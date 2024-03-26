Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1293461 times)

Offline Riquende

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30800 on: March 26, 2024, 07:46:35 pm »
Prize dunce Jonathan Gullis taking over the Anderson gig as deputy chairman. Something to pad the CV with before he gets landslid out of the House.

I know a lot of the current lot are off, but are there odds currently on who'll be the highest profile electoral scalp? The Portillo-du-jour, so to speak?

Offline Red Beret

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30801 on: March 26, 2024, 09:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on March 26, 2024, 07:46:35 pm
Prize dunce Jonathan Gullis taking over the Anderson gig as deputy chairman. Something to pad the CV with before he gets landslid out of the House.

I know a lot of the current lot are off, but are there odds currently on who'll be the highest profile electoral scalp? The Portillo-du-jour, so to speak?

Hard to tell, as it depends on the polls; and as we've seen there's some variation on them. Portillo was totally unexpected - the swing that unseated him was way over the average. According to Wiki, the average swing was 8.8%, I thought it was closer to 12%.

Most polling puts the Tories most likely result at around 120-150 seats. I'm sure there are plenty of high profile MPs who might be vulnerable when you're looking at potentially 200 losses, but it's just impossible to tell.

if the calculator I looked like is anything to go by, Labour will need a lot more than 9% just to win office. The parties were a lot closer together in terms of seats back in 1997.   

https://www.electionpolling.co.uk/swingometer/uk-parliament
Offline Lusty

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30802 on: Yesterday at 09:39:38 am »
Quote from: Riquende on March 26, 2024, 07:46:35 pm
Prize dunce Jonathan Gullis taking over the Anderson gig as deputy chairman. Something to pad the CV with before he gets landslid out of the House.

I know a lot of the current lot are off, but are there odds currently on who'll be the highest profile electoral scalp? The Portillo-du-jour, so to speak?


This is absolutely wonderful reading on that topic:

https://archive.ph/XULLu

Best case scenario is they replace Sunak with Morduant and then both the Prime Minister and Chancellor lose their seats at the same time ;D
Offline Red Beret

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30803 on: Yesterday at 09:49:09 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 09:39:38 am
This is absolutely wonderful reading on that topic:

https://archive.ph/XULLu

Best case scenario is they replace Sunak with Morduant and then both the Prime Minister and Chancellor lose their seats at the same time ;D

I would very much enjoy watching that scumbag IDS loose his seat. And Redwood as well. And of course, Anderson has already gone, technically.

Mind you, that article is from late January. Hopefully the situation has improved since then, although I'd be happy to see Labour romp home with a 120 seat majority. :thumbup
Online filopastry

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30804 on: Yesterday at 12:32:28 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:49:09 am
I would very much enjoy watching that scumbag IDS loose his seat. And Redwood as well. And of course, Anderson has already gone, technically.

Mind you, that article is from late January. Hopefully the situation has improved since then, although I'd be happy to see Labour romp home with a 120 seat majority. :thumbup

IDS is a nailed on goner, barely needs any swing and even ignoring their desperate national polling, demographics here drift against the Tories all the time.

Good to see the Tories learning from past mistakes and making Jonathan Gullis Deputy Chair, oh hold on a minute that is the exact opposite of learning from past mistakes.
Online PaulF

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30805 on: Yesterday at 01:31:04 pm »
What are the functions of the chair of a political party?
Online oldfordie

  • ******
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30806 on: Yesterday at 02:12:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:49:09 am
I would very much enjoy watching that scumbag IDS loose his seat. And Redwood as well. And of course, Anderson has already gone, technically.

Mind you, that article is from late January. Hopefully the situation has improved since then, although I'd be happy to see Labour romp home with a 120 seat majority. :thumbup
Redwood and IDS are certs to go. a few Tory MPs like Andrea Jenkins also know they are going to be given the boot as well, she's desperate. on twitter all the time posting all sorts of shite, going to be a brilliant night watching them awhen the results are called.
Maybe we should have a little comp in the days leading up to the election. pick the Torys who will loose their seats. not the Torys with a minority, that's too easy. ;D
Pick 5 or 10 Tory MPs with a majority of over 10.000 who are shown the door.
Offline Draex

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30807 on: Yesterday at 02:30:26 pm »


Seagullis.. HAha what a twat.


Offline Riquende

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30808 on: Yesterday at 02:34:07 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:31:04 pm
What are the functions of the chair of a political party?

For the Tories they run CCHQ, and as they also sit as a non-departmental member of cabinet (or Shadow version thereof), they are in effect the primary link between the Government/Opposition and the party's campaign 'machinery'.
Offline Red Beret

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30809 on: Yesterday at 03:12:48 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:12:38 pm
Redwood and IDS are certs to go. a few Tory MPs like Andrea Jenkins also know they are going to be given the boot as well, she's desperate. on twitter all the time posting all sorts of shite, going to be a brilliant night watching them awhen the results are called.
Maybe we should have a little comp in the days leading up to the election. pick the Torys who will loose their seats. not the Torys with a minority, that's too easy. ;D
Pick 5 or 10 Tory MPs with a majority of over 10.000 who are shown the door.

