Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
I am an egg and I like cheese and fluffy squirrels called Bob. Bob the Fluffy squirrel is my fave babes.
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 760 761 762 763 764 [765]   Go Down

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1279586 times)

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,209
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30560 on: Yesterday at 11:55:26 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:45:51 am
What kind of a person do you need to be to think the Tories are 'worth voting for' at this stage?

Most probably a person who thinks Labour have no ideas, the few I have encountered think what's the point, everything is already buggered  (the bullshit about Ukraine/Price gouging and Brexit) so no point voting anyone else in
Logged

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30561 on: Yesterday at 12:31:04 pm »
God, watching these Tory bastards at PMQs doesn't half get my back up.  I mean it's entirely self-inflicted but still...
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30562 on: Yesterday at 12:37:06 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:45:51 am
What kind of a person do you need to be to think the Tories are 'worth voting for' at this stage?
+ How out of touch do you have to be not to able to recognise when things started to go wrong and who was to blame for it.
It's maddening to hear people shouting how bad things have got then lay all the blame on all politicians including Labour. the fact they never had any serious problems while Labour were in power 14 yrs ago doesn't seem to register with them.
Theres always the odd one on QT who rants about something and then says they have lost faith in all politicians, am not sure if this is down to not understanding how Parliament works or not giving it much thought, they must think all our politicians make these cuts and changes when it's all down to the Torys having a majority which gives them the power to make all the changes. the Labour party don't have the power to stop these cuts etc.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30563 on: Yesterday at 01:43:44 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 12:31:04 pm
God, watching these Tory bastards at PMQs doesn't half get my back up.  I mean it's entirely self-inflicted but still...

Contortionists dancing on the head of a pin as per their pathetic attempts to tackle the Hester issue.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30564 on: Yesterday at 01:53:10 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:43:44 pm
Contortionists dancing on the head of a pin as per their pathetic attempts to tackle the Hester issue.
If they started giving donations back because the donor was a scumbag they'd end up with a budget akin to a school PTA.  Instead we have this nonsense justification of why they're in the right to keep the money.

PMQs would be much better without questions from the backbenches of the ruling party.  If those backbenchers have issues close to their hearts that they want to raise then they have avenues to do that outside of PMQs.  The underarm delivery of set-up lines for the PM to gloat or have a dig at the opposition parties is really pathetic.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,713
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30565 on: Yesterday at 02:46:23 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:53:10 pm
PMQs would be much better without questions from the backbenches of the ruling party.  If those backbenchers have issues close to their hearts that they want to raise then they have avenues to do that outside of PMQs.  The underarm delivery of set-up lines for the PM to gloat or have a dig at the opposition parties is really pathetic.

"Would the Prime Minister agree with me that the Tories are ace & brill and that Labour are big stupid dummies?"

"Well my honourable friend asks a great question there, let me waffle for 2 minutes about them not having plans or knowing what a woman is, and maybe mention Jeremy Corbyn."

Edward Leigh today basically just went through that script . "General Election coming up, does the PM agree only the Conservatives can be trusted to blah blah blah". The Speaker should be ensuring that this sort of thing doesn't go on but of course won't.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:57:04 pm by Riquende »
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,765
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30566 on: Yesterday at 02:55:15 pm »
The Torygraph has a pay wall...but you can still read comments on the 'live news' section. A website allowing open racist comments like exist here, there would be calls to close it down. Open racist comment, anti Muslim....yet they go apoplectic about anti Semitism..hypocracy abounds. They cant see the problem in Hesters comments and invent weird justification....not surprised about their readers?...well not me either.... however , the Telegraph didn't always allow such comments ( and close to the bone opinion pieces) and it appears now to operate without mods.I do wonder if this is to show prospective purchaser their readership is full of obnoxious racists arl arses who might not welcome Muslim Arab ownership.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,978
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30567 on: Yesterday at 02:57:41 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:45:51 am
What kind of a person do you need to be to think the Tories are 'worth voting for' at this stage?



