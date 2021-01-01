The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..
- Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
-
- Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
-
- I am an egg and I like cheese and fluffy squirrels called Bob. Bob the Fluffy squirrel is my fave babes.
-
- There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
-
- Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
-