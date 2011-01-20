Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
I am an egg and I like cheese and fluffy squirrels called Bob. Bob the Fluffy squirrel is my fave babes.
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 769 770 771 772 773 [774]   Go Down

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1298468 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,387
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30920 on: March 29, 2024, 03:52:09 pm »
Johnson is the very definition of bullshitting your way to the top and into a job completely beyond your ability.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,387
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30921 on: March 29, 2024, 08:46:34 pm »
Been idly browsing some train vids and stumbled across some videos about failed rail franchises. So I did a quick google and turned up this on Wikipedia:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operator_of_last_resort

Some might already be aware of this, but currently the government is, in one form or another, operating six rail franchises that were terminated due to poor services by the franchise holders (or an inability of the franchise operators to continue). These including Northern, TpE and TfW (the latter seemingly being handled by the Welsh Assembly).

As I see it, this means that rail privatisation has been so bad, that the government has effectively renationalised a huge chunk of the service on the quiet. Under such circumstances, Labour should be looking to take the next logical step and reclaim the whole network, permanently.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,744
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30922 on: March 29, 2024, 09:13:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on March 29, 2024, 03:52:09 pm
Johnson is the very definition of bullshitting your way to the top and into a job completely beyond your ability.

Thing is, everyone in politics and the Tory party knew Johnson wasn't up to it and had stopped him being leader before. He was already out of his depth as foreign sec and sacked for lying in a previous role.

They put him in as a means to an end in 2019 to get Brexit over the line and make sure Corbyn wouldn't be PM. He then comes in and sacks anyone with any kind of ability and we were left with dregs like Hancock running the health service during a global pandemic and a no mark like Sunak running the economy during a pandemic. He was then replaced by a complete idiot in Truss because, again, who else was there? He sacked anyone with a clue.
« Last Edit: March 29, 2024, 09:16:17 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,773
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30923 on: March 29, 2024, 09:25:44 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 29, 2024, 09:13:42 pm
Thing is, everyone in politics and the Tory party knew Johnson wasn't up to it and had stopped him being leader before. He was already out of his depth as foreign sec and sacked for lying in a previous role.

They put him in as a means to an end in 2019 to get Brexit over the line and make sure Corbyn wouldn't be PM. He then comes in and sacks anyone with any kind of ability and we were left with dregs like Hancock running the health service during a global pandemic and a no mark like Sunak running the economy during a pandemic. He was then replaced by a complete idiot in Truss because, again, who else was there? He sacked anyone with a clue.

Half the problem is the Tories, other problem is the dim wittedness of the British electorate who seem to put him on some kind of weird pedestal despite everyone knowing exactly what hes like, and having then seen what hes like first hand still think the sun shines out of arse and hes the answer to the countrys problems.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30924 on: March 29, 2024, 09:28:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on March 29, 2024, 08:46:34 pm
Been idly browsing some train vids and stumbled across some videos about failed rail franchises. So I did a quick google and turned up this on Wikipedia:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operator_of_last_resort

Some might already be aware of this, but currently the government is, in one form or another, operating six rail franchises that were terminated due to poor services by the franchise holders (or an inability of the franchise operators to continue). These including Northern, TpE and TfW (the latter seemingly being handled by the Welsh Assembly).

As I see it, this means that rail privatisation has been so bad, that the government has effectively renationalised a huge chunk of the service on the quiet. Under such circumstances, Labour should be looking to take the next logical step and reclaim the whole network, permanently.

Aye. Wouldn't be surprised with Avanti being next too. Some big hitting Train Operating Companies under government ownership then. Yet shareholders still getting huge payouts. But yeah, train drivers are the problem apparently...
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,690
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30925 on: March 29, 2024, 09:38:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 29, 2024, 09:13:42 pm
Thing is, everyone in politics and the Tory party knew Johnson wasn't up to it and had stopped him being leader before. He was already out of his depth as foreign sec and sacked for lying in a previous role.

