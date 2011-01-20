The whole channel is an echo chamber, it's not like there's any diversity of opinion, unless they count very right wing and extremely right wing as diverse.
It's weird. I've swapped company cars recently so was without my usual saved radio stations etc and so have been scrolling through the DAB. For a laugh I decided to give GB News a couple of listens to see what their take on events was. It's a truly dreadful channel, obnoxious presenters loudly agreeing with equally obnoxious guests how awful everything is and that only mass deportations etc will fix anything.
Anyway, the other thing I noticed was that they continually, and I mean really
frequently, run these jingles about GB News which bang on repeatedly about the only place where you can find "diversity of opinion" and how they "tell the news real people want to hear", as well as it being "the people's channel". It's repeated so often it probably counts as brainwashing.
Luckily you can always find Gaydio just one station away.