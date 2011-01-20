Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1285031 times)

Offline thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30640 on: Yesterday at 03:11:22 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:58:50 pm
Really informative, thanks.
Particularly interesting his view that really the only way to move the needle on govnt income is to raise personal taxes. He also, I might have misread this, seems to think ditching NI in favour of income tax would lead to fairer taxes. To do so would he political suicide, but hunt seems headed that way.  Now I mention it, I think I have read here that NI is regressive so perhaps hunt is a socialist.
I've heard Hunt get called lots of things but never a socialist  ;D

I think both the main parties need to be a bit more up-front when discussing taxes.  We have Brexit, Covid and an ongoing war to pay for, plus a large public sector, top-heavy demographic and high levels of debt to service.  It's not unreasonable that taxes are at their highest levels since WWII.  Hunt nibbling away at NI is a pointless sham.

A lot of those issues are the result of decisions made in the past but as a country we are where we are.  Assuming the majority of the country don't want to adopt a model bereft of any welfare support then taxes will need to be raised.  The question really should be where those tax rises are targeted.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30641 on: Yesterday at 07:38:00 pm »
Quote
Is the minister aware that Virgin Galactic can send 6 people into space for the governments cost of 1 person being sent to Rwanda
:lmao

Fucking hell, that hilarious 

And yet also horrific

https://twitter.com/hewitson10/status/1769760393558216789?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30642 on: Yesterday at 07:56:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:38:00 pm
:lmao

Fucking hell, that hilarious 

And yet also horrific

https://twitter.com/hewitson10/status/1769760393558216789?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
;D

I just wish that was during a packed session.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30643 on: Yesterday at 08:43:32 pm »
Don't let Patel and Braverman hear that. They will make an immigrant colony on the moon a manifesto pledge for the next election

'Mars is a safe and legal planet'....
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:45:49 pm by gazzalfc »
Logged

Offline TSC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30644 on: Yesterday at 09:45:00 pm »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30645 on: Yesterday at 09:55:06 pm »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30646 on: Yesterday at 10:06:42 pm »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30647 on: Yesterday at 10:09:51 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:45:00 pm
Oh dear

https://news.sky.com/story/five-episodes-of-gb-news-programmes-presented-by-tory-mps-found-to-have-broken-ofcom-rules-13097529
It shows just how dangerous politicians like Rees-Mogg are. passing it off as trying to stop Diverse opinions. absolute Bolll. they are no more than a propaganda channel. they need to be shut down.

The Torys are doing a fantastic job, they have built 40 New hospitals, Brexit is a massive success. the economy is growing faster that any other country in the world.

Rubbish. where did you hear this.

It was on the News so it must be true.

What News.

GB News.

Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Jshooters

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30648 on: Yesterday at 11:01:07 pm »
Rwanda bill amendments voted down by MPs. One such amendment was to enforce Government to abide by all national and international laws. Party of law and order?

Doublespeak minister comments:

Quote
I dont accept that the provisions of the bill undermine the rule of law, and the government takes its responsibilities and its international obligations incredibly seriously. Theres nothing in the bill that requires any act or omission which conflicts with our international obligations.

Why vote against the amendment then?
Logged
Believer

Offline Studgotelli

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30649 on: Today at 12:27:04 am »
So why was former President Obama at No 10 today? Very strange.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30650 on: Today at 12:28:15 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:27:04 am
So why was former President Obama at No 10 today? Very strange.

Probably sorting out a job for Sunak once he gets booted out. All these pricks will be working down in California when they are done fucking over the countries they represent.
Logged

Offline Studgotelli

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30651 on: Today at 12:32:03 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:28:15 am
Probably sorting out a job for Sunak once he gets booted out. All these pricks will be working down in California when they are done fucking over the countries they represent.

Possibly but still very strange, he hasnt been president for 8 years theres no political business he should have with a sitting elected official here to be honest.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30652 on: Today at 06:05:29 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:32:03 am
Possibly but still very strange, he hasnt been president for 8 years theres no political business he should have with a sitting elected official here to be honest.

He met Starmer yesterday too apparently.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30653 on: Today at 07:17:41 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:28:15 am
Probably sorting out a job for Sunak once he gets booted out. All these pricks will be working down in California when they are done fucking over the countries they represent.

I thought Obama was seen as one of the good guys?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30654 on: Today at 07:55:43 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:17:41 am
I thought Obama was seen as one of the good guys?

Hates everyone and everything :D
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Riquende

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30655 on: Today at 08:34:52 am »
It's not "very strange" at all, I think it would be probably considered a snub if a former US President was in London and didn't drop in to No 10 for an 'informal' meeting given the relationship between the two countries and how rarely it happens.

Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30656 on: Today at 09:59:46 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:09:51 pm
It shows just how dangerous politicians like Rees-Mogg are. passing it off as trying to stop Diverse opinions. absolute Bolll. they are no more than a propaganda channel. they need to be shut down.

The Torys are doing a fantastic job, they have built 40 New hospitals, Brexit is a massive success. the economy is growing faster that any other country in the world.

Rubbish. where did you hear this.

It was on the News so it must be true.

What News.

GB News.

The whole channel is an echo chamber, it's not like there's any diversity of opinion, unless they count very right wing and extremely right wing as diverse.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30657 on: Today at 10:05:29 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:55:43 am
Hates everyone and everything :D
;D
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30658 on: Today at 10:08:19 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:06:42 pm
And yet no action will be taken against them...
It was just a warning, after deliberate blatant multiple breaches of the core rules around news broadcasting. It should have been a huge fine with a clear warning that any further similar breaches WILL result in suspension of the license while it is being reviewed for revocation.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:58:41 am by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Riquende

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30659 on: Today at 10:09:33 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:59:46 am
The whole channel is an echo chamber, it's not like there's any diversity of opinion, unless they count very right wing and extremely right wing as diverse.

It's weird. I've swapped company cars recently so was without my usual saved radio stations etc and so have been scrolling through the DAB. For a laugh I decided to give GB News a couple of listens to see what their take on events was. It's a truly dreadful channel, obnoxious presenters loudly agreeing with equally obnoxious guests how awful everything is and that only mass deportations etc will fix anything.

Anyway, the other thing I noticed was that they continually, and I mean really frequently, run these jingles about GB News which bang on repeatedly about the only place where you can find "diversity of opinion" and how they "tell the news real people want to hear", as well as it being "the people's channel". It's repeated so often it probably counts as brainwashing.

Luckily you can always find Gaydio just one station away.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30660 on: Today at 10:14:07 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:08:19 am
It was just a warning, after deliberate blatant multiple breaches of the core rules around news broadcasting. It should have been a huge fine with clearing warning that any further similar breaches WILL result in suspension of the license while it is being reviewed for revocation.

This is the thing. From what I've read, this isn't the first time GB has broken the rules. Allowing sitting MPs to present news (and I use that term in its loosest possible definition) is a blatant conflict of interest, by both the channel and the party of government.

Why are they being treated with kid gloves? They're not ignorant - they knew what they were doing. It's not like having an MP present Have I Got News for You

Can you imagine the uproar if a Labour MP presented the evening news on the Beeb or something?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP
« Reply #30661 on: Today at 10:16:48 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:59:46 am
The whole channel is an echo chamber, it's not like there's any diversity of opinion, unless they count very right wing and extremely right wing as diverse.
Labour have put up MPs for some of the debate shows and I'm sure Starmer was on around Christmas time during his tour of right-wing media.  Gloria De Piero (former Labour MP and still, in her own words, a Labour voter) presents a show.

The headlines are always grabbed by the cranks though and a lot of their hosts make very little effort to remain "fair and impartial".  Guests with "lefty" or "woke" views are generally treated with hostile from the clips I've seen (caveat being that I've not watched more than about five hours of live GB News since it launched).

I think it was Marina Purkiss that dismantled Rees-Mogg on his own show.  The line of questioning was clearly a set-up by Rees-Mogg but she was extremely well prepared and turned the tables on him.  The problem will be that the majority of the time the hosts are interviewing like-minded cranks so there's none of that debate.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,212
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30662 on: Today at 10:30:50 am »
I'm not much for TV these days, so I never bothered with The Crown much, bar a few clips on YT as I love Olivia Coleman. But I think the line "a confederacy of elected quitters" sums the current Tory Party up rather well.

