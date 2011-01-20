Poll

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1296639 times)

Offline Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,355
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30920 on: Yesterday at 03:52:09 pm »
Johnson is the very definition of bullshitting your way to the top and into a job completely beyond your ability.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,355
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30921 on: Yesterday at 08:46:34 pm »
Been idly browsing some train vids and stumbled across some videos about failed rail franchises. So I did a quick google and turned up this on Wikipedia:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operator_of_last_resort

Some might already be aware of this, but currently the government is, in one form or another, operating six rail franchises that were terminated due to poor services by the franchise holders (or an inability of the franchise operators to continue). These including Northern, TpE and TfW (the latter seemingly being handled by the Welsh Assembly).

As I see it, this means that rail privatisation has been so bad, that the government has effectively renationalised a huge chunk of the service on the quiet. Under such circumstances, Labour should be looking to take the next logical step and reclaim the whole network, permanently.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Online Fromola

  For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,644
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30922 on: Yesterday at 09:13:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 03:52:09 pm
Johnson is the very definition of bullshitting your way to the top and into a job completely beyond your ability.

Thing is, everyone in politics and the Tory party knew Johnson wasn't up to it and had stopped him being leader before. He was already out of his depth as foreign sec and sacked for lying in a previous role.

They put him in as a means to an end in 2019 to get Brexit over the line and make sure Corbyn wouldn't be PM. He then comes in and sacks anyone with any kind of ability and we were left with dregs like Hancock running the health service during a global pandemic and a no mark like Sunak running the economy during a pandemic. He was then replaced by a complete idiot in Truss because, again, who else was there? He sacked anyone with a clue.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:16:17 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online west_london_red

  Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,761
  watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30923 on: Yesterday at 09:25:44 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:13:42 pm
Thing is, everyone in politics and the Tory party knew Johnson wasn't up to it and had stopped him being leader before. He was already out of his depth as foreign sec and sacked for lying in a previous role.

They put him in as a means to an end in 2019 to get Brexit over the line and make sure Corbyn wouldn't be PM. He then comes in and sacks anyone with any kind of ability and we were left with dregs like Hancock running the health service during a global pandemic and a no mark like Sunak running the economy during a pandemic. He was then replaced by a complete idiot in Truss because, again, who else was there? He sacked anyone with a clue.

Half the problem is the Tories, other problem is the dim wittedness of the British electorate who seem to put him on some kind of weird pedestal despite everyone knowing exactly what hes like, and having then seen what hes like first hand still think the sun shines out of arse and hes the answer to the countrys problems.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30924 on: Yesterday at 09:28:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:46:34 pm
Been idly browsing some train vids and stumbled across some videos about failed rail franchises. So I did a quick google and turned up this on Wikipedia:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operator_of_last_resort

Some might already be aware of this, but currently the government is, in one form or another, operating six rail franchises that were terminated due to poor services by the franchise holders (or an inability of the franchise operators to continue). These including Northern, TpE and TfW (the latter seemingly being handled by the Welsh Assembly).

As I see it, this means that rail privatisation has been so bad, that the government has effectively renationalised a huge chunk of the service on the quiet. Under such circumstances, Labour should be looking to take the next logical step and reclaim the whole network, permanently.

Aye. Wouldn't be surprised with Avanti being next too. Some big hitting Train Operating Companies under government ownership then. Yet shareholders still getting huge payouts. But yeah, train drivers are the problem apparently...
Logged

Offline PaulF

  https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,660
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30925 on: Yesterday at 09:38:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:13:42 pm
Thing is, everyone in politics and the Tory party knew Johnson wasn't up to it and had stopped him being leader before. He was already out of his depth as foreign sec and sacked for lying in a previous role.

They put him in as a means to an end in 2019 to get Brexit over the line and make sure Corbyn wouldn't be PM. He then comes in and sacks anyone with any kind of ability and we were left with dregs like Hancock running the health service during a global pandemic and a no mark like Sunak running the economy during a pandemic. He was then replaced by a complete idiot in Truss because, again, who else was there? He sacked anyone with a clue.
I've seen this said about Johnson a few times. Just out of curiosity as I don't really follow it that closely, who do you think he should have kept. Who would the decent tories be. Ps this isn't a trap, not going to turn round and proclaim you (or anyone else that replies) as a tory lover!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30926 on: Yesterday at 11:12:29 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:38:21 pm
I've seen this said about Johnson a few times. Just out of curiosity as I don't really follow it that closely, who do you think he should have kept. Who would the decent tories be. Ps this isn't a trap, not going to turn round and proclaim you (or anyone else that replies) as a tory lover!

He binned the majority of the old guard type, ie those with actual experience of governing (as much as most here would disagree with their politics), but who failed to show sufficient sycophantic traits.  To be fair to Johnson I think Cummings was behind the cull, but ultimately responsibility and accountability sits with the PM at the time.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30927 on: Today at 06:21:52 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:13:42 pm
Thing is, everyone in politics and the Tory party knew Johnson wasn't up to it and had stopped him being leader before. He was already out of his depth as foreign sec and sacked for lying in a previous role.

They put him in as a means to an end in 2019 to get Brexit over the line and make sure Corbyn wouldn't be PM. He then comes in and sacks anyone with any kind of ability and we were left with dregs like Hancock running the health service during a global pandemic and a no mark like Sunak running the economy during a pandemic. He was then replaced by a complete idiot in Truss because, again, who else was there? He sacked anyone with a clue.

Johnson is the ultimate proof that democracy is all about getting votes, and that the real world is disconnected from this ultimate aim. Governance, principles, logic, and anything else that might be raised is as nothing when put against that decisive argument.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30928 on: Today at 07:38:52 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:25:44 pm
Half the problem is the Tories, other problem is the dim wittedness of the British electorate who seem to put him on some kind of weird pedestal despite everyone knowing exactly what hes like, and having then seen what hes like first hand still think the sun shines out of arse and hes the answer to the countrys problems.
Very true.
The British electorate are like some brainwashed cult when it came to Johnson .it was clear as day that he was hopelessly out his depth and every time he spoke the lies poured out his mouth as easy as breathing .but the great British public just seemed to lap it up like he was some Saturday night light entertainment tv star . Oh boris ,isnt he funny , look at his hair ,what a character,what a larf he is .
Any one else who was as hopeless as he was in their particular field would have been sacked and hounded out the job but all through his life hes been given a free pass ,get out of jail cards by the dozen ,pass go and collect as much money as possible for being crap at everything he did and always with the minimum of effort.
And all the while being cheered on by his psychofantical mates and electorate .even now hes up to something in South America trying to trouser himself some more money no doubt by breaking the governments rules .
But hey ,its boris ,oh isnt he funny ,look at his hair ,what a larf he is and so on and on etc etc
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,119
  • Kloppite
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30929 on: Today at 08:23:48 am »
A lot got taken in by Johnsons media appearances particularly on likes of Have I Got News For You, it's why he gets a free pass now even after all the lying, moral bankruptcy, & general corruption.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30930 on: Today at 08:37:29 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:23:48 am
A lot got taken in by Johnsons media appearances particularly on likes of Have I Got News For You, it's why he gets a free pass now even after all the lying, moral bankruptcy, & general corruption.
But at least on shows like that hislop and Merton would rip into him and show up his hypocrisy and lies where he would just shrink into his seat and mumble and waffle much like he did in the commons house when starmer would tear him a new one .
But it all just washed over the public culminating in the brexit vote like some leader of the cult telling his followers to kill themselves and their familiesand they did ..vote for brexit that is ,not kill themselves .
Logged
