The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

Studgotelli

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30680 on: Today at 06:08:12 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:05:29 am
He met Starmer yesterday too apparently.

Even stranger. Imagine Cameron (before returning to govt) going to visit Trump and Biden just because he was in the US. Very odd to me.
HomesickRed

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30681 on: Today at 06:16:31 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:07:03 pm
If you drop an atom bomb on a City then it's that which has killed x thousand people. Or more correctly, the decision and circumstances so that it its dropped.

The thing that can stop that happening is to either not build it or forge peace which means it doesn't happen.

A hammer can knock nails into wood or be used as a device of murder. It is the intent of the person wielding it which determines its purpose. However, there is no currently known 'good way' of using a nuclear device, so although they are inventions with no inherent bias towards good or bad, one can be a tool and one cannot.

So now it is back to people making the decisions, i..e. politicians.
The 'A' bomb was built. Would you have used it in 1945? If not, why?
lobsterboy

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30682 on: Today at 06:33:14 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:13:39 pm
I

Be nice if the staff taken off the phone lines are deployed on the big tax dodgers.

The HMRC helpdesk for big tax dodgers never actually opened.
PaulF

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30683 on: Today at 08:26:53 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 06:33:14 pm
The HMRC helpdesk for big tax dodgers never actually opened.

Hehe. Good point.
I assume they are being redeployed. Surely hmrc aren't employing staff to deal with self returns like seasonal fruit pickers?
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30684 on: Today at 08:40:08 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 06:16:31 pm
So now it is back to people making the decisions, i..e. politicians.
The 'A' bomb was built. Would you have used it in 1945? If not, why?


"The only people who have made a real impact on the quality of life in the last 200 years, are scientists and engineers."
Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30685 on: Today at 09:09:07 pm
Interesting how there was speculation of a May election to try and take advantage of a "budget bounce" in the polls. Now there's speculation of an October election after the autumn statement - sorry, a "spending review":

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/mar/19/jeremy-hunt-hints-october-general-election-spending-review

How much do you want to bet they'll put the election off again when that doesn't work out either?
Studgotelli

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30686 on: Today at 09:49:01 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:09:07 pm
Interesting how there was speculation of a May election to try and take advantage of a "budget bounce" in the polls. Now there's speculation of an October election after the autumn statement - sorry, a "spending review":

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/mar/19/jeremy-hunt-hints-october-general-election-spending-review

How much do you want to bet they'll put the election off again when that doesn't work out either?

Nah I think theyll wanna do it before the US elections, they likely already would've worked out October will be the best time for their chances imo. Dont think theyll do it any later than that but regardless Labour are getting in.
