The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
I am an egg and I like cheese and fluffy squirrels called Bob. Bob the Fluffy squirrel is my fave babes.
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1281419 times)

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30600 on: Yesterday at 03:52:38 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 02:31:25 pm
Have Liverpool fans booing Anthem at Wembley been included in extremist groups?


Partially in jest i know but you're probably not far from the truth
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30601 on: Yesterday at 04:46:33 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 02:31:25 pm
Have Liverpool fans booing Anthem at Wembley been included in extremist groups?

If we haven't, we really need to up our game.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30602 on: Yesterday at 06:02:41 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:45:31 am
I saw a clip yesterday where Rees-Mogg described Starmer and the current Labour Party as 'An extremist far-left organisation'

Are they going to try and ban other political parties like Labour, Lib Dems and SNP etc..?
Straight from the Trump playbook
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30603 on: Yesterday at 07:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:54:10 pm
Your point now explains why religious and strongly held be beliefs are not included in the definition.
Its ok to stone adulterers to death as long as you think its really, really necessary.
'

The bolded part was a quote from Gove this morning.

This article from BBC suggests Muslim groups will be on the list
I bet any Tory government we get in the future will still do business with the Saudi's, The hypocrisy is staggering.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30604 on: Yesterday at 08:01:12 pm »
What have the Tories got against this? If people can do their job over a four day week and have a longer weekend, why the fuck shouldn't they?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-cambridgeshire-68552301.amp
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30605 on: Yesterday at 08:48:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:49:05 pm
Seems that that racist fella has given them another £5m that they are yet to declare. This is clearly why they didnt rule out accepting more money from him.

Saw one of those reels on FB yesterday, from last year, showing Sunak getting a helicopter ride that cost £16,000 paid for by the racists company and how they'd had over £130mill in Govt contracts in the past 3 years. Won't want to give up his free chopper rides wil he, the rat

Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 08:01:12 pm
What have the Tories got against this? If people can do their job over a four day week and have a longer weekend, why the fuck shouldn't they?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-cambridgeshire-68552301.amp

The c*nts would have kids working up chimneys if they could, their nothing but a shower of bastards.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30606 on: Yesterday at 10:01:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:02:41 pm
Straight from the Trump playbook

I really hope he was picked on at school.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30607 on: Yesterday at 10:23:25 pm »
Theyll cling on until latest possible date.  Thatll be jan 25.  Plenty of taxpayers dosh yet to be creamed off.

https://news.sky.com/story/rishi-sunak-rules-out-general-election-on-2-may-13094735
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68568448
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30608 on: Yesterday at 10:55:54 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 08:01:12 pm
What have the Tories got against this? If people can do their job over a four day week and have a longer weekend, why the fuck shouldn't they?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-cambridgeshire-68552301.amp
I thought that too. Couple of points at the bottom of the article suggests staff are missing out on training and that the workload is causing stress. I'd still say it's probably better for vast majority, but it's worth looking at. That said the council can do that internally. No need for govnt to intervene. Unless they want big state.....
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30609 on: Today at 10:00:42 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 08:01:12 pm
What have the Tories got against this? If people can do their job over a four day week and have a longer weekend, why the fuck shouldn't they?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-cambridgeshire-68552301.amp

Without reading the article, I'm guessing it's an ideological thing. Anybody who isn't flogging themselves into an early grave is a lazy, self entitled bugger. Plus, with that extra time on their hands they might get this dangerous notion in their head to start thinking for themselves. Most workers these days are too exhausted to do much of anything other than cabbage out in front of the telly watching soaps, which is just the way the government likes it.

Not for them like. Average Commons working hours have apparently fallen to a 25 year low. But in 1999 the country was in a far better place. The EU for one thing...

In other news, Labour has accused Sunak of squatting in Number 10 - pretty much what I've been saying for awhile now. The Hester thing is great. Tories have boxed themselves in refusing to hand the money back, so they've opened themselves up to all kinds of scrutiny and criticism, and the pressure is mounting on them. Once again they're totally out of touch and out of step with the view on the street. The damage will continue to drag them down in the polls, and if they're forced into a climbdown it will look even worse.

They're gonna get crushed. It's inexorable.

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30610 on: Today at 12:46:04 pm »
