorts criminal activities that would bring in all his unearned income as he certainly wouldnt have got off his fat arse and done an honest days graft.But he learned from the master ,his dad who at the moment is busy still cultivating that  old charming gent persona he keeps using when popping up on shit reality tv shows,usually accompanied by that irritating posh lass ,Georgia toffee nose or what ever her stupid name is .but the reality is he used to knock seven bells of shit out of boriss mam ,putting her in hospital with a broken nose and other injuries,and this in front of boris and his equally useless family,all standing idly by watching.if my dad had done the same to my mother me and my siblings wouldve been on him in a flash ,but we didnt have to because my dad was a good man and never did that ever .but Boris saw this as a lesson in how to treat women .not long before he married that Carrie ,the police were called to their flat by the neighbours as hed had her by the throat ,so the apple didnt fall far from the tree.The great British public knew all this but still continued to think what a character he was ..ho, ho ho ,Hes been like this his whole life ,a chancer ,brazen,given chance after chance ,falling from grace but always falling upwards despite fucking up every job he gets because hes useless ,but knowing he can never fail .I despise thatcher with every fibre of my being but this piece of shit runs her a close second .