The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
I am an egg and I like cheese and fluffy squirrels called Bob. Bob the Fluffy squirrel is my fave babes.
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,326
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30480 on: March 8, 2024, 10:38:11 pm »
Quote from: TSC on March  8, 2024, 04:43:32 pm
Potentially, the longer Sunak holds out on calling a GE the greater the scale of the Tory defeat.  If he goes full term the greater the damage.  Tories are prob banking on some unforeseen event occurring between now and then which may mitigate.

People are done with them, although they seem to have 20% of the electorate who'll vote for them no matter what. There's no bogeyman figure like Corbyn or 'Red Ed' either to scare people with. Starmer is very centre ground.

Their hope is people won't come out for Labour, and they can make some culture war shit stick, but they're still polling in the 40s consistently. Then you've got Reform in double figures which puts every Tory seat under threat. Problem is Reform (and other mood music from right wing media) pull the Tories further right when it's just not where the country is, at least not economically. Part of Johnson's appeal was he made a lot of economic promises, although built on sand. It's hard to know who the Tories appeal to now, and with what policies, as they can never be right wing enough for Reform types and Starmer has won the centre ground; and those left of Starmer aren't going to vote for them either.
« Last Edit: March 8, 2024, 10:51:01 pm by Fromola »
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30481 on: March 8, 2024, 11:24:41 pm »
Story in tomorrows guardian about how the Tories have now given up.  Some Tory said theyre not bothering going door-to-door anymore, saying, its one thing being hated, but its much worse just being laughed at.
oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30482 on: March 8, 2024, 11:56:39 pm »
Quote from: TSC on March  8, 2024, 11:24:41 pm
Story in tomorrows guardian about how the Tories have now given up.  Some Tory said theyre not bothering going door-to-door anymore, saying, its one thing being hated, but its much worse just being laughed at.
Is that the right word to describe the reaction they get on the streets, I would say a better description would be Mocked, ridiculed and Mocked.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,065
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30483 on: March 9, 2024, 09:38:23 am »
Fingers crossed the Tories disintegrate after the election. I reckon the Lib-Dems will absorb a lot of moderate Tory refugees and evolve into a more centre right party, whilst the loons flounce off and join Reform.

They don't have a Kinnock-like figure with the balls to purge the party of its own extremists. Extreme is all the Tories are now. By 2035, the Lib-Dems could be the official opposition.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,078
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30484 on: March 9, 2024, 10:52:15 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on March  8, 2024, 03:10:25 pm
I think a lot of the anger towards the Torys right now is the contempt they have shown towards the public. they are still living in 2016-2019 when they got cheers and claps for saying any old crap. all that took was the blinkers to come off and actually listen to what they say and here the counter argument. the situation has now been reversed, people are now closing their ears to what the Torys say.

Theresa Coffee holds a safe seat. how she was ever picked as a MP I will never know, the Torys must have had only 1 priority over the last few yrs, if you want to be a part of this government then you have to be prepared to lie and talk embarrassing bullshit. it's not about what you believe, it's about coning the gullible public.
Really looking forward to election watching these clowns fall.

Best for Britain
@BestForBritain
Therese Coffey does not accept her Truss/Kwarteng government had any negative impact on the economy, does not accept there is a recession, and does not accept that growth has been stagnant.

Very little one can do with this level of denial.

https://twitter.com/BestForBritain/status/1765347796746375369




They aren't in denial mate. They are genuinely fucking thick. Labour should play that on a loop for all to see just how unfit these fucking thick racists are to run the country.
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,078
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30485 on: March 9, 2024, 10:53:09 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on March  8, 2024, 04:54:41 pm
They're a drunk gambler desperately trying to reverse their fortunes but just getting deeper and deeper into debt.

The people are pissed off and want them gone. The Tories are basically a gang of squatters at this point. They've lost all moral right to govern, but they continue to cling on, parasite-like. It will ensure they leave office without a shred of dignity as the electorate just become more and more determined to punish them.