They put him in as a means to an end in 2019 to get Brexit over the line and make sure Corbyn wouldn't be PM. He then comes in and sacks anyone with any kind of ability and we were left with dregs like Hancock running the health service during a global pandemic and a no mark like Sunak running the economy during a pandemic. He was then replaced by a complete idiot in Truss because, again, who else was there? He sacked anyone with a clue.
I've seen this said about Johnson a few times. Just out of curiosity as I don't really follow it that closely, who do you think he should have kept. Who would the decent tories be. Ps this isn't a trap, not going to turn round and proclaim you (or anyone else that replies) as a tory lover!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30926 on: March 29, 2024, 11:12:29 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 29, 2024, 09:38:21 pm
I've seen this said about Johnson a few times. Just out of curiosity as I don't really follow it that closely, who do you think he should have kept. Who would the decent tories be. Ps this isn't a trap, not going to turn round and proclaim you (or anyone else that replies) as a tory lover!

He binned the majority of the old guard type, ie those with actual experience of governing (as much as most here would disagree with their politics), but who failed to show sufficient sycophantic traits.  To be fair to Johnson I think Cummings was behind the cull, but ultimately responsibility and accountability sits with the PM at the time.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30927 on: March 30, 2024, 06:21:52 am »
Quote from: Fromola on March 29, 2024, 09:13:42 pm
Thing is, everyone in politics and the Tory party knew Johnson wasn't up to it and had stopped him being leader before. He was already out of his depth as foreign sec and sacked for lying in a previous role.

They put him in as a means to an end in 2019 to get Brexit over the line and make sure Corbyn wouldn't be PM. He then comes in and sacks anyone with any kind of ability and we were left with dregs like Hancock running the health service during a global pandemic and a no mark like Sunak running the economy during a pandemic. He was then replaced by a complete idiot in Truss because, again, who else was there? He sacked anyone with a clue.

Johnson is the ultimate proof that democracy is all about getting votes, and that the real world is disconnected from this ultimate aim. Governance, principles, logic, and anything else that might be raised is as nothing when put against that decisive argument.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30928 on: March 30, 2024, 07:38:52 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on March 29, 2024, 09:25:44 pm
Half the problem is the Tories, other problem is the dim wittedness of the British electorate who seem to put him on some kind of weird pedestal despite everyone knowing exactly what hes like, and having then seen what hes like first hand still think the sun shines out of arse and hes the answer to the countrys problems.
Very true.
The British electorate are like some brainwashed cult when it came to Johnson .it was clear as day that he was hopelessly out his depth and every time he spoke the lies poured out his mouth as easy as breathing .but the great British public just seemed to lap it up like he was some Saturday night light entertainment tv star . Oh boris ,isnt he funny , look at his hair ,what a character,what a larf he is .
Any one else who was as hopeless as he was in their particular field would have been sacked and hounded out the job but all through his life hes been given a free pass ,get out of jail cards by the dozen ,pass go and collect as much money as possible for being crap at everything he did and always with the minimum of effort.
And all the while being cheered on by his psychofantical mates and electorate .even now hes up to something in South America trying to trouser himself some more money no doubt by breaking the governments rules .
But hey ,its boris ,oh isnt he funny ,look at his hair ,what a larf he is and so on and on etc etc
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,130
  • Kloppite
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30929 on: March 30, 2024, 08:23:48 am »
A lot got taken in by Johnsons media appearances particularly on likes of Have I Got News For You, it's why he gets a free pass now even after all the lying, moral bankruptcy, & general corruption.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30930 on: March 30, 2024, 08:37:29 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on March 30, 2024, 08:23:48 am
A lot got taken in by Johnsons media appearances particularly on likes of Have I Got News For You, it's why he gets a free pass now even after all the lying, moral bankruptcy, & general corruption.
But at least on shows like that hislop and Merton would rip into him and show up his hypocrisy and lies where he would just shrink into his seat and mumble and waffle much like he did in the commons house when starmer would tear him a new one .
But it all just washed over the public culminating in the brexit vote like some leader of the cult telling his followers to kill themselves and their familiesand they did ..vote for brexit that is ,not kill themselves .
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,744
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30931 on: March 30, 2024, 08:45:54 am »
Quote from: PaulF on March 29, 2024, 09:38:21 pm
I've seen this said about Johnson a few times. Just out of curiosity as I don't really follow it that closely, who do you think he should have kept. Who would the decent tories be. Ps this isn't a trap, not going to turn round and proclaim you (or anyone else that replies) as a tory lover!

