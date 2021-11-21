Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
I am an egg and I like cheese and fluffy squirrels called Bob. Bob the Fluffy squirrel is my fave babes.
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 759 760 761 762 763 [764]   Go Down

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1278053 times)

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30520 on: Yesterday at 10:05:59 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:50:00 pm
Putting all the racism to one side, how the fuck can he win hundred of millions of pounds of government contracts while donating to the Tories?!?! Seriously what the fuck is wrong with this country

And the primary contract is to look after patient records.  Im sure hes a trustworthy chap.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,519
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30521 on: Yesterday at 10:40:41 pm »
Why would Johnson waste his time doing that?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,414
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30522 on: Yesterday at 11:02:54 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:40:41 pm
Why would Johnson waste his time doing that?

He gets the attention he craves and the back slapping that comes with it. If Sunak does well then his allies can say it was Boris and if he doesnt then Boris can claim it was nothing to do with him.

Also Johnson is 60? This is his last chance to be PM so he probably wants to see the Tories back in power and ideally just by the skin of their teeth so he can oust Sunak.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30523 on: Today at 09:28:28 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:05:30 pm
Boris is apparently going to campaign for Rishi in midlands and northern seats. Talk about a last, desperate throw of the dice. Im glad he will be doing that so we see the Tories get hammered with him front and centre.
Beautiful.  Johnson hasn't got the self-discipline to do it properly so sooner or later he'll put his foot in it.  He'd also glibly throw Sunak under the bus if it got a few giggles.

He will need to pick and choose his locations carefully as the thin gruel of "Levelling Up" has left a sour taste in many mouths.  I'm sure there are a few pet projects where he can pop-up though and gloat about what a success the policy was.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,519
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30524 on: Today at 11:19:08 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:02:54 pm
He gets the attention he craves and the back slapping that comes with it. If Sunak does well then his allies can say it was Boris and if he doesnt then Boris can claim it was nothing to do with him.

Also Johnson is 60? This is his last chance to be PM so he probably wants to see the Tories back in power and ideally just by the skin of their teeth so he can oust Sunak.

That was kind of my first thought. But presumably it's a VERY long shot that they get re-elected. Seems a total waste of his time. I guess he doesn't put much effort in though and it's the oxygen of publicity that he is starved of.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30525 on: Today at 11:23:54 am »
Mad Nads has said the story of Johnson campaigning is not true and she would know because she proudly says that she speaks to him all the time

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,094
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30526 on: Today at 11:40:45 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:23:54 am
Mad Nads has said the story of Johnson campaigning is not true and she would know because she proudly says that she speaks to him all the time

Through the television set. He once told her to set her neighbour's bed on fire...
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,519
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30527 on: Today at 12:16:10 pm »
Thanks to Lee Anderson, Frottage is being interviewed on R2. I'd forgotten how despicable he truly is.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,429
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30528 on: Today at 12:56:45 pm »
I feel so sorry for Diane Abbot. Criticise her for her ideas and policies? Fine.

But this is outrageous. She is targeted as a result of the colour of her skin which is outrageous. 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30529 on: Today at 01:10:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:40:45 am
Through the television set. He once told her to set her neighbour's bed on fire...

 ;D

She reminds me of a School boy lying to his mates about a fit girl in class
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,519
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30530 on: Today at 01:19:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:56:45 pm
I feel so sorry for Diane Abbot. Criticise her for her ideas and policies? Fine.

But this is outrageous. She is targeted as a result of the colour of her skin which is outrageous. 

It's blatant racism and misogyny. No excuse for it.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,211
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30531 on: Today at 04:32:10 pm »
The party that are totally unable to say that blatantly racist and misogynistic language is in fact racism and misogyny are, at the same time, redefining who qualifies as an extremist.

Im sure that will be totally evenhanded.

Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,696
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30532 on: Today at 06:08:29 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:32:10 pm
The party that are totally unable to say that blatantly racist and misogynistic language is in fact racism and misogyny are, at the same time, redefining who qualifies as an extremist.

Im sure that will be totally evenhanded.



What pisses me off is the fact that black Tory MPs recognise racism when its against a black person but get tongue tied when its against a Muslim. Racism is racism is racism.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,414
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30533 on: Today at 06:20:37 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:32:10 pm
The party that are totally unable to say that blatantly racist and misogynistic language is in fact racism and misogyny are, at the same time, redefining who qualifies as an extremist.

Im sure that will be totally evenhanded.