A sensible politician would recognise the gig is up, and call the election so they can make a start on rebuilding the party. If they had called the election for March,they might have avoided a kicking in the locals in May. I mean, it would still have been a bad result, but maybe people would have felt less driven by the urge to kick the Tories in the knackers repeatedly.

But this is the modern Tory Party - all self interest, short term thinking, by a bunch of people who desire power but don't have a clue how to actually use it. Political Squatters.

Great post that kid.
I love you all. Even Mancs x

carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,497
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30486 on: March 9, 2024, 12:50:53 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on March  8, 2024, 10:00:45 pm
The latest You Gov has similar numbers showing a 27% lead, up from 26% last week. You Gov survey 2000+ people do the margin of error will be less than the others

Lab 47
Con 20
Ref 13
Lib 9
Grn 7

Must be bloody difficult being some of those Tory hardcore.  Having to stay in denial for every pot hole you drive over, every overpriced train that's making you late, the doctor's appointment you can't get, your favourite foods that are becoming too expensive, the less things you can afford in general compared to what you should etc. etc.  All while you can clearly see the privileged rich getting richer and richer and richer, and every excuse from covid to the Ukraine war just becoming more and more implausible as each day goes by.

Come election time I expect to see some of them completely self implode at the ballot box, when every fibre of their being is telling them that a Tory vote is basically an extreme form of self-harm.
Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,707
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30487 on: March 9, 2024, 01:10:02 pm »
Quote from: carling on March  9, 2024, 12:50:53 pm
Must be bloody difficult being some of those Tory hardcore.  Having to stay in denial for every pot hole you drive over, every overpriced train that's making you late, the doctor's appointment you can't get, your favourite foods that are becoming too expensive, the less things you can afford in general compared to what you should etc. etc.  All while you can clearly see the privileged rich getting richer and richer and richer, and every excuse from covid to the Ukraine war just becoming more and more implausible as each day goes by.

Come election time I expect to see some of them completely self implode at the ballot box, when every fibre of their being is telling them that a Tory vote is basically an extreme form of self-harm.

The internal monologue must chunter along like "Something something something imagine how bad it would be if Corbyn was PM something something."



Also, you seem to have forgotten that 'Boris' got "all the big calls right". That's got to be worth something?

"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30488 on: March 9, 2024, 01:12:38 pm »
Quote from: carling on March  9, 2024, 12:50:53 pm
Must be bloody difficult being some of those Tory hardcore.  Having to stay in denial for every pot hole you drive over, every overpriced train that's making you late, the doctor's appointment you can't get, your favourite foods that are becoming too expensive, the less things you can afford in general compared to what you should etc. etc.  All while you can clearly see the privileged rich getting richer and richer and richer, and every excuse from covid to the Ukraine war just becoming more and more implausible as each day goes by.

Come election time I expect to see some of them completely self implode at the ballot box, when every fibre of their being is telling them that a Tory vote is basically an extreme form of self-harm.

Excellently put. All because they think they're part of the elite. Thick is what they are. Gullible and thick.
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,065
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30489 on: March 9, 2024, 03:48:43 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/mar/09/councillors-warn-of-threat-to-local-democracy-in-england-after-budget-cuts-forced-on-nottingham

Short version: Nottingham is effectively bankrupt, so the government sent in their special commissioners. They have structured a budget of devastating cuts and redundancies and tax increases, that local councillors say effectively subverts local democracy.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30490 on: March 9, 2024, 04:34:58 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on March  9, 2024, 01:10:02 pm
The internal monologue must chunter along like "Something something something imagine how bad it would be if Corbyn was PM something something."



Also, you seem to have forgotten that 'Boris' got "all the big calls right". That's got to be worth something?



He got one big call right when he resigned.
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,065
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30491 on: March 9, 2024, 05:05:14 pm »
Quote from: TSC on March  9, 2024, 04:34:58 pm
He got one big call right when he resigned.

