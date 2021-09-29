Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

thaddeus

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30640 on: Yesterday at 03:11:22 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:58:50 pm
Really informative, thanks.
Particularly interesting his view that really the only way to move the needle on govnt income is to raise personal taxes. He also, I might have misread this, seems to think ditching NI in favour of income tax would lead to fairer taxes. To do so would he political suicide, but hunt seems headed that way.  Now I mention it, I think I have read here that NI is regressive so perhaps hunt is a socialist.
I've heard Hunt get called lots of things but never a socialist  ;D

I think both the main parties need to be a bit more up-front when discussing taxes.  We have Brexit, Covid and an ongoing war to pay for, plus a large public sector, top-heavy demographic and high levels of debt to service.  It's not unreasonable that taxes are at their highest levels since WWII.  Hunt nibbling away at NI is a pointless sham.

A lot of those issues are the result of decisions made in the past but as a country we are where we are.  Assuming the majority of the country don't want to adopt a model bereft of any welfare support then taxes will need to be raised.  The question really should be where those tax rises are targeted.
TepidT2O

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30641 on: Yesterday at 07:38:00 pm
Quote
Is the minister aware that Virgin Galactic can send 6 people into space for the governments cost of 1 person being sent to Rwanda
:lmao

Fucking hell, that hilarious 

And yet also horrific

https://twitter.com/hewitson10/status/1769760393558216789?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30642 on: Yesterday at 07:56:01 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:38:00 pm
:lmao

Fucking hell, that hilarious 

And yet also horrific

https://twitter.com/hewitson10/status/1769760393558216789?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
;D

I just wish that was during a packed session.
gazzalfc

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30643 on: Yesterday at 08:43:32 pm
Don't let Patel and Braverman hear that. They will make an immigrant colony on the moon a manifesto pledge for the next election

'Mars is a safe and legal planet'....
TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30644 on: Yesterday at 09:45:00 pm
PaulF

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30645 on: Yesterday at 09:55:06 pm
Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30646 on: Yesterday at 10:06:42 pm
oldfordie

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30647 on: Yesterday at 10:09:51 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:45:00 pm
Oh dear

https://news.sky.com/story/five-episodes-of-gb-news-programmes-presented-by-tory-mps-found-to-have-broken-ofcom-rules-13097529
It shows just how dangerous politicians like Rees-Mogg are. passing it off as trying to stop Diverse opinions. absolute Bolll. they are no more than a propaganda channel. they need to be shut down.

The Torys are doing a fantastic job, they have built 40 New hospitals, Brexit is a massive success. the economy is growing faster that any other country in the world.

Rubbish. where did you hear this.

It was on the News so it must be true.

What News.

GB News.

Jshooters

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30648 on: Yesterday at 11:01:07 pm
Rwanda bill amendments voted down by MPs. One such amendment was to enforce Government to abide by all national and international laws. Party of law and order?

Doublespeak minister comments:

Quote
I dont accept that the provisions of the bill undermine the rule of law, and the government takes its responsibilities and its international obligations incredibly seriously. Theres nothing in the bill that requires any act or omission which conflicts with our international obligations.

Why vote against the amendment then?
Studgotelli

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30649 on: Today at 12:27:04 am
So why was former President Obama at No 10 today? Very strange.
killer-heels

Reply #30650 on: Today at 12:28:15 am
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:27:04 am
So why was former President Obama at No 10 today? Very strange.

Probably sorting out a job for Sunak once he gets booted out. All these pricks will be working down in California when they are done fucking over the countries they represent.
Studgotelli

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30651 on: Today at 12:32:03 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:28:15 am
Probably sorting out a job for Sunak once he gets booted out. All these pricks will be working down in California when they are done fucking over the countries they represent.

Possibly but still very strange, he hasnt been president for 8 years theres no political business he should have with a sitting elected official here to be honest.