It's more the fact that anyone who was considered a remainer, or not enough of a Brexit believer, was out. That's how we ended up with the likes of Hancock, Grayling and Sunak in such prominent positions and chancers like Anderson and Gullis. They're not people i'd agree with politically but the likes of Rory Stewart, Dominic Grieve,  Phil Hammond, Ken Clarke - there was a brain drain of any political talent within the party. Sunak had only even been an MP a few years before becoming Chancellor and then PM - replacing Hague's seat. He only got the chancellor job as Johnson deemed him more malleable than Javid.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,744
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30932 on: March 30, 2024, 08:55:51 am »
Quote from: Sangria on March 30, 2024, 06:21:52 am
Johnson is the ultimate proof that democracy is all about getting votes, and that the real world is disconnected from this ultimate aim. Governance, principles, logic, and anything else that might be raised is as nothing when put against that decisive argument.

The thing about Johnson was how brazen he was. That's always been the way but Johnson didn't care about customs or even being a slippery operator and PR focused (Cameron for example or Blair at times). Johnson just didn't give a fuck and thought nothing of lying through his teeth in any situation or being corrupt in plain sight. Prime Ministers at least cover their tracks a bit usually.

I could never abide Johnson but people like him as some kind of anti-politician maverick. But he's the worst aspect of every politician. He stands for nothing, has no principles, lies compulsively, a serial philanderer, jobs for the boys and openly corrupt (the tens of millions on that garden bridge as London Mayor that never got built, the whole Olympic Stadium farce with hundreds of millions of taxpayers money untraced). Everyone within the party knew exactly what he was like but appointed him leader anyway out of a desperation to beat Corbyn and get Brexit over the line. They'd have been better off losing that election though. They'll find it hard to recover from Johnson - he's the kind of person who will destroy everything he touches. He's a narcissist if not a sociopath.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,690
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30933 on: March 30, 2024, 12:27:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 30, 2024, 08:55:51 am
The thing about Johnson was how brazen he was. That's always been the way but Johnson didn't care about customs or even being a slippery operator and PR focused (Cameron for example or Blair at times). Johnson just didn't give a fuck and thought nothing of lying through his teeth in any situation or being corrupt in plain sight. Prime Ministers at least cover their tracks a bit usually.

I could never abide Johnson but people like him as some kind of anti-politician maverick. But he's the worst aspect of every politician. He stands for nothing, has no principles, lies compulsively, a serial philanderer, jobs for the boys and openly corrupt (the tens of millions on that garden bridge as London Mayor that never got built, the whole Olympic Stadium farce with hundreds of millions of taxpayers money untraced). Everyone within the party knew exactly what he was like but appointed him leader anyway out of a desperation to beat Corbyn and get Brexit over the line. They'd have been better off losing that election though. They'll find it hard to recover from Johnson - he's the kind of person who will destroy everything he touches. He's a narcissist if not a sociopath.
Thanks (and TSC). Always a positive of this forum that we can see beyond what we disagree with. Yet to see anyone acknowledge pickford as a good goalie mind. 😁
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30934 on: March 30, 2024, 01:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 30, 2024, 08:55:51 am
The thing about Johnson was how brazen he was. That's always been the way but Johnson didn't care about customs or even being a slippery operator and PR focused (Cameron for example or Blair at times). Johnson just didn't give a fuck and thought nothing of lying through his teeth in any situation or being corrupt in plain sight. Prime Ministers at least cover their tracks a bit usually.

