Yes they have, of course. But all of those things are higher needs. Luxuries, if you will, that get paid for in richer economies by the wealth created by a healthy economy. Of the above, education is by far the most important because it provides us with the means do all the rest.

However concentrating on welfare first is putting the cart before the horse..... they have to be paid for.



Don't get me wrong, I'm no tory. These are all things I want too, for me and everyone else.

It still stands that the biggest influence on standards of living for the vast majority, has been the huge improvements and lower cost of consumable goods, that science and technology has brought about.



Education, decent housing, free healthcare and a welfare state should never be regarded as luxuries. They are, and have for a long time been, affordable by ensuring fairer distribution of wealth. The fact that these didn't exist for so long was due to the elite sucking up all of the profits of UK PLC and keeping the little man down. It's no coincidence that these are the areas now under attack as the Rees-Moggs of this world aim to return us to Victorian living conditions.The lower costs of consumable goods is often due to paying people badly (aided by "globalisation") and not down to science and technology. The main impact of science on the ordinary man in the street relates to medical developments and that has only really impacted in a big way since the advent of the NHS. My great-grandma's sister bled to death after childbirth because they couldn't afford the doctor or medicines to save her. Techonology meant didly squat to her.