A selfish c*nt?
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,422
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30568 on: Yesterday at 03:07:27 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 02:55:15 pm
The Torygraph has a pay wall...but you can still read comments on the 'live news' section. A website allowing open racist comments like exist here, there would be calls to close it down. Open racist comment, anti Muslim....yet they go apoplectic about anti Semitism..hypocracy abounds. They cant see the problem in Hesters comments and invent weird justification....not surprised about their readers?...well not me either.... however , the Telegraph didn't always allow such comments ( and close to the bone opinion pieces) and it appears now to operate without mods.I do wonder if this is to show prospective purchaser their readership is full of obnoxious racists arl arses who might not welcome Muslim Arab ownership.

Yep and now they are moaning loads about the Telegraph being bought out by the UAE. Good riddance.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,103
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30569 on: Yesterday at 03:08:51 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:45:51 am
What kind of a person do you need to be to think the Tories are 'worth voting for' at this stage?

At this point, I'm guessing someone worried that the Labour leader is really Corbyn wearing a Starmer mask.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:19:13 pm by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,765
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30570 on: Yesterday at 03:16:02 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:45:51 am
What kind of a person do you need to be to think the Tories are 'worth voting for' at this stage?



Actually a helluva lot of  Torys are planning note to vote for then...and bailing to HMS Reform UK and setting sail for England circa 1910.
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30571 on: Yesterday at 03:30:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 03:08:51 pm
At this point, I'm guessing someone worried that the Labour leader is really Corbyn wearing a Starmer mask.

We aren't raised for critical thought in this country.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,290
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30572 on: Yesterday at 03:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:45:51 am
What kind of a person do you need to be to think the Tories are 'worth voting for' at this stage?

At this stage, after well over a hundred years, if you are still not understanding the basic fundamentals that the right on the whole represent the more very well off / 5%, and the left represent better standards for the majority of the country, especially working classes, then there is no helping you. Never mind the last 13 years of blinding, smash you over the head evidence of every single bit of that.

Anyone who still has failed to grasp that simple principle likely never will, blinded by their friendly, cosy, billionaire propaganda rag and non-stop smoke and mirrors.

Any person like that makes me feel both incredible frustration towards and also empathy for how horrible it must be to be so utterly naive and misguided.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,066
  • Kloppite
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30573 on: Yesterday at 03:32:24 pm »
Diane Abbott calling out the speaker for ignoring her at PMQs

Diane Abbott MP
@HackneyAbbott
I don't know whose interests the Speaker thinks he is serving. But it is not the interests of the Commons or democracy.

 https://twitter.com/HackneyAbbott/status/1767924510261403717
Logged
#Sausages

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30574 on: Yesterday at 03:33:27 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 03:30:49 pm
At this stage, after well over a hundred years, if you are still not understanding the basic fundamentals that the right on the whole represent the more very well off / 5%, and the left represent better standards for the majority of the country, especially working classes, then there is no helping you. Never mind the last 13 years of blinding, smash you over the head evidence of every single bit of that.

Anyone who still has failed to grasp that simple principle likely never will, blinded by their friendly, cosy, billionaire propaganda rag and non-stop smoke and mirrors.

Any person like that makes me feel both incredible frustration towards and also empathy for how horrible it must be to be so utterly naive and misguided.

Excellently put. Oddly, I think there must be a lot of peace in such ignorance. Sometimes wish I could live like the sheep around me.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,290
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30575 on: Yesterday at 03:43:01 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 03:33:27 pm
Excellently put. Oddly, I think there must be a lot of peace in such ignorance. Sometimes wish I could live like the sheep around me.

I agree, but in the type of ignorance of everything political, not basic fundamentals of everything. For example I've been lucky enough to live in France and Italy for a few years, without much knowledge of each language and what was going on politically I lived a life there with almost zero connection to anything political. Everything from healthcare to libraries to public transport was just what it was, I can't even remember what governments were in power at the time. Since then I've sometimes tuned out of goings on in this country, as it gives you a break from so much anger it can cause and as you say there is a lot of peace in that.

