What have the Tories got against this? If people can do their job over a four day week and have a longer weekend, why the fuck shouldn't they?



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-cambridgeshire-68552301.amp



Without reading the article, I'm guessing it's an ideological thing. Anybody who isn't flogging themselves into an early grave is a lazy, self entitled bugger. Plus, with that extra time on their hands they might get this dangerous notion in their head to start thinking for themselves. Most workers these days are too exhausted to do much of anything other than cabbage out in front of the telly watching soaps, which is just the way the government likes it.Not for them like. Average Commons working hours have apparently fallen to a 25 year low. But in 1999 the country was in a far better place. The EU for one thing...In other news, Labour has accused Sunak of squatting in Number 10 - pretty much what I've been saying for awhile now. The Hester thing is great. Tories have boxed themselves in refusing to hand the money back, so they've opened themselves up to all kinds of scrutiny and criticism, and the pressure is mounting on them. Once again they're totally out of touch and out of step with the view on the street. The damage will continue to drag them down in the polls, and if they're forced into a climbdown it will look even worse.They're gonna get crushed. It's inexorable.