Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1293949 times)

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30840 on: Today at 11:10:37 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:47:13 am
Yep, fuck swimming in that and we should be able to swim in our rivers for all but the worst of situations.

c*nts have been taking the piss for years.

You mean they've been pouring the piss.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,746
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30841 on: Today at 11:14:45 am
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:58:16 am
Biggest no brainer of all time.  It pays for itself and it's popular with pretty much every demographic, even Tory voters and Brexiters.  It's rare that something makes practical, economic and political sense all at the same time.

Mad that none of the parties seem to want to touch it.

To buy them out will cost a lot of money so the question is where will it come from, but as I said before if Thames Water goes under then I can see the others following and as they go under they should be nationalised, no compensation for shareholders and none for it creditors. If you or I invest in anything there is always a warning that you may lose some or all of your capital and if you do the state doesnt ride to your rescue, no reason why the people involved in Thames Water should be treated any different.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30842 on: Today at 11:26:09 am
I don't think the government of any colour would let it get to the stage of bankruptcy.  Too many vested interests and they'll suddenly realise that water is an essential commodity so the water companies must be propped up at any cost for eternity.

Has any other country in the world privatised its entire water infrastructure?
Logged

west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,746
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30843 on: Today at 11:36:12 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:26:09 am
I don't think the government of any colour would let it get to the stage of bankruptcy.  Too many vested interests and they'll suddenly realise that water is an essential commodity so the water companies must be propped up at any cost for eternity.

Has any other country in the world privatised its entire water infrastructure?

A Tory government might step in to keep Thames Water afloat (pardon the pun), but from a Labour point of view is it a bad idea to let it hit the wall? They can very easily pin the whole blame on the Tories, not just Thatcher for the privatisation but the last 14 years of them thats allowed this to happen under their watch. Its a political goal asking to be scored Id say.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30844 on: Today at 11:40:57 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:36:12 am
A Tory government might step in to keep Thames Water afloat (pardon the pun), but from a Labour point of view is it a bad idea to let it hit the wall? They can very easily pin the whole blame on the Tories, not just Thatcher for the privatisation but the last 14 years of them thats allowed this to happen under their watch. Its a political goal asking to be scored Id say.

100% and bring it back under public ownership.....show the model can work and the force compulsory purchase orders for the remainder of them (unless they too hit the wall before that happens)

Water is not a commerce, it's a necessity.
Logged

filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,755
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30845 on: Today at 11:42:33 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:36:12 am
A Tory government might step in to keep Thames Water afloat (pardon the pun), but from a Labour point of view is it a bad idea to let it hit the wall? They can very easily pin the whole blame on the Tories, not just Thatcher for the privatisation but the last 14 years of them thats allowed this to happen under their watch. Its a political goal asking to be scored Id say.

I would guess the bigger issue is who is sitting on the other side of the debt
Logged

oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30846 on: Today at 11:43:30 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:46:44 am
Water privatisation has been the biggest disaster of them all.  Why would you want to privatise your critical infrastructure?  It's nuts!

The case for renationalisation across the board, has never been stronger.
Thatcher told us the answer to that question, "Privatisation will bring competition, competition will bring down prices."
Yes it's a load of boll.... I thought it was a load of boll at the time as well, nothing has changed my mind since. problem was the left made the wrong argument to fight privatisation, they actually made it easier for the Torys arguing Clause 4. Ideology argument instead of the argument being made today.  :butt

IMO One of the main reasons the Torys wanted privatisation is to absolve themselves from any responsibility for keeping these services running efficiently. the cost of running these services efficiently and the prices they charge etc.
Any problems with Electricity. Gas or water then blame those companies not the government.
The same applies today but we are in a worse position, the Water companies never had any debt when they were privatises, they are in massive debt now, investment is going to cost a fortune so Nationalisation will cost a lot of money, it will mean higher prices, am not saying it still shouldn't happen but Labour will face serious scrutiny on many questions.
Labour  are going to inherit a sh,.. run down country, it's going to cost £100s of billions to fix, get used to it.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,633
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30847 on: Today at 11:51:18 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:26:09 am
I don't think the government of any colour would let it get to the stage of bankruptcy.  Too many vested interests and they'll suddenly realise that water is an essential commodity so the water companies must be propped up at any cost for eternity.

Has any other country in the world privatised its entire water infrastructure?

No. 
Logged

Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,280
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30848 on: Today at 12:04:26 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:14:45 am
To buy them out will cost a lot of money so the question is where will it come from, but as I said before if Thames Water goes under then I can see the others following and as they go under they should be nationalised, no compensation for shareholders and none for it creditors. If you or I invest in anything there is always a warning that you may lose some or all of your capital and if you do the state doesnt ride to your rescue, no reason why the people involved in Thames Water should be treated any different.
Well the simple answer is that it would require borrowing.  But borrowing to invest in something so beneficial that pays for itself in a few years shouldn't really be controversial.  And in this case I don't think it really is, it's the one thing where pretty much everyone supports nationalisation.
Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,605
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30849 on: Today at 12:11:23 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:26:09 am
I don't think the government of any colour would let it get to the stage of bankruptcy.  Too many vested interests and they'll suddenly realise that water is an essential commodity so the water companies must be propped up at any cost for eternity.

Has any other country in the world privatised its entire water infrastructure?

We are the only country in the world with a fully privatised water network.
Logged

oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30850 on: Today at 12:25:26 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:04:26 pm
Well the simple answer is that it would require borrowing. But borrowing to invest in something so beneficial that pays for itself in a few years shouldn't really be controversial. And in this case I don't think it really is, it's the one thing where pretty much everyone supports nationalisation.
Are you sure about that, we not only have to borrow to compensate the share holders, we also have to borrow billions in new investment, the investment will mean we will have clean water and no pollution, I don't see any profits being made in a few years.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis
