What kind of a person do you need to be to think the Tories are 'worth voting for' at this stage?
At this stage, after well over a hundred years, if you are still not understanding the basic fundamentals that the right on the whole represent the more very well off / 5%, and the left represent better standards for the majority of the country, especially working classes, then there is no helping you. Never mind the last 13 years of blinding, smash you over the head evidence of every single bit of that.
Anyone who still has failed to grasp that simple principle likely never will, blinded by their friendly, cosy, billionaire propaganda rag and non-stop smoke and mirrors.
Any person like that makes me feel both incredible frustration towards and also empathy for how horrible it must be to be so utterly naive and misguided.