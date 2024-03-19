So you don't think education, the welfare state, the NHS and social housing has played a part?
Yes they have, of course. But all of those things are higher needs. Luxuries, if you will, that get paid for in richer economies by the wealth created by a healthy economy. Of the above, education is by far the most important because it provides us with the means do all the rest.
However concentrating on welfare first is putting the cart before the horse..... they have to be paid for.
Don't get me wrong, I'm no tory. These are all things I want too, for me and everyone else.
It still stands that the biggest influence on standards of living for the vast majority, has been the huge improvements and lower cost of consumable goods, that science and technology has brought about.