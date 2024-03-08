I'm sure he'd argue he's the voice of the forgotten working man in areas like Ashfield. He possibly is but only because he amplifies the worst of them and in doing so reinforces those views.



The question that people in Ashfield should be asking themselves ahead of the election is whether Lee Anderson has made their lives better or worse. From what I can see he's done nothing for those people that have been left behind but has stoked up plenty hatred and division.



A lot of the electorate in that area are like him ,not all ,but a lot.they see him as telling it like it is ,hes one of us etc .They wont see that hes actually done nothing of note for the area just mouthed off alot of racist remarks and upset the snowflakes  .the whole region is like it ,the electorate in many wards voted for brexit and the tories in 2019 to get brexit done  and fell for the whole pack of lies .When I point these things out to people I get the old  well ,theyre all the same  come back.Anderson was a chancer ,an eye for getting a bigger wage ,house ,car ,pension and would say exactly whatever controversial comments it would take to get him all that.Hes got all those things now ,so hes retired to the the comfort of reform and can really be himself now.As I said earlier,a shit stain of a man .