The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
I am an egg and I like cheese and fluffy squirrels called Bob. Bob the Fluffy squirrel is my fave babes.
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1287395 times)

Offline HomesickRed

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30680 on: Yesterday at 12:06:58 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on March 19, 2024, 06:00:58 pm
So you don't think education, the welfare state, the NHS and social housing has played a part?

Yes they have, of course. But all of those things are higher needs. Luxuries, if you will, that get paid for in richer economies by the wealth created by a healthy economy. Of the above, education is by far the most important because it provides us with the means do all the rest.
However concentrating on welfare first is putting the cart before the horse..... they have to be paid for.
Don't get me wrong, I'm no tory. These are all things I want too, for me and everyone else.
It still stands that the biggest influence on standards of living for the vast majority, has been the huge improvements and lower cost of consumable goods, that science and technology has brought about.
Offline TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30681 on: Yesterday at 07:55:02 am »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 12:06:58 am
Yes they have, of course. But all of those things are higher needs. Luxuries, if you will, that get paid for in richer economies by the wealth created by a healthy economy.

UK is the 6th richest economy in the world.

https://www.investopedia.com/insights/worlds-top-economies/

With tax at its highest rate in UK in 70+ years a reasonable expectation would be that public services would be in a healthy state.  Yet theyre on their knees.  Wheres the money gone?  Multi billions of course chucked at mates by Tories during the great Covid swindle.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-59334952

More recently the HS2 land grab.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/money/other/homes-on-axed-hs2-leg-that-owners-were-forced-to-sell-are-rented-for-millions/ar-AA1m6BGT

Aside from that, housing, education and NHS via welfare state provision are not luxuries.  Theyre basic needs for folk.

Online PaulF

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30682 on: Yesterday at 08:13:14 am »
Just for balance. Billions chucked at tory mates through covid. But also billions spent 'correctly' because of covid. Not just the money spent on furlough and supporting small business, but presumably a massive loss of tax revenue.  I think it's to forget now how massive covid was.  We've not long paid the debt for ww2. We are going to be paying the covid debt (both correct and gifted) for a long while yet.  This isnt to suggest the tories are running things well, but I don't think it's realistic to be looking at pre covid services to be provided at pre covid tax levels.  Maybe, like NI, there should be a line on our tax bills to say covid costs.  And maybe Labour or the media can break that into money to mates. And money spent on keeping the country afloat.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline LuverlyRita

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30683 on: Yesterday at 08:53:14 am »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 12:06:58 am
Yes they have, of course. But all of those things are higher needs. Luxuries, if you will, that get paid for in richer economies by the wealth created by a healthy economy. Of the above, education is by far the most important because it provides us with the means do all the rest.
However concentrating on welfare first is putting the cart before the horse..... they have to be paid for.
Education, decent housing, free healthcare and a welfare state should never be regarded as luxuries. They are, and have for a long time been, affordable by ensuring fairer distribution of wealth. The fact that these didn't exist for so long was due to the elite sucking up all of the profits of UK PLC and keeping the little man down. It's no coincidence that these are the areas now under attack as the Rees-Moggs of this world aim to return us to Victorian living conditions.

Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 12:06:58 am
Don't get me wrong, I'm no tory. These are all things I want too, for me and everyone else.
It still stands that the biggest influence on standards of living for the vast majority, has been the huge improvements and lower cost of consumable goods, that science and technology has brought about.
The lower costs of consumable goods is often due to paying people badly (aided by "globalisation") and not down to science and technology. The main impact of science on the ordinary man in the street relates to medical developments and that has only really impacted in a big way since the advent of the NHS. My great-grandma's sister bled to death after childbirth because they couldn't afford the doctor or medicines to save her. Techonology meant didly squat to her.
Offline TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30684 on: Yesterday at 09:08:48 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:13:14 am
Just for balance. Billions chucked at tory mates through covid. But also billions spent 'correctly' because of covid. Not just the money spent on furlough and supporting small business, but presumably a massive loss of tax revenue.  I think it's to forget now how massive covid was.  We've not long paid the debt for ww2. We are going to be paying the covid debt (both correct and gifted) for a long while yet.  This isnt to suggest the tories are running things well, but I don't think it's realistic to be looking at pre covid services to be provided at pre covid tax levels.  Maybe, like NI, there should be a line on our tax bills to say covid costs.  And maybe Labour or the media can break that into money to mates. And money spent on keeping the country afloat.

