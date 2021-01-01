If you drop an atom bomb on a City then it's that which has killed x thousand people. Or more correctly, the decision and circumstances so that it its dropped.
The thing that can stop that happening is to either not build it or forge peace which means it doesn't happen.
A hammer can knock nails into wood or be used as a device of murder. It is the intent of the person wielding it which determines its purpose. However, there is no currently known 'good way' of using a nuclear device, so although they are inventions with no inherent bias towards good or bad, one can be a tool and one cannot.
So now it is back to people making the decisions, i..e. politicians.
The 'A' bomb was built. Would you have used it in 1945? If not, why?