I could never abide Johnson but people like him as some kind of anti-politician maverick. But he's the worst aspect of every politician. He stands for nothing, has no principles, lies compulsively, a serial philanderer, jobs for the boys and openly corrupt (the tens of millions on that garden bridge as London Mayor that never got built, the whole Olympic Stadium farce with hundreds of millions of taxpayers money untraced). Everyone within the party knew exactly what he was like but appointed him leader anyway out of a desperation to beat Corbyn and get Brexit over the line. They'd have been better off losing that election though. They'll find it hard to recover from Johnson - he's the kind of person who will destroy everything he touches. He's a narcissist if not a sociopath.
Yeah, I think Johnson and Trump feel the same way about government and the public. they both have no respect for either.
What annoys me the most is we have all these laws to protect us from being conned by lying sales pitches but nothing to protect us from outrageous blatant lies from politicians. it's all been covered but forget all the bullshit about grey areas, am talking about deliberately lying to con the public.
Johnsons Oven ready deal won him the election with a 80 seat majority, we are now suffering badly because of it yet it was based on a pack of lies to con the public. there is something seriously wrong  with the political system when the Prime Minister can give a press conference for Millions so he can deliberately lie to them.
I remember Johnson answer questions on his Oven Ready deal before the election at a Press conference. he had agreed to customs checks at the NI sea border, he had agreed to more custom posts and more customs officers to make these checks but he told the country there will be no customs checks between GB and NI and no customs checks between NI and GB, he was challenged by reporters, told this can't be true but he looked the cameras in the eye and said there will be no customs checks. that was a deliberate blatant lie to overcome the biggest NI problem. checks at borders. I can also bring up a few other deliberate lies from Johnson and hundreds of other lies that his supporters will call a grey area but this for me was his biggest lie as it won him a Election.
« Last Edit: March 30, 2024, 01:20:43 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30935 on: March 30, 2024, 01:19:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 30, 2024, 08:55:51 am
The thing about Johnson was how brazen he was. That's always been the way but Johnson didn't care about customs or even being a slippery operator and PR focused (Cameron for example or Blair at times). Johnson just didn't give a fuck and thought nothing of lying through his teeth in any situation or being corrupt in plain sight. Prime Ministers at least cover their tracks a bit usually.

I could never abide Johnson but people like him as some kind of anti-politician maverick. But he's the worst aspect of every politician. He stands for nothing, has no principles, lies compulsively, a serial philanderer, jobs for the boys and openly corrupt (the tens of millions on that garden bridge as London Mayor that never got built, the whole Olympic Stadium farce with hundreds of millions of taxpayers money untraced). Everyone within the party knew exactly what he was like but appointed him leader anyway out of a desperation to beat Corbyn and get Brexit over the line. They'd have been better off losing that election though. They'll find it hard to recover from Johnson - he's the kind of person who will destroy everything he touches. He's a narcissist if not a sociopath.
Whatever class he had been born into he still would have behaved the same .lying ,cheating,corrupt.if hed been working class you bet he would have done a prison stretch or two and be involved in all sorts criminal activities that would bring in all his unearned income as he certainly wouldnt have got off his fat arse and done an honest days graft.
But he learned from the master ,his dad who at the moment is busy still cultivating that  old charming gent persona he keeps using when popping up on shit reality tv shows,usually accompanied by that irritating posh lass ,Georgia toffee nose or what ever her stupid name is .but the reality is he used to knock seven bells of shit out of boriss mam ,putting her in hospital with a broken nose and other injuries,and this in front of boris and his equally useless family,all standing idly by watching.if my dad had done the same to my mother me and my siblings wouldve been on him in a flash ,but we didnt have to because my dad was a good man and never did that ever .but Boris saw this as a lesson in how to treat women .not long before he married that Carrie ,the police were called to their flat  by the neighbours as hed had her by the throat ,so the apple didnt fall far from the tree.
The great British public knew all this but still continued to think what a character he was ..ho, ho ho ,
Hes been like this his whole life ,a chancer ,brazen,given chance after chance ,falling from grace but always falling upwards despite fucking up every job he gets because hes useless ,but knowing he can never fail .
I despise thatcher with every fibre of my being but this piece of shit runs her a close second .
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,787
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30936 on: March 30, 2024, 10:00:40 pm »
Oxford Boat Race crew reveal sickness problems after Cambridge double up

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2024/mar/30/boat-race-report-cambridge-oxford