Covid was massive undoubtedly, although it should not have been a Trojan horse to gift taxpayers dosh to mates, etc.

Maybe other lines on tax bills entitled HS2 costs and Liz Truss costs.  Or maybe consolidate all under a one liner and call it Tory costs.
Online Fromola

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30685 on: Yesterday at 09:27:30 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:13:14 am
Just for balance. Billions chucked at tory mates through covid. But also billions spent 'correctly' because of covid. Not just the money spent on furlough and supporting small business, but presumably a massive loss of tax revenue.  I think it's to forget now how massive covid was.  We've not long paid the debt for ww2. We are going to be paying the covid debt (both correct and gifted) for a long while yet.  This isnt to suggest the tories are running things well, but I don't think it's realistic to be looking at pre covid services to be provided at pre covid tax levels.  Maybe, like NI, there should be a line on our tax bills to say covid costs.  And maybe Labour or the media can break that into money to mates. And money spent on keeping the country afloat.

Which is why chucking more billions at unfunded tax cuts was so insane. Services are already bad enough and need a lot of investment.
Online Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30686 on: Yesterday at 10:03:27 am »
A new poll out today apparently shows that a third of Tory voters want a new leader before the election. These are likely the same people who picked Truss over Sunak the first around mind. :lmao

At this point I'm half expecting to see bedsheets hanging on the Westminster railings saying "Sunak Out!", they're as bad as Everton fans right now. ;D

Wonder how long it is before the Bullingdon Wall speaks?
Popcorn's Art

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30687 on: Yesterday at 10:09:33 am »
I didn't think I could be surprised any more by anything that this corrupt fantasist could do, but this has pulled me up.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/mar/20/boris-johnson-uk-talks-venezuela-president-hedge-fund-nicolas-maduro

Having given Corbyn such a hard time for being a supporter of the Venezuelan crackpot Maduro, Johnson is now advising him via an international hedge fund. I always expected Venezuela to go down the Ortega/Sandanista route eventually - first of all trash socialism and your country and then become a hot-gospelling neo-liberal uber-capitalist. But I'm genuinely surprised that Johnson wants to help him. Or maybe not. There's lots of money involved.
Online PaulF

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30688 on: Yesterday at 12:48:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:03:27 am
A new poll out today apparently shows that a third of Tory voters want a new leader before the election. These are likely the same people who picked Truss over Sunak the first around mind. :lmao

At this point I'm half expecting to see bedsheets hanging on the Westminster railings saying "Sunak Out!", they're as bad as Everton fans right now. ;D

Wonder how long it is before the Bullingdon Wall speaks?
If they were Everton fans, the sheet would be at Buckingham Palace surely?
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30689 on: Yesterday at 12:56:42 pm »
Sunak speaking to the 1922 committee later on. Will be interesting to see what comes out after that.

Pretty standard PMQ's this week. No election any time soon. Inflation falling, flights to Rwanda coming soon (with labour admitting as much).

SNP setting up their battle lines
Offline CheshireDave

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30690 on: Yesterday at 01:16:50 pm »
Quote from: TSC on March 19, 2024, 01:37:21 pm
Breaking news at the close of the beeb lunchtime news is that the HMRC helpdesk for self assessment will now close for six months every year.  Obviously primarily impacts self employed and/or those earning high salaries (think its £150k Pa).   Id guess as a result of lack of staff resources at HMRC.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has reversed a decision to close its self-assessment telephone helpline for half of the year.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-68616330
Offline killer-heels

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30691 on: Yesterday at 06:36:22 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 12:56:42 pm
Sunak speaking to the 1922 committee later on. Will be interesting to see what comes out after that.

