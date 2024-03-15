Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30760 on: Yesterday at 11:45:36 pm »
One of the campaign aims I believe should be sent is if people want to see a end to the selfish corrupt incompetent Torys then a message has to be sent to them by the Public, that message is Annihilation at the election, I don't care of your center left or far left if you really want to see change for the good then destroying the far right populists has to be a part of that goal. I obviously want Labour to win the election but a small Labour majority wont force the Torys to change course. they will be back again at the next election, they need to be taught a lesson they will never forget. A small majority will not be a game changer for me.
Everyone has to get out and vote to send this message.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,576
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30761 on: Today at 01:21:39 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:45:36 pm
One of the campaign aims I believe should be sent is if people want to see a end to the selfish corrupt incompetent Torys then a message has to be sent to them by the Public, that message is Annihilation at the election, I don't care of your center left or far left if you really want to see change for the good then destroying the far right populists has to be a part of that goal. I obviously want Labour to win the election but a small Labour majority wont force the Torys to change course. they will be back again at the next election, they need to be taught a lesson they will never forget. A small majority will not be a game changer for me.
Everyone has to get out and vote to send this message.

What makes you think the Tories changing will be for the better? If they get destroyed then its more likely that they pivot further right.
oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30762 on: Today at 01:36:14 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:21:39 am
What makes you think the Tories changing will be for the better? If they get destroyed then its more likely that they pivot further right.
Moving towards the center would be a change for the better,  the change will come when the following election comes along and it's time to pick new candidates so we are talking a year or 2 before the election after next. going back to being Pro EU.
We will have to disagree over moving further to the right, that's never added up for me. now Reforms come along it makes it even more unlikely. out promising Reform is impossible.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,576
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30763 on: Today at 01:47:59 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:36:14 am
Moving towards the center would be a change for the better,  the change will come when the following election comes along and it's time to pick new candidates so we are talking a year or 2 before the election after next. going back to being Pro EU.
We will have to disagree over moving further to the right, that's never added up for me. now Reforms come along it makes it even more unlikely. out promising Reform is impossible.

But by your logic they already are in the centre are they not? If Reform are there and they are the proper right then Tories are left of that. I dont see how in the next election cycle they go back to a supposed centrist platform.

People may not like to hear this but they are not wildly different than Labour when it comes to policy are they? If you think they are then what are these policies? Its more likely that they shift to the right and shift back again when they lose the election after this one.
bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,315
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30764 on: Today at 01:50:23 am »
Quote from: TSC on March 23, 2024, 08:35:23 am
Dont know who that guy is or if he also called for folk to be shot.
Just another racist donating to politicians except Starmer knew about his racism beforehand and turned a blind eye. A bit like some of his fans ;)
I reckon youll hear more about him nearer the election along with Petie Mandelson visits to Epteins home, island and cell...Lets face it Milliband tripped on a stage,ate some bacon and we ended up with Spameron.   ::)
oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30765 on: Today at 02:01:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:47:59 am
But by your logic they already are in the centre are they not? If Reform are there and they are the proper right then Tories are left of that. I dont see how in the next election cycle they go back to a supposed centrist platform.

People may not like to hear this but they are not wildly different than Labour when it comes to policy are they? If you think they are then what are these policies? Its more likely that they shift to the right and shift back again when they lose the election after this one.
No idea how you thought that. ive been calling these Torys far right lying populists, they have to get rid of those MPs or at least relegate them to the backbenches. Braverman and Patel have been a disaster for the Torys, Liz Truss shouldn't be anywhere near power. Sunaks compromised himself being in a right wing straight jacket. 
Yes, that's exactly what am saying, the Torys wont move to the center before the next election, it's impossible before as they haven't got the credibility to do it, the MPs with power know no other way, they are talentless populists. assuming they are hammered then the change will come when they look at what went wrong. they see the reaction to the lies all the time, the public laugh at them , they mock them, they are hardly going to say the problem was we weren't too extreme, we needed to lie and con voters with more populists policys.
TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30766 on: Today at 07:44:11 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 01:50:23 am
Just another racist donating to politicians except Starmer knew about his racism beforehand and turned a blind eye. A bit like some of his fans ;)
I reckon youll hear more about him nearer the election along with Petie Mandelson visits to Epteins home, island and cell...Lets face it Milliband tripped on a stage,ate some bacon and we ended up with Spameron.   ::)

Out of courtesy I googled the guy you referred to.  Google returned 2 results as follows.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Abrahams_(computer_programmer)

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Abrahams_(businessman)

I assume its the second one you refer to.  Only content there re race is when he accused the Labour Party of antisemitism back in the day.