I reckon Redwood will switch to Reform at some point. Surprised he hasn't already to be honest.
Offline Lusty

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30810 on: Yesterday at 03:29:15 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:12:38 pm
Redwood and IDS are certs to go. a few Tory MPs like Andrea Jenkins also know they are going to be given the boot as well, she's desperate. on twitter all the time posting all sorts of shite, going to be a brilliant night watching them awhen the results are called.
Maybe we should have a little comp in the days leading up to the election. pick the Torys who will loose their seats. not the Torys with a minority, that's too easy. ;D
Pick 5 or 10 Tory MPs with a majority of over 10.000 who are shown the door.
Sounds like the perfect idea for a draft ;D

The sad thing is I bet they all end up in the HoL.
Offline Red Beret

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30811 on: Yesterday at 03:47:13 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 03:29:15 pm
Sounds like the perfect idea for a draft ;D

The sad thing is I bet they all end up in the HoL.

I hope Starmer upends Sunak's honours' list and fights to repeal as many titles dished out as possible. Frankly, I hope he does it for Truss as well.
Online oldfordie

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30812 on: Yesterday at 03:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 03:12:48 pm
I reckon Redwood will switch to Reform at some point. Surprised he hasn't already to be honest.
I think Redwoods history shows he has zero respect for the average Tory voters intelligence, that applies to all the ERG nutters. he knows many of the public know this but he couldn't care less. what I can't figure out is whether he feels the ERG should take the blame for what's happened to the Tory partys reputation since they managed to con the country into voting for Brexit.  we can trace all this damage back to 2016.

 I think he feels he has power and influence being a member of the ERG, he  certainty played a big part in the direction this country took back in 2016, he was never off the tv telling lies. I hadn't really thought much about him possibly moving to Reform. I can't see it happening, he will be 73 at the next election. 34 yrs as a Tory MP so nice little Pension. lots of connections in and outside the Tory party, breaking away to Reforms not worth it,  it would upset a lot of his Tory m8s and connections.  I think his arrogance makes him think a lot of people are in awe of him. that would all go if the switched to the enemy, Reform. nah I think he will be fine when he loses his seat. no money problems and nice social life.
Online oldfordie

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30813 on: Yesterday at 04:04:06 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 03:29:15 pm
Sounds like the perfect idea for a draft ;D

The sad thing is I bet they all end up in the HoL.
I don't want to hear any hard luck stories either, they are boring.
How someone was sweating on Theresa Coffey for 10 fold accumulator but she nicked it by 10 votes  :)
Offline stewy17

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30814 on: Yesterday at 04:11:03 pm »
I'm in IDS's constituency, unfortunately. Praying he'll lose, the last election was pretty close, but it's very much a tory stronghold and is an amalgamation of Churchill and fucking Norman Tebbit's seats. There's a statue of Churchill and everything.

Would be delighted if it went to Labour particularly as I live in Walthamstow which is very Labour, but the ol' constituency lines take a strange detour around my area.

Planning some fun if Labour take it.
Online filopastry

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30815 on: Yesterday at 04:22:02 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 04:11:03 pm
I'm in IDS's constituency, unfortunately. Praying he'll lose, the last election was pretty close, but it's very much a tory stronghold and is an amalgamation of Churchill and fucking Norman Tebbit's seats. There's a statue of Churchill and everything.

Would be delighted if it went to Labour particularly as I live in Walthamstow which is very Labour, but the ol' constituency lines take a strange detour around my area.

Planning some fun if Labour take it.

A fellow CWGer!

Chingford itself is pretty hardcore Tory, but Highams Park and Woodford a bit more Labour friendly
Offline Red Beret

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30816 on: Yesterday at 04:45:09 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:56:55 pm
I think Redwoods history shows he has zero respect for the average Tory voters intelligence, that applies to all the ERG nutters. he knows many of the public know this but he couldn't care less. what I can't figure out is whether he feels the ERG should take the blame for what's happened to the Tory partys reputation since they managed to con the country into voting for Brexit.  we can trace all this damage back to 2016.

 I think he feels he has power and influence being a member of the ERG, he  certainty played a big part in the direction this country took back in 2016, he was never off the tv telling lies. I hadn't really thought much about him possibly moving to Reform. I can't see it happening, he will be 73 at the next election. 34 yrs as a Tory MP so nice little Pension. lots of connections in and outside the Tory party, breaking away to Reforms not worth it,  it would upset a lot of his Tory m8s and connections.  I think his arrogance makes him think a lot of people are in awe of him. that would all go if the switched to the enemy, Reform. nah I think he will be fine when he loses his seat. no money problems and nice social life.

