I reckon Redwood will switch to Reform at some point. Surprised he hasn't already to be honest.



I think Redwoods history shows he has zero respect for the average Tory voters intelligence, that applies to all the ERG nutters. he knows many of the public know this but he couldn't care less. what I can't figure out is whether he feels the ERG should take the blame for what's happened to the Tory partys reputation since they managed to con the country into voting for Brexit. we can trace all this damage back to 2016.I think he feels he has power and influence being a member of the ERG, he certainty played a big part in the direction this country took back in 2016, he was never off the tv telling lies. I hadn't really thought much about him possibly moving to Reform. I can't see it happening, he will be 73 at the next election. 34 yrs as a Tory MP so nice little Pension. lots of connections in and outside the Tory party, breaking away to Reforms not worth it, it would upset a lot of his Tory m8s and connections. I think his arrogance makes him think a lot of people are in awe of him. that would all go if the switched to the enemy, Reform. nah I think he will be fine when he loses his seat. no money problems and nice social life.