Looks like the Tories finally managed to stop a boat.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,744
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30937 on: March 31, 2024, 09:44:57 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on March 30, 2024, 01:19:09 pm
Yeah, I think Johnson and Trump feel the same way about government and the public. they both have no respect for either.
What annoys me the most is we have all these laws to protect us from being conned by lying sales pitches but nothing to protect us from outrageous blatant lies from politicians. it's all been covered but forget all the bullshit about grey areas, am talking about deliberately lying to con the public.
Johnsons Oven ready deal won him the election with a 80 seat majority, we are now suffering badly because of it yet it was based on a pack of lies to con the public. there is something seriously wrong  with the political system when the Prime Minister can give a press conference for Millions so he can deliberately lie to them.
I remember Johnson answer questions on his Oven Ready deal before the election at a Press conference. he had agreed to customs checks at the NI sea border, he had agreed to more custom posts and more customs officers to make these checks but he told the country there will be no customs checks between GB and NI and no customs checks between NI and GB, he was challenged by reporters, told this can't be true but he looked the cameras in the eye and said there will be no customs checks. that was a deliberate blatant lie to overcome the biggest NI problem. checks at borders. I can also bring up a few other deliberate lies from Johnson and hundreds of other lies that his supporters will call a grey area but this for me was his biggest lie as it won him a Election.

The problem as well was the lack of accountability from him BEFORE the election. He wouldn't do any interviews. He backed out of an interview with Andrew Neil who had already interviewed Corbyn. He hid from GMB by hiding in a fridge. He basically siad nothing and stuck to the three word slogan of get  Brexit done.

This is also an issue with our pathetic media. The right wing media make all the noise and they wanted Brexit and didn't want Corbyn so were happy with this.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30938 on: March 31, 2024, 10:38:43 am »
Quote from: Fromola on March 31, 2024, 09:44:57 am
The problem as well was the lack of accountability from him BEFORE the election. He wouldn't do any interviews. He backed out of an interview with Andrew Neil who had already interviewed Corbyn. He hid from GMB by hiding in a fridge. He basically siad nothing and stuck to the three word slogan of get  Brexit done.

This is also an issue with our pathetic media. The right wing media make all the noise and they wanted Brexit and didn't want Corbyn so were happy with this.
Hes never been held to any accountability in his whole life so he genuinely believes its his right to do as he pleases even if its breaking the law .its astounding how hes done it ,anyone else would never get employment again given the amount of times hes been caught out in his various jobs but he goes on to bigger and better paid jobs time and again.
What ever happened to the situation when he was foreign secretary and he went to the Russian oligarchs castle out in the Italian countryside,without informing anyone about it as he was ,I suppose,legally bound ,in capacity as foreign secretary,later photographed hungover and dishevelled in an airport waiting area .he must have broken every law and official protocol in the book but absolutely nothing was said ,swept under the carpet..why ,how ..its astonishing but of course he ends up with being prime minister,upwards he fell again.
The right wing media,murdoch in particular,have been picking who wins the election since they got thatcher in forty five years ago,murdoch has bragged about this many times .a foreign national deciding who wins our democratic election process ,we deserve all we get really .
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,366
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30939 on: March 31, 2024, 12:28:20 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on March 30, 2024, 10:00:40 pm
Oxford Boat Race crew reveal sickness problems after Cambridge double up

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2024/mar/30/boat-race-report-cambridge-oxford

Looks like the Tories finally managed to stop a boat.

:lmao
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,690
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30940 on: March 31, 2024, 12:30:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 31, 2024, 09:44:57 am
The problem as well was the lack of accountability from him BEFORE the election. He wouldn't do any interviews. He backed out of an interview with Andrew Neil who had already interviewed Corbyn. He hid from GMB by hiding in a fridge. He basically siad nothing and stuck to the three word slogan of get  Brexit done.

This is also an issue with our pathetic media. The right wing media make all the noise and they wanted Brexit and didn't want Corbyn so were happy with this.

Filing under,  you couldn't make this shit up.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,255
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30941 on: Today at 07:44:12 am »
Just switched on BBC News.    Another car crash of an interview with Gillian Keegan.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 769 770 771 772 773 [774]   Go Up
« previous next »
 