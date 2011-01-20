Half the problem is the Tories, other problem is the dim wittedness of the British electorate who seem to put him on some kind of weird pedestal despite everyone knowing exactly what hes like, and having then seen what hes like first hand still think the sun shines out of arse and hes the answer to the countrys problems.



Very true.The British electorate are like some brainwashed cult when it came to Johnson .it was clear as day that he was hopelessly out his depth and every time he spoke the lies poured out his mouth as easy as breathing .but the great British public just seemed to lap it up like he was some Saturday night light entertainment tv star . Oh boris ,isnt he funny , look at his hair ,what a character,what a larf he is .Any one else who was as hopeless as he was in their particular field would have been sacked and hounded out the job but all through his life hes been given a free pass ,get out of jail cards by the dozen ,pass go and collect as much money as possible for being crap at everything he did and always with the minimum of effort.And all the while being cheered on by his psychofantical mates and electorate .even now hes up to something in South America trying to trouser himself some more money no doubt by breaking the governments rules .But hey ,its boris ,oh isnt he funny ,look at his hair ,what a larf he is and so on and on etc etc