Particularly interesting his view that really the only way to move the needle on govnt income is to raise personal taxes. He also, I might have misread this, seems to think ditching NI in favour of income tax would lead to fairer taxes. To do so would he political suicide, but hunt seems headed that way. Now I mention it, I think I have read here that NI is regressive so perhaps hunt is a socialist.



I've heard Hunt get called lots of things but never a socialistI think both the main parties need to be a bit more up-front when discussing taxes. We have Brexit, Covid and an ongoing war to pay for, plus a large public sector, top-heavy demographic and high levels of debt to service. It's not unreasonable that taxes are at their highest levels since WWII. Hunt nibbling away at NI is a pointless sham.A lot of those issues are the result of decisions made in the past but as a country we are where we are. Assuming the majority of the country don't want to adopt a model bereft of any welfare support then taxes will need to be raised. The question really should be where those tax rises are targeted.