What kind of a person do you need to be to think the Tories are 'worth voting for' at this stage?



+ How out of touch do you have to be not to able to recognise when things started to go wrong and who was to blame for it.It's maddening to hear people shouting how bad things have got then lay all the blame on all politicians including Labour. the fact they never had any serious problems while Labour were in power 14 yrs ago doesn't seem to register with them.Theres always the odd one on QT who rants about something and then says they have lost faith in all politicians, am not sure if this is down to not understanding how Parliament works or not giving it much thought, they must think all our politicians make these cuts and changes when it's all down to the Torys having a majority which gives them the power to make all the changes. the Labour party don't have the power to stop these cuts etc.