Labour , I think , still have the ghosts of the note left by the out going chancellor saying the country is broke. And the total fuck up that is PFI. Both quite easily defended when you look at the bigger picture, but how often do electorates do that in large numbers. Pfi is a particularly damaging one, as it's essentially Tory policy, not a terrible idea, but implemented poorly and in a costly way. Not saying Tories would have done better (lets be honest the contracts would go to their mates ) , but the evidence of Labour doing badly is there.