At 73 he's got nothing to lose, really. Once he's lost his seat and the Tories are reduced to a trump, becoming an "elder statesman" of Reform allows him to continue to influence Tory policy without having to worry about the fallout. It would give Reform a veneer of legitimacy and keep the Tories pegged to the hard right.
Online oldfordie

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30817 on: Yesterday at 05:10:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:45:09 pm
At 73 he's got nothing to lose, really. Once he's lost his seat and the Tories are reduced to a trump, becoming an "elder statesman" of Reform allows him to continue to influence Tory policy without having to worry about the fallout. It would give Reform a veneer of legitimacy and keep the Tories pegged to the hard right.
You may well be right but surely he knows Frottage can't be relied on. UKIP, Brexit party and now Reform. in a way I hope he does jump ship as it won't improve his chances of keeping the seat. I suppose other Tory MPs have that dilemma, he has a 7K majority which would be usually mean he would be big favourite to keep the seat, I wouldn't call that safe though, I class anything under 10k as being in serious jeopardy especially in seats like Redwoods were tactical voting would put his seat up for grabs even if he kept a lot of the people who voted for him at the last election, that's not going to happen, he will loose votes, he will be a big target for the tactical voting campaigners, I will be very surprised if he keeps his seat, we shall see.
Offline Red Beret

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30818 on: Yesterday at 05:19:36 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 05:10:50 pm
You may well be right but surely he knows Frottage can't be relied on. UKIP, Brexit party and now Reform. in a way I hope he does jump ship as it won't improve his chances of keeping the seat. I suppose other Tory MPs have that dilemma, he has a 7K majority which would be usually mean he would be big favourite to keep the seat, I wouldn't call that safe though, I class anything under 10k as being in serious jeopardy especially in seats like Redwoods were tactical voting would put his seat up for grabs even if he kept a lot of the people who voted for him at the last election, that's not going to happen, he will loose votes, he will be a big target for the tactical voting campaigners, I will be very surprised if he keeps his seat, we shall see.

He'll wait until after the election before he decides on flipping. If he retains his seat, he will likely stick with the ERG, where he can wield most influence. If he loses though, there's no real point in him sticking around. Helping to legitimize Reform and maintain pressure on the Tories from the outside seems a logical path for him, as he can blame Tory failings on them not being right wing enough.

There'll be enough loons left on the Tory benches. Like Braverman, that they can bounce off that to dictate Tory policy.

I'd certainly see it as a possibility anyway.  Reform is essentially cordyceps for the Tories right now.
Offline TSC

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30819 on: Yesterday at 06:59:11 pm »
Offline Statto Red

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30820 on: Yesterday at 07:24:48 pm »
Apparently the idiot Gullis has just appeared on sky news, whinging about Labour blocking the Rwanda bill, it was pointed out the Tories have a majority, so Labour can't block anything, & Gullis himself abstained from voting on the bill.
Offline killer-heels

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30821 on: Yesterday at 07:47:11 pm »
Looks like Thames Water is due to collapse. Good news.
Online PaulF

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30822 on: Yesterday at 08:03:25 pm »
Presumably the tories privatised water?
Just the notion of privatising water is insane.
Offline killer-heels

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30823 on: Yesterday at 08:04:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:03:25 pm
Presumably the tories privatised water?
Just the notion of privatising water is insane.

A Thatcher special that. Even Tories now admit that was a stupid decision, or at least the way it was done was.
Offline Red Beret

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30824 on: Yesterday at 08:20:01 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:47:11 pm
Looks like Thames Water is due to collapse. Good news.

Excellent news. The doom mongering from Thames Water's senior officials about costs to renationalise it have made me physically ill. There is absolutely nothing any government might do that is any worse that what the monkeys running that place have already done.

All this on top of the news of record sewage discharge by water companies should make it a priority for Labour to bring the whole network back under public control.
Online filopastry

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30825 on: Yesterday at 08:25:23 pm »
The water companies are a nightmare as they have all merrily loaded up with massive debt while continuing to dump dividends out the door.

I think for Thames is it about £19bn of debt?
Offline Red Beret

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30826 on: Yesterday at 09:12:54 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 08:25:23 pm
The water companies are a nightmare as they have all merrily loaded up with massive debt while continuing to dump dividends out the door.

I think for Thames is it about £19bn of debt?

And this is why taxes are so high and services are through the floor.
Offline killer-heels

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30827 on: Yesterday at 09:14:16 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 08:25:23 pm
The water companies are a nightmare as they have all merrily loaded up with massive debt while continuing to dump dividends out the door.

I think for Thames is it about £19bn of debt?

Yep. Wanted to hike bills 40% as well the c*nts. Today as the report for sewage in our waterways came out the organisation representing the water firms said they want to solve this problem thats why they are asking the regulator to accept their proposals (40% hike in bills, reduction in liabilities). They paid out over £30m in dividends last Autumn.

Honestly its such a con job this. Good to see they are bailing and its just shite that they are doing so under a Tory government who no doubt will sort a deal out before Labour get in. If its still nationalised when Labour get in, then I will be expecting Starmer to show he has some backbone and keep a hold of it.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30828 on: Yesterday at 11:55:51 pm »
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30829 on: Today at 12:01:35 am »
They've told the rowers to stay out of the Thames due to high levels of E. coli.

Fucking Tories, profit at the expense of every bastard thing.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30830 on: Today at 12:02:40 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:47:11 pm
Looks like Thames Water is due to collapse. Good news.

Force them all to pay their debts and upgrade the infrastructure, if they cannot, it's taken and nationalised.