Out of the 100 or so MPs standing down, over sixty are Tories. And those who aren't standing down will mostly be out on their arses soon anyway. The whole party has given up. Maybe it's just me, but it feels like the country is just drifting, rudderless.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,095
  • Kloppite
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30663 on: Today at 11:04:06 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:08:19 am
It was just a warning, after deliberate blatant multiple breaches of the core rules around news broadcasting. It should have been a huge fine with clearing warning that any further similar breaches WILL result in suspension of the license while it is being reviewed for revocation.

Agreed, OFCOM are useless, how many times now has GB News been up for investigations over content, but the regulator has given them a slap on the wrist each time, think GB News have further ongoing investigations over content too don't they?
Logged
#Sausages

Offline HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 406
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30664 on: Today at 12:11:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:30:50 am
Out of the 100 or so MPs standing down, over sixty are Tories. And those who aren't standing down will mostly be out on their arses soon anyway. The whole party has given up. Maybe it's just me, but it feels like the country is just drifting, rudderless.

It's not just you.
The country has been drifting rudderless for decades, regardless of the party in power, regardless of debates surrounding Brexit etc etc etc.
We've had no vision and only half-baked ideas, but little by way of a sustainable plan to generate something that the world wants to buy from us and thereby generate wealth for the UK.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,580
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30665 on: Today at 12:24:14 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 12:11:36 pm
It's not just you.
The country has been drifting rudderless for decades, regardless of the party in power, regardless of debates surrounding Brexit etc etc etc.
We've had no vision and only half-baked ideas, but little by way of a sustainable plan togenerate something that the world wants to buy from us and thereby generate wealth for the UK.

Maybe pie in the sky, but for me that's where we've missed out. We should be way out in front on some renewable tech. Huge investment in turbines, or panels or batteries.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,209
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30666 on: Today at 12:52:41 pm »
The Reform leader has got a cob on that people are calling his party Far Right.
Logged
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,212
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30667 on: Today at 12:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:52:41 pm
The Reform leader has got a cob on that people are calling his party Far Right.

Calling it libellous. ;D

Here's a tip, Reform - the UK doesn't do SLAPP suits for political parties.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 406
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30668 on: Today at 01:05:36 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:24:14 pm
Maybe pie in the sky, but for me that's where we've missed out. We should be way out in front on some renewable tech. Huge investment in turbines, or panels or batteries.

The only people who have made a real impact on the quality of life in the last 200 years, are scientists and engineers.
That's where our focus should always have been, but we lost sight.
Then there's the added problem where good ideas go abroad for funding because the old money 'institutional UK' is way too risk averse and would rather make money on property than the next Amazon, or Google or Tesla etc
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30669 on: Today at 01:28:35 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 01:05:36 pm
The only people who have made a real impact on the quality of life in the last 200 years, are scientists and engineers.
That's where our focus should always have been, but we lost sight.
Then there's the added problem where good ideas go abroad for funding because the old money 'institutional UK' is way too risk averse and would rather make money on property than the next Amazon, or Google or Tesla etc

We live in a democracy, not a technocracy. Question: do you support replacing an appointed House of Lords with an elected one?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,209
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30670 on: Today at 01:33:18 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 01:05:36 pm
The only people who have made a real impact on the quality of life in the last 200 years, are scientists and engineers.
That's where our focus should always have been, but we lost sight.
Then there's the added problem where good ideas go abroad for funding because the old money 'institutional UK' is way too risk averse and would rather make money on property than the next Amazon, or Google or Tesla etc

Science and Engineering has no inherent good qualities within itself.

Just because you can build something doesn't mean you should. As much help that Science and Engineering and as much good as it's brought to the world, it's also brought mass murder, death and horror.

Morality of whatever you want to call it - humanity then - is an equally important endevour as are the many branches of government and public and private life. Including politics, organisations and mutual co-operation.
Logged
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30671 on: Today at 01:37:21 pm »
Breaking news at the close of the beeb lunchtime news is that the HMRC helpdesk for self assessment will now close for six months every year.  Obviously primarily impacts self employed and/or those earning high salaries (think its £150k Pa).   Id guess as a result of lack of staff resources at HMRC.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30672 on: Today at 02:11:34 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:52:41 pm
The Reform leader has got a cob on that people are calling his party Far Right.
OK. They are far Wrong then.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30673 on: Today at 02:15:32 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:52:41 pm
The Reform leader has got a cob on that people are calling his party Far Right.

Tice seems less keen on Free Speech than he claims
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
