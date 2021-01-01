Poll

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30800 on: Yesterday at 07:46:35 pm
Prize dunce Jonathan Gullis taking over the Anderson gig as deputy chairman. Something to pad the CV with before he gets landslid out of the House.

I know a lot of the current lot are off, but are there odds currently on who'll be the highest profile electoral scalp? The Portillo-du-jour, so to speak?

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30801 on: Yesterday at 09:22:35 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 07:46:35 pm
Prize dunce Jonathan Gullis taking over the Anderson gig as deputy chairman. Something to pad the CV with before he gets landslid out of the House.

I know a lot of the current lot are off, but are there odds currently on who'll be the highest profile electoral scalp? The Portillo-du-jour, so to speak?

Hard to tell, as it depends on the polls; and as we've seen there's some variation on them. Portillo was totally unexpected - the swing that unseated him was way over the average. According to Wiki, the average swing was 8.8%, I thought it was closer to 12%.

Most polling puts the Tories most likely result at around 120-150 seats. I'm sure there are plenty of high profile MPs who might be vulnerable when you're looking at potentially 200 losses, but it's just impossible to tell.

if the calculator I looked like is anything to go by, Labour will need a lot more than 9% just to win office. The parties were a lot closer together in terms of seats back in 1997.   

https://www.electionpolling.co.uk/swingometer/uk-parliament
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30802 on: Today at 09:39:38 am
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 07:46:35 pm
Prize dunce Jonathan Gullis taking over the Anderson gig as deputy chairman. Something to pad the CV with before he gets landslid out of the House.

I know a lot of the current lot are off, but are there odds currently on who'll be the highest profile electoral scalp? The Portillo-du-jour, so to speak?


This is absolutely wonderful reading on that topic:

https://archive.ph/XULLu

Best case scenario is they replace Sunak with Morduant and then both the Prime Minister and Chancellor lose their seats at the same time ;D
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30803 on: Today at 09:49:09 am
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:39:38 am
This is absolutely wonderful reading on that topic:

https://archive.ph/XULLu

Best case scenario is they replace Sunak with Morduant and then both the Prime Minister and Chancellor lose their seats at the same time ;D

I would very much enjoy watching that scumbag IDS loose his seat. And Redwood as well. And of course, Anderson has already gone, technically.

Mind you, that article is from late January. Hopefully the situation has improved since then, although I'd be happy to see Labour romp home with a 120 seat majority. :thumbup
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30804 on: Today at 12:32:28 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:49:09 am
I would very much enjoy watching that scumbag IDS loose his seat. And Redwood as well. And of course, Anderson has already gone, technically.

Mind you, that article is from late January. Hopefully the situation has improved since then, although I'd be happy to see Labour romp home with a 120 seat majority. :thumbup

IDS is a nailed on goner, barely needs any swing and even ignoring their desperate national polling, demographics here drift against the Tories all the time.

Good to see the Tories learning from past mistakes and making Jonathan Gullis Deputy Chair, oh hold on a minute that is the exact opposite of learning from past mistakes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30805 on: Today at 01:31:04 pm
What are the functions of the chair of a political party?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30806 on: Today at 02:12:38 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:49:09 am
I would very much enjoy watching that scumbag IDS loose his seat. And Redwood as well. And of course, Anderson has already gone, technically.

Mind you, that article is from late January. Hopefully the situation has improved since then, although I'd be happy to see Labour romp home with a 120 seat majority. :thumbup
Redwood and IDS are certs to go. a few Tory MPs like Andrea Jenkins also know they are going to be given the boot as well, she's desperate. on twitter all the time posting all sorts of shite, going to be a brilliant night watching them awhen the results are called.
Maybe we should have a little comp in the days leading up to the election. pick the Torys who will loose their seats. not the Torys with a minority, that's too easy. ;D
Pick 5 or 10 Tory MPs with a majority of over 10.000 who are shown the door.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30807 on: Today at 02:30:26 pm


Seagullis.. HAha what a twat.


Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30808 on: Today at 02:34:07 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:31:04 pm
What are the functions of the chair of a political party?

For the Tories they run CCHQ, and as they also sit as a non-departmental member of cabinet (or Shadow version thereof), they are in effect the primary link between the Government/Opposition and the party's campaign 'machinery'.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30809 on: Today at 03:12:48 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:12:38 pm
Redwood and IDS are certs to go. a few Tory MPs like Andrea Jenkins also know they are going to be given the boot as well, she's desperate. on twitter all the time posting all sorts of shite, going to be a brilliant night watching them awhen the results are called.
Maybe we should have a little comp in the days leading up to the election. pick the Torys who will loose their seats. not the Torys with a minority, that's too easy. ;D
Pick 5 or 10 Tory MPs with a majority of over 10.000 who are shown the door.

I reckon Redwood will switch to Reform at some point. Surprised he hasn't already to be honest.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30810 on: Today at 03:29:15 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:12:38 pm
Redwood and IDS are certs to go. a few Tory MPs like Andrea Jenkins also know they are going to be given the boot as well, she's desperate. on twitter all the time posting all sorts of shite, going to be a brilliant night watching them awhen the results are called.
Maybe we should have a little comp in the days leading up to the election. pick the Torys who will loose their seats. not the Torys with a minority, that's too easy. ;D
Pick 5 or 10 Tory MPs with a majority of over 10.000 who are shown the door.
Sounds like the perfect idea for a draft ;D

The sad thing is I bet they all end up in the HoL.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30811 on: Today at 03:47:13 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 03:29:15 pm
Sounds like the perfect idea for a draft ;D

The sad thing is I bet they all end up in the HoL.

I hope Starmer upends Sunak's honours' list and fights to repeal as many titles dished out as possible. Frankly, I hope he does it for Truss as well.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30812 on: Today at 03:56:55 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:12:48 pm
I reckon Redwood will switch to Reform at some point. Surprised he hasn't already to be honest.
I think Redwoods history shows he has zero respect for the average Tory voters intelligence, that applies to all the ERG nutters. he knows many of the public know this but he couldn't care less. what I can't figure out is whether he feels the ERG should take the blame for what's happened to the Tory partys reputation since they managed to con the country into voting for Brexit.  we can trace all this damage back to 2016.

 I think he feels he has power and influence being a member of the ERG, he  certainty played a big part in the direction this country took back in 2016, he was never off the tv telling lies. I hadn't really thought much about him possibly moving to Reform. I can't see it happening, he will be 73 at the next election. 34 yrs as a Tory MP so nice little Pension. lots of connections in and outside the Tory party, breaking away to Reforms not worth it,  it would upset a lot of his Tory m8s and connections.  I think his arrogance makes him think a lot of people are in awe of him. that would all go if the switched to the enemy, Reform. nah I think he will be fine when he loses his seat. no money problems and nice social life.
