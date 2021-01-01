The Torygraph has a pay wall...but you can still read comments on the 'live news' section. A website allowing open racist comments like exist here, there would be calls to close it down. Open racist comment, anti Muslim....yet they go apoplectic about anti Semitism..hypocracy abounds. They cant see the problem in Hesters comments and invent weird justification....not surprised about their readers?...well not me either.... however , the Telegraph didn't always allow such comments ( and close to the bone opinion pieces) and it appears now to operate without mods.I do wonder if this is to show prospective purchaser their readership is full of obnoxious racists arl arses who might not welcome Muslim Arab ownership.