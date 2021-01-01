Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

Lusty

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 09:19:51 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:52:31 am
Pretty sure the Tories closed the steel works up there didnt they?
It was originally closed during the last days of the Labour government, then reopened under the Tories and closed again a few years later.

Although, it was all privatised under Thatcher so I don't know how much either government is really to blame since then.
rob1966

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 09:24:40 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:04:41 am
I'm not sure.  It doesn't sound like a thing that happened, under Labour.

The Tories closed most things.

He's twisting the truth. Corus sold out to Tata in 2003 and Tata mothballed parts of it in 2009, but it was a private company, so fuck all to do with Labour. The main closures all happened in 2015 when SSI went into liquidation


From Wiki:-

In 2009, Corus announced partial mothballing of the Teesside blast furnace. Approx. 1,700 jobs eliminated.[25][26] To help the workers, a Corus Response Group was formed which developed a comprehensive package of support. This plan was in place over the past 10 months of announcement and included employment experts on site from January 2010. Support was put in place to help affected workers with individual sessions to update CVs, highlight job opportunities and look at retraining options. The response group was also supposed to work with the Teesside Cast Products function to offer similar support.[27][28][29]