Pretty standard PMQ's this week. No election any time soon. Inflation falling, flights to Rwanda coming soon (with labour admitting as much).

SNP setting up their battle lines

Those meetings are utter shite. The same things happen, you hear lots of banging on desks of approval and people come out of that saying how great the PM was.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30692 on: Yesterday at 08:50:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:36:22 pm
Those meetings are utter shite. The same things happen, you hear lots of banging on desks of approval and people come out of that saying how great the PM was.

Were you PM between Truss & Sunak? These things are easy to miss
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30693 on: Yesterday at 09:07:20 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 08:50:02 pm
Were you PM between Truss & Sunak? These things are easy to miss
Presumably, KH refers to the public schoolboy antics of the 1922 Committee meetings with the PM. :)
Online PaulF

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30694 on: Yesterday at 10:25:46 pm »
Inflation down to 3.4%. How soon date the moc lower rates?
Offline Lusty

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30695 on: Today at 09:17:59 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:36:22 pm
Those meetings are utter shite. The same things happen, you hear lots of banging on desks of approval and people come out of that saying how great the PM was.
Banging on desks is the Tory equivilent of a football manager getting a vote of confidence from the chairman.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30696 on: Today at 12:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:07:20 pm
Presumably, KH refers to the public schoolboy antics of the 1922 Committee meetings with the PM. :)

Yes, I got that.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30697 on: Today at 12:37:57 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:23:58 pm
Yes, I got that.
My comment was more about me guessing to what KH referred. :)
Offline west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30698 on: Today at 12:40:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:25:46 pm
Inflation down to 3.4%. How soon date the moc lower rates?

If the last 15 odd years are anything to go on, you can bet the BoE will take its sweet time.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30699 on: Today at 12:43:03 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:37:57 pm
My comment was more about me guessing to what KH referred. :)

 ;)

Was just a poor joke.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30700 on: Today at 01:36:45 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:43:03 pm
;)

Was just a poor joke.
I know, I know. And it was not such a poor either. :)
Offline thaddeus

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30701 on: Today at 03:04:53 pm »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68623838
Conservative Manchester mayoral candidate defects to Reform UK

The Conservative candidate for Mayor of Greater Manchester has defected to Reform UK, accusing his former party of "giving up" on the north of England.

Dan Barker had been selected by the Conservatives in December to challenge current mayor, Labour's Andy Burnham.

He follows Lee Anderson, the former Conservative party deputy chair, who defected to Reform UK on 11 March.

Mr Barker said the Tories had abandoned northern areas to focus on other seats under threat from the Lib Dems.
He's not wrong on the Tories giving up on the north, that is if they ever really cared beyond offering up a few soundbites.  I'm not sure how he thinks Reform UK is the solution.

Burnham will win on a landslide either way but it will be interesting to see if Reform UK outperform the Tories.
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30702 on: Today at 03:25:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:09:33 am
I didn't think I could be surprised any more by anything that this corrupt fantasist could do, but this has pulled me up.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/mar/20/boris-johnson-uk-talks-venezuela-president-hedge-fund-nicolas-maduro

Having given Corbyn such a hard time for being a supporter of the Venezuelan crackpot Maduro, Johnson is now advising him via an international hedge fund. I always expected Venezuela to go down the Ortega/Sandanista route eventually - first of all trash socialism and your country and then become a hot-gospelling neo-liberal uber-capitalist. But I'm genuinely surprised that Johnson wants to help him. Or maybe not. There's lots of money involved.
It's a bit like Bliar and Gaddaffi in the tent ,convince them to put some sovereign wealthfund into a hedgefund abroad.
Seize the funds and then skim a few million for themselves...Maduro is a dead man walking in that scenario.
Online Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30703 on: Today at 05:28:55 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:04:53 pm
He's not wrong on the Tories giving up on the north, that is if they ever really cared beyond offering up a few soundbites.  I'm not sure how he thinks Reform UK is the solution.

