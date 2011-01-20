The whole channel is an echo chamber, it's not like there's any diversity of opinion, unless they count very right wing and extremely right wing as diverse.



Labour have put up MPs for some of the debate shows and I'm sure Starmer was on around Christmas time during his tour of right-wing media. Gloria De Piero (former Labour MP and still, in her own words, a Labour voter) presents a show.The headlines are always grabbed by the cranks though and a lot of their hosts make very little effort to remain "fair and impartial". Guests with "lefty" or "woke" views are generally treated with hostile from the clips I've seen (caveat being that I've not watched more than about five hours of live GB News since it launched).I think it was Marina Purkiss that dismantled Rees-Mogg on his own show. The line of questioning was clearly a set-up by Rees-Mogg but she was extremely well prepared and turned the tables on him. The problem will be that the majority of the time the hosts are interviewing like-minded cranks so there's none of that debate.