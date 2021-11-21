They won't have a leadership contest. The entire country would be in limbo for two to three months. They won't ditch Sunak unless there is someone primed to replace him, coronation style. If they do replace Sunak then it HAS to be a snap election. We'd be looking at our fourth PM in five years, all acting without a mandate from the voters. Their poll bounce would last weeks at most. It would certainly evaporate during an election campaign. The new PM would have no opportunity to impress a vision upon the electorate.



If Sunak is threatened with removal, he should call the election right now and fuck the lot of them. It's the one ace in the hole he has left to play.



Also, I notice Number 10 finally came out and described Hester's comments as "racist and wrong" but I doubt they're giving the money back anytime soon.