Burnham will win on a landslide either way but it will be interesting to see if Reform UK outperform the Tories.

It's a play by Reform to test the strength of Labour support. I agree he's not wrong, but he's clearly looking to capitalise on anti-Tory sentiment and siphon away Labour votes.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30704 on: Today at 06:02:58 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 03:25:29 pm
It's a bit like Bliar and Gaddaffi in the tent ,convince them to put some sovereign wealthfund into a hedgefund abroad.
Seize the funds and then skim a few million for themselves...Maduro is a dead man walking in that scenario.

You don't need to worry about Maduro. He'll commit larceny on the grand scale and line his own pockets with money from his country's sovereign wealth. Don't forget. The wealthiest person by far in Venezuela is the daughter of Hugo Chavez. She's got 4.5 billion dollars tucked away in the piggy bank that Dad gave her. Never had a real job apparently.
Online PaulF

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30705 on: Today at 08:09:51 pm »
https://www.cityam.com/what-the-modellers-dont-tell-you-about-taxing-private-school-fees/

Obviously that source is never going to be in favour of vat on private schools. Interesting comments on the ifs and obs though. And the labour row back on green investment.   I'd assume though that ifs and obs had decent economists too. Just that they aren't selling their should to the capitalist gods.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30706 on: Today at 08:18:00 pm »
Theres no way that thise scenarios on private schools come true.
Look, state schools have been making efficiency savings for 14 years.  During this time, private schools fees have gone up more than 40% more than state school funding
If they cannot make efficiently savings to soak up the majority of the funding increases, then they are utterly deluded.
And theres no ways that oroate school fees should go up by more than 10%.  No way.  And if you can afford Tom pay them, theres no way you cant afford another 10%.

Online PaulF

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30707 on: Today at 09:03:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:18:00 pm
There’s no way that thise scenarios on private schools come true.
Look, state schools have been making ‘efficiency’ savings for 14 years.  During this time, private schools fees have gone up more than 40% more than state school funding
If they cannot make efficiently savings to soak up the majority of the funding increases, then they are utterly deluded.
And there’s no ways that oroate school fees should go up by more than 10%.  No way.  And if you can afford Tom pay them, there’s no way you can’t afford another 10%.



Can't disagree with the majority of your points , as it's something I know nothing about.  I would think there are some parents that do everything they can to put their child through private school .  I suppose you're right though, that very few will not be able to find the extra 10%. Cost-of-living crisis on its own might cause some to pull out of the schools.

I am curious overall though, how 'tested' numbers are when they are published in terms of expected tax gain.

--edit-- I went into a sixth form college yesterday to deliver some training.  Airport style scanners and guards. Though I set off the scanner, nobody checked my bags.  Mad though.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30708 on: Today at 09:03:28 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:09:51 pm
https://www.cityam.com/what-the-modellers-dont-tell-you-about-taxing-private-school-fees/

Obviously that source is never going to be in favour of vat on private schools. Interesting comments on the ifs and obs though. And the labour row back on green investment.   I'd assume though that ifs and obs had decent economists too. Just that they aren't selling their should to the capitalist gods.

That article is by James Price, a right wing free market Adam Smith Institute nut job. They produced a report out earlier claiming there would a financial cost of this policy by Labour and that report has been rubbished by everyone apparently, unsurprisingly so seeing as it comes from those gang of scum bags.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30709 on: Today at 09:09:59 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:04:53 pm
He's not wrong on the Tories giving up on the north, that is if they ever really cared beyond offering up a few soundbites.  I'm not sure how he thinks Reform UK is the solution.

Burnham will win on a landslide either way but it will be interesting to see if Reform UK outperform the Tories.

Nazis seem shy about being called nazi. Weird that.