To be fair some have said it is racist language.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30534 on: Today at 06:23:47 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:32:10 pm
The party that are totally unable to say that blatantly racist and misogynistic language is in fact racism and misogyny are, at the same time, redefining who qualifies as an extremist.

Im sure that will be totally evenhanded.



Havent caught the news today.  Aside from the racism, what did the Tories say about the comment that Diane Abbot should be shot?
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,094
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30535 on: Today at 06:29:32 pm »
Quote
Ministers must come clean on the secret details of an emergency plan for a taxpayer bailout in the event of Thames Water collapsing, a Liberal Democrat MP has said.

Sarah Olney will press in parliament this week for details of a behind-the-scenes rescue operation being drawn up for the biggest privatised water company in England. Olney said keeping the details of the contingency plan secret amounted to a cover-up.

The MP has secured a parliamentary debate this Friday, as intensive discussions are under way between ministers and the regulator Ofwat on the emergency rescue plan in case of the collapse of the ailing privatised water company, which provides water and waste services to 15 million people.

Olney wants details of the contingency plans, which are codenamed Operation Timber and being run by Tamara Finkelstein, the permanent secretary at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, to be made public.

This Conservative governments refusal to make their contingency plan in the event of Thames Waters collapse, public, is nothing short of a cover-up, Olney said. It is very clear they could easily slip into special administration. The public has a right to know what ministers plan to do.

Thames Water, which has debts of £14.7bn, is trying to stay solvent and avoid a takeover by seeking an additional £2.5bn bailout from its shareholders for the second half of the decade.

But the company wants concessions from Ofwat to encourage shareholders to commit to the bailout. These include being allowed to pay higher dividends, while increasing bills by 40%, and limitations on fines for serious pollution of rivers.

In a sign its collapse could be looming, ministers recently updated 30-year-old water insolvency legislation, which can be triggered if a water company cannot pay its debts.

Emma Hardy, the Labour MP for Kingston upon Hull and Hessle, said the move reflected the desperate and perilous situation that the sector had reached, with many companies on the precipice.

The upgraded insolvency legislation is aimed at ensuring that drinking water and wastewater services for 15 million people are maintained if Thames became insolvent.

Special administrators can be appointed to a water company by the secretary of state or the regulator.

Full article: https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/mar/12/come-clean-on-secret-taxpayer-rescue-plans-for-thames-water-mp-demands
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,094
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30536 on: Today at 06:30:42 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:23:47 pm
Havent caught the news today.  Aside from the racism, what did the Tories say about the comment that Diane Abbot should be shot?

Probably something along the lines of "calm down, dear. It's not like he called you the "n" word."
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30537 on: Today at 06:31:26 pm »
Unless I missed it, no one here has mentioned the beginning of the Sophy Ridge episode where she interviews Keir Starmer. Watch from (or, rather, listen to) 0:45 seconds to 1 minute. ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i7Gkkuvj0SY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i7Gkkuvj0SY</a>
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,094
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30538 on: Today at 06:40:31 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:31:26 pm
Unless I missed it, no one here has mentioned the beginning of the Sophy Ridge episode where she interviews Keir Starmer. Watch from (or, rather, listen to) 0:45 seconds to 1 minute. ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i7Gkkuvj0SY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i7Gkkuvj0SY</a>

:lmao

"bricks..."
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,414
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30539 on: Today at 06:53:54 pm »
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,094
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30540 on: Today at 07:35:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:53:54 pm
Great news if they go bust. Hopefully more go bust during the Labour government.

Unfortunately it seems more likely that the Tories will rush through legislation forcing the taxpayer to foot the bill before Labour can take office.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,094
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30541 on: Today at 07:36:51 pm »
And in other news...

Quote
Civil servants have threatened ministers with legal action over concerns that senior Home Office staff could be in breach of international law if they implement the governments Rwanda deportation bill.

The FDA union, which represents senior civil servants, have warned they could also be in violation of the civil service code  and open to possible prosecution  if they followed a ministers demands to ignore an urgent injunction from Strasbourg banning a deportation.

The FDA has sent a pre-action legal letter to James Cleverly, the home secretary, calling for clarity  with a request to either amend the legislation or change the code.

In a development which appears to set the government on a collision course with the union, the Cabinet Office last night declined to address the unions concerns.

The Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) bill states that it is for ministers to decide whether to comply with decisions by the European court of human rights to temporarily halt a deportation.

Full article: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/mar/12/civil-servants-threaten-ministers-with-legal-action-over-rwanda-bill
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,003
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30542 on: Today at 07:40:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:56:45 pm
I feel so sorry for Diane Abbot. Criticise her for her ideas and policies? Fine.

