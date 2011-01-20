Water privatisation has been the biggest disaster of them all. Why would you want to privatise your critical infrastructure? It's nuts!



The case for renationalisation across the board, has never been stronger.



Thatcher told us the answer to that question, "Privatisation will bring competition, competition will bring down prices."Yes it's a load of boll.... I thought it was a load of boll at the time as well, nothing has changed my mind since. problem was the left made the wrong argument to fight privatisation, they actually made it easier for the Torys arguing Clause 4. Ideology argument instead of the argument being made today.IMO One of the main reasons the Torys wanted privatisation is to absolve themselves from any responsibility for keeping these services running efficiently. the cost of running these services efficiently and the prices they charge etc.Any problems with Electricity. Gas or water then blame those companies not the government.The same applies today but we are in a worse position, the Water companies never had any debt when they were privatises, they are in massive debt now, investment is going to cost a fortune so Nationalisation will cost a lot of money, it will mean higher prices, am not saying it still shouldn't happen but Labour will face serious scrutiny on many questions.Labour are going to inherit a sh,.. run down country, it's going to cost £100s of billions to fix, get used to it.