Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30560 on: Today at 11:55:26 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:45:51 am
What kind of a person do you need to be to think the Tories are 'worth voting for' at this stage?

Most probably a person who thinks Labour have no ideas, the few I have encountered think what's the point, everything is already buggered  (the bullshit about Ukraine/Price gouging and Brexit) so no point voting anyone else in
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30561 on: Today at 12:31:04 pm
God, watching these Tory bastards at PMQs doesn't half get my back up.  I mean it's entirely self-inflicted but still...
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30562 on: Today at 12:37:06 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:45:51 am
What kind of a person do you need to be to think the Tories are 'worth voting for' at this stage?
+ How out of touch do you have to be not to able to recognise when things started to go wrong and who was to blame for it.
It's maddening to hear people shouting how bad things have got then lay all the blame on all politicians including Labour. the fact they never had any serious problems while Labour were in power 14 yrs ago doesn't seem to register with them.
Theres always the odd one on QT who rants about something and then says they have lost faith in all politicians, am not sure if this is down to not understanding how Parliament works or not giving it much thought, they must think all our politicians make these cuts and changes when it's all down to the Torys having a majority which gives them the power to make all the changes. the Labour party don't have the power to stop these cuts etc.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30563 on: Today at 01:43:44 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 12:31:04 pm
God, watching these Tory bastards at PMQs doesn't half get my back up.  I mean it's entirely self-inflicted but still...

Contortionists dancing on the head of a pin as per their pathetic attempts to tackle the Hester issue.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30564 on: Today at 01:53:10 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:43:44 pm
Contortionists dancing on the head of a pin as per their pathetic attempts to tackle the Hester issue.
If they started giving donations back because the donor was a scumbag they'd end up with a budget akin to a school PTA.  Instead we have this nonsense justification of why they're in the right to keep the money.

PMQs would be much better without questions from the backbenches of the ruling party.  If those backbenchers have issues close to their hearts that they want to raise then they have avenues to do that outside of PMQs.  The underarm delivery of set-up lines for the PM to gloat or have a dig at the opposition parties is really pathetic.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30565 on: Today at 02:46:23 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:53:10 pm
PMQs would be much better without questions from the backbenches of the ruling party.  If those backbenchers have issues close to their hearts that they want to raise then they have avenues to do that outside of PMQs.  The underarm delivery of set-up lines for the PM to gloat or have a dig at the opposition parties is really pathetic.

"Would the Prime Minister agree with me that the Tories are ace & brill and that Labour are big stupid dummies?"

"Well my honourable friend asks a great question there, let me waffle for 2 minutes about them not having plans or knowing what a woman is, and maybe mention Jeremy Corbyn."

Edward Leigh today basically just went through that script . "General Election coming up, does the PM agree only the Conservatives can be trusted to blah blah blah". The Speaker should be ensuring that this sort of thing doesn't go on but of course won't.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30566 on: Today at 02:55:15 pm
The Torygraph has a pay wall...but you can still read comments on the 'live news' section. A website allowing open racist comments like exist here, there would be calls to close it down. Open racist comment, anti Muslim....yet they go apoplectic about anti Semitism..hypocracy abounds. They cant see the problem in Hesters comments and invent weird justification....not surprised about their readers?...well not me either.... however , the Telegraph didn't always allow such comments ( and close to the bone opinion pieces) and it appears now to operate without mods.I do wonder if this is to show prospective purchaser their readership is full of obnoxious racists arl arses who might not welcome Muslim Arab ownership.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30567 on: Today at 02:57:41 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:45:51 am
What kind of a person do you need to be to think the Tories are 'worth voting for' at this stage?



A selfish c*nt?