« Last Edit: Today at 07:47:51 am by TSC »
Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,736
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30767 on: Today at 08:30:02 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:44:11 am
I assume its the second one you refer to.  Only content there re race is when he accused the Labour Party of antisemitism back in the day.

Seems to have made some Islamophobic tweets back in the day. I haven't found an itemised list but a Guardian article from late 2020 reads thus (the links in the article to the specific tweets suggest they are all now deleted):

Quote
However, Muslim groups, pointing to online comments by Abrahams, have raised the alarm over his renewed links to the Labour leadership. Abrahams tweets included suggestions that Muslims have mixed loyalties, that conservative Muslim culture is inherently violent, and that Muslim youth have a propensity for suicide.

Dont think I know how to divide political Islam from moderates and fundamentalists, Abrahams posted in 2013. It is the very nature of the beast!

As recently as this January, he tweeted the claim that while Israel was a brand new hi-tech state with new inventions to benefit mankind its close neighbours chose terrorism and invented suicide bombers.

It's not clear from this article how he's "renewed links to the Labour leadership" apart from confirming that he stopped donating in 2016 and had started donating again after Starmer became leader.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:32:43 am by Riquende »
TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30768 on: Today at 08:42:37 am »
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,576
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30769 on: Today at 08:47:47 am »
thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30770 on: Today at 09:01:06 am »
The BBC with a welcome hatchet job on the Tories and migration:

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-68626430
Say one thing, do another? The governments record rise in net migration

Think back to the 2019 election campaign. Quite reasonably, you may not remember every detail of the Conservatives' manifesto - but perhaps you do recall one promise: to reduce immigration.

Think back further, to 2016 and the Brexit referendum. Then there was a promise to "take back control" of the UK immigration system. And since it left the EU in 2020, the UK does have more control.

But the numbers of people who've moved here didn't go down, they went up.

Since the Brexit vote and the Conservatives' victory in 2019, the 12 months to June 2022 saw the fastest population growth since the 1960s. Current projections from the Office for National Statistics put the UK on course for 74 million people by 2036 - six million more than there are today.

You'd be well within your rights to ask how that could be? The answer, according to the ONS, is largely immigration.

And one aspect of immigration has received huge amounts of attention from the government and the media. Statement after statement, story after story, has focused on migrants crossing the Channel in small boats - and the government's efforts to stop them.

Indeed you'd be forgiven for thinking small boats are a major part of why immigration is up. But they aren't.

No doubt, small boats are an important issue - on a human and national level. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made "stopping the boats" one of his five priorities.

His government's flagship Rwanda plan aims to send some asylum seekers who arrive on small boats there - and Mr Sunak is still trying to get the bill through parliament.

But it's not small boats that are driving an increase in immigration - it's choices made by the government.
The article continues but I've copied and pasted enough already.

For what it's worth I don't think it's a simple case of net migration bad but it winds me up when the Tories pretend they're hard-line on this to appease a section of the voter base when they're evidently not.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,576
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30771 on: Today at 01:12:12 pm »
This election cant come quick enough just so we can learn Labour policy. Sick of having a Labour politician say the Tories are shite but then say we agree with lots of their policy choices
oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30772 on: Today at 01:42:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:12:12 pm
This election cant come quick enough just so we can learn Labour policy. Sick of having a Labour politician say the Tories are shite but then say we agree with lots of their policy choices
What Tory policys have Labour said they agree with.
One things certain to happen when Labour come to power, they will be criticised for what they don't do rather than praised for what they do.
We also know Labour have made no secret of what they will be able to do when they come to power, they will not be able to reverse many of the Tory policys in the first few yrs due to the country being in sh,, street economically.
Now this can be twisted to mean if Labour don't reverse these policys then they must agree with them, that's absolute bullshit.  they have many things to repair and change, anyone who wants them to repair everything in their first term isn't being realistic. we expect lies/promises like this from the Populist Reform party not the Labour party.
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,289
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30773 on: Today at 02:40:25 pm »
With the tax burden so high, it's important that Labour find out where the money is going and plug those leaks. Then they can redirect money into restoring public services.
TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30774 on: Today at 03:01:25 pm »
thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30775 on: Today at 03:15:30 pm »
Another by-election incoming:

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-68658896
Former Tory MP resigns leaving PM to face new by-election

Former Conservative MP Scott Benton has resigned, setting up a by-election to replace him in his Blackpool South constituency.
He was already the subject of a recall petition due to improper lobbying but he's jumped before he was pushed.
oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30776 on: Today at 03:15:38 pm »

@PolitlcsUK
🚨BREAKING: Ex-Tory MP Scott Benton has resigned as an MP with immediate effect

Another by-election for Rishi Sunak
Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,408
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30777 on: Today at 03:27:40 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:15:38 pm
@PolitlcsUK
🚨BREAKING: Ex-Tory MP Scott Benton has resigned as an MP with immediate effect

Another by-election for Rishi Sunak

No idea how that prick got elected in that constituency in the first place. Large parts of it are run down to fuck - how anyone there though a Tory would be a good idea is beyond me.
thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30778 on: Today at 03:33:08 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 03:27:40 pm
No idea how that prick got elected in that constituency in the first place. Large parts of it are run down to fuck - how anyone there though a Tory would be a good idea is beyond me.
Bozo and his "Oven ready Brexit" flipped it from being Labour since 1997 - losing themselves a well respected and long-serving MP in the process.  That said, it was Tory for the 50-odd years before Blair.
oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30779 on: Today at 03:51:22 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 03:27:40 pm
No idea how that prick got elected in that constituency in the first place. Large parts of it are run down to fuck - how anyone there though a Tory would be a good idea is beyond me.
Beyond me as well, Just when you think they couldn't f.. up anymore, they fill the sea and Beach full of shit. the Top seaside resort in the country and you can't even take the kids on the Beach. absolute Nob heads voting for the Torys.
PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,622
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30780 on: Today at 03:57:52 pm »
Labour , I think , still have the ghosts of the note left by the out going chancellor saying the country is broke. And the total fuck up that is PFI.  Both quite easily defended when you look at the bigger picture, but how often do electorates do that in large numbers. Pfi is a particularly damaging one, as it's essentially Tory policy, not a terrible idea, but implemented poorly and in a costly way.   Not saying Tories would have done better (lets be honest the contracts would go to their mates ) , but the evidence of Labour doing badly is there.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,576
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30781 on: Today at 04:08:33 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:42:08 pm
What Tory policys have Labour said they agree with.
One things certain to happen when Labour come to power, they will be criticised for what they don't do rather than praised for what they do.
We also know Labour have made no secret of what they will be able to do when they come to power, they will not be able to reverse many of the Tory policys in the first few yrs due to the country being in sh,, street economically.
Now this can be twisted to mean if Labour don't reverse these policys then they must agree with them, that's absolute bullshit.  they have many things to repair and change, anyone who wants them to repair everything in their first term isn't being realistic. we expect lies/promises like this from the Populist Reform party not the Labour party.

Take immigration. Discussion today on Politics live about how high legal migration numbers were with a lot to do with students, care workers and dependents. Tories mention they want to reduce dependents coming into the country, Chris Bryant says its silly but then says thats what Labour want to do as well.

Asked what Labour would do if foreign students reduce as a result of this and Bryant says thats for the Universities to worry about. Same with care workers, asked whether they should allow dependents to come and he says yes in some cases and no in others, whatever the fuck that means.

Thats just one issue, there are things like tax policy as well.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:12:17 pm by killer-heels »
Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,336
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30782 on: Today at 04:16:17 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:15:38 pm
@PolitlcsUK
🚨BREAKING: Ex-Tory MP Scott Benton has resigned as an MP with immediate effect

Another by-election for Rishi Sunak

This actually helps the government as they can now schedule it for the same day as the local elections (i.e. burying bad news). Had Benton waited for the petition to be signed, the by election would likely have been late May.

Still there are some  benefits to getting rid of the c*nt sooner.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,218
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30783 on: Today at 04:20:34 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 03:27:40 pm
No idea how that prick got elected in that constituency in the first place. Large parts of it are run down to fuck - how anyone there though a Tory would be a good idea is beyond me.

Never underestimate the stupidity of the British voter.