That type of ignorance really can be bliss as for the most part, apart from a vote every half decade, there is pretty much fuck all anyone of us can do about anything.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30576 on: Yesterday at 04:02:06 pm »
Racizzzimim
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30577 on: Yesterday at 04:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:45:51 am
What kind of a person do you need to be to think the Tories are 'worth voting for' at this stage?

People who want to keep the socialists out. There are people who think there's no difference between Labour and the Tories, because Labour is just a different flavour of the same shit. And there are people who think that Labour are fundamentally a threat to society because of ideological differences. People who argue the former think they're right. People who argue the latter also think they're right. Even though the arguments are mutually opposed and incompatible.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30578 on: Yesterday at 05:31:52 pm »
Oh look, government is legislating to block UAE takeover of the telegraph.  Shame about footie takeovers like

https://inews.co.uk/news/uae-telegraph-deal-dead-foreign-governments-ban-uk-media-ownership-2954749?ico=above_article_ticker
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30579 on: Yesterday at 05:35:37 pm »
Surprise surprise.  Sunak refuses to return Hesters dosh.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68554476
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30580 on: Yesterday at 08:18:23 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:35:37 pm
Surprise surprise.  Sunak refuses to return Hesters dosh.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68554476
Of course. the Torys earned it for services rendered, give us money we can spend and we will give you 10x more in public money.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:23:03 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,103
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30581 on: Yesterday at 08:35:51 pm »
They probably can't afford to give it back lol
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,433
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30582 on: Yesterday at 09:21:37 pm »
Quote
Sunak:  Whats the difference between my dishwasher and my wife? My wifes properly loaded.

:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,204
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30583 on: Yesterday at 09:52:14 pm »
So Sunak agrees that Hesters remarks were wrong and racist but he's not giving the money back because he's apologised. Well that's OK then.

Fucking hell has it really come to this?
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,433
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30584 on: Yesterday at 09:53:38 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:52:14 pm
So Sunak agrees that Hesters remarks were wrong and racist but he's not giving the money back because he's apologised. Well that's OK then.

Fucking hell has it really come to this?
Ive just shot your entire family.

Sorry mate.


Fancy a drink later, I take it were ok as I said sorry.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30585 on: Yesterday at 11:57:21 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:52:14 pm
So Sunak agrees that Hesters remarks were wrong and racist but he's not giving the money back because he's apologised. Well that's OK then.

Fucking hell has it really come to this?

The sick little weasel tried with the old "allegedly" just before he lost the ability to say racism.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,526
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30586 on: Today at 12:32:31 am »
I noticed that. Can't remember the context but I assume he's at the dispatch box and thus immune from litigation about the remark too.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,125
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30587 on: Today at 01:13:51 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/mar/14/ministers-and-officials-to-be-banned-from-contact-with-groups-labelled-extremist

Gove, who has overseen the formulation of the new definition, said it would ensure that Government does not inadvertently provide a platform to those setting out to subvert democracy and deny other peoples fundamental rights.
Protesters at Hyde Park Corner
Extending extremism definition risks fuelling unlawful protest, warns Greenpeace UK
Read more

But deep concern was expressed by Jonathan Hall KC, the governments independent reviewer of state threat legislation who referred to a lack of safeguards and the labelling of people as extremists by ministerial decree.

The definition focuses on ideas, on ideology, not action. So its a move from the previous definition  Moving the focus from action to ideology or ideas is an important one because I think people will be entitled to say: What business is it of the government what people think, unless they do something with that?


They should come up with a fancy term for this.

Maybe 'Thoughtcrime'

Logged
I love you all. Even Mancs x
Pages: 1 ... 760 761 762 763 764 [765]   Go Up
« previous next »
 