But this is outrageous. She is targeted as a result of the colour of her skin which is outrageous. 
That twat Frank Hester needs a fucking seeing to the big horrible racist tory c*nt. Honestly, the planet doesn't need gobshites like that.
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,211
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30543 on: Today at 07:59:16 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:23:47 pm
Havent caught the news today.  Aside from the racism, what did the Tories say about the comment that Diane Abbot should be shot?

Not a lot. A few what he said was inappropriate comments but not directly referring to either the racism or the violence, so we dont know whether it was one or the other, or both, that was the bit they thought inappropriate . 

I think one of them even came out with the old chestnut of comments were said in private and intended as a joke.  Hilarious, Im sure.


Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,696
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30544 on: Today at 08:14:11 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:35:40 pm
Unfortunately it seems more likely that the Tories will rush through legislation forcing the taxpayer to foot the bill before Labour can take office.

At worst it should be like any other bankruptcy, the creditors become the owners of Thames Water and its assets and if that comes to less then the value of the shares then tough shit, the lenders should have done their due diligence when they lent Thames Water billions of Pounds.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,696
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30545 on: Today at 10:47:06 pm »
The two black Tories on Newsnight discussing the Hester issue having an absolute car crash.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30546 on: Today at 10:49:46 pm »
Somethings up.. I doubt if they will call election without seeing if a new leader improves Polls so Sunak maybe on his way out. Labour will demand a election. Torys will wait to see if new leader improves polls and we maybe looking at a election sooner than we thought.


Sam Coates "has discovered that Rishi Sunak had a private, secret meeting with Graham Brady(Chair 22 Committee)... this often means something's up.... the last equivalent meeting... took place just before Liz Truss was dethroned.. "


https://twitter.com/Haggis_UK/status/1767632599847956834
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,696
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30547 on: Today at 11:06:07 pm »
I read something earlier (I think it was the i) saying that letters have gone into Brady, but that its thought to be in the single digits and something like 50-60 are needed to trigger a contest.

Not sure how Id feel about another contest? Might help the Tories if they get in someone who knows what they are doing (if such a person exists), but at the same time a lot of people are going to be thinking WTF is up with these clowns changing leader every year, you cant run a corner shop like that, never mind a country and it backfires on them not that the outlook can get much worse for them.

What is absolutely striking if this is true is that the fcukers are absolutely relentless in trying to cling on to power, that their self entitlement knows no bounds and that they will literally give anything a try to carry on screwing the country.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,429
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30548 on: Today at 11:20:22 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:49:46 pm
Somethings up.. I doubt if they will call election without seeing if a new leader improves Polls so Sunak maybe on his way out. Labour will demand a election. Torys will wait to see if new leader improves polls and we maybe looking at a election sooner than we thought.


Sam Coates "has discovered that Rishi Sunak had a private, secret meeting with Graham Brady(Chair 22 Committee)... this often means something's up.... the last equivalent meeting... took place just before Liz Truss was dethroned.. "


https://twitter.com/Haggis_UK/status/1767632599847956834
Its easier to do nothing and wait it out.

Calling an election now would require guts.

He has none
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,414
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30549 on: Today at 11:28:28 pm »
I dont think even the Tories could stop the need for an election if they changed leader. The likely outcome is if they change leader the election is called.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30550 on: Today at 11:37:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:20:22 pm
Its easier to do nothing and wait it out.

Calling an election now would require guts.

He has none
They have got to do something as they know they are heading for a hammering at the next election, if there is something big up as the Coates says then imo it would be a change of leader. it's about keeping their options open. replace leader and polls improve them they say Labour demanded a election because we have a new leader so we are holding one in the Summer. if the polls dont improve then they will just carry on till the end of the year and hope things improve for them by then.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,094
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30551 on: Today at 11:47:52 pm »
They won't have a leadership contest. The entire country would be in limbo for two to three months. They won't ditch Sunak unless there is someone primed to replace him, coronation style.  If they do replace Sunak then it HAS to be a snap election. We'd be looking at our fourth PM in five years, all acting without a mandate from the voters. Their poll bounce would last weeks at most. It would certainly evaporate during an election campaign. The new PM would have no opportunity to impress a vision upon the electorate.

If Sunak is threatened with removal, he should call the election right now and fuck the lot of them. It's the one ace in the hole he has left to play.

Also, I notice Number 10 finally came out and described Hester's comments as "racist and wrong" but I doubt they're giving the money back anytime soon.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 759 760 761 762 763 [764]   Go Up
« previous next »
 