Even though it took more than half his government resigning before he did.  ::)
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,078
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30492 on: March 9, 2024, 08:53:14 pm »
I am astonished by how much response hasn't been vented here.

They are making it illegal to have Socialist ideals?

What the fuck.

Really.
I love you all. Even Mancs x

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,419
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30493 on: March 9, 2024, 09:04:33 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March  9, 2024, 08:53:14 pm
I am astonished by how much response hasn't been vented here.

They are making it illegal to have Socialist ideals?

What the fuck.

Really.
Devil in the detail here.

If you mean the kind of people who were involved in the red-brigades then fair enough
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30494 on: March 9, 2024, 10:17:50 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March  9, 2024, 08:53:14 pm
I am astonished by how much response hasn't been vented here.

They are making it illegal to have Socialist ideals?

What the fuck.

Really.

Is this in reference to Goves plans?  May be doomed to fail as apparently theyre in contravention of the law.  Not as if that bothers Tories like.

In other news the new poll for the Observer shows Hunts budget had a reverse bounce.  Labours lead has subsequently increased following his budget.
TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30495 on: Yesterday at 06:28:32 am »
Johnson still traipsing about like hes PM

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68526317
PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,497
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30496 on: Yesterday at 07:52:09 am »
Quote from: TSC on March  9, 2024, 10:17:50 pm
In other news the new poll for the Observer shows Hunts budget had a reverse bounce.  Labours lead has subsequently increased following his budget.

Interesting. Presumably the tax 'giveaway' wasn't enough.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

9 kemlyn road

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30497 on: Yesterday at 10:35:29 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:28:32 am
Johnson still traipsing about like hes PM

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68526317
So what is the fat bastard up to ?
Theres got to be something in it for him ,but hes cleared it with dodgy Dave Cameron so it should be ok then .
oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30498 on: Yesterday at 01:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March  9, 2024, 08:53:14 pm
I am astonished by how much response hasn't been vented here.

They are making it illegal to have Socialist ideals?

What the fuck.

Really.
It's what the Torys do so no surprise, some people who believed they have the high moral ground have gone too far, it gives the Torys ammo to bring in laws for ulterior reasons.  we will have to wait and see but imagine the Torys will bring up the NHS and Rail strikes into the debate which have zero connection to extremism. this is what I mean when I say ulterior motives, they've always done this, if this Tory government had the credibility and backing of the public then we would have good reason to be very concerned but thankfully the country knows what they are trying to do, this is what made Thatchers Torys so dangerous, they did have the credibility and power to bring in laws for ulterior reasons.
They want to take us down the US MAGA road, no chance. vote Tory, only the Torys can save us from the extremists.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:12:13 pm by oldfordie »
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,419
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30499 on: Today at 07:08:25 am »
I read a story yesterday that they may try to hold a referendum on leaving the ECHR on the same day as a general election in order to recreate a Brexit vote split.

These are not serious people, they have no interest in what is right for the country
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30500 on: Today at 08:09:06 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:08:25 am
I read a story yesterday that they may try to hold a referendum on leaving the ECHR on the same day as a general election in order to recreate a Brexit vote split.

These are not serious people, they have no interest in what is right for the country
A good pro-Rights campaign would absolutely bury the idea of leaving the ECHR.

They're doing Brexit again, scaremongering and lies about Europe, the EU, our Rights, and the Court created to protect our Rights. First Suggested by Winston Churchill:

"In the centre of our movement stands the idea of a Charter of Human Rights, guarded by freedom and sustained by law.

It was United Kingdom who were primarily responsible for drawing up the Convention on Human Rights.It was the UK who pushed for the Convention to be legally binding and enforceable by a European Court. If the Convention belongs to any one nation, it belongs to the United Kingdom. Who, but this Tory Party would have a problem with our Human Rights being protected by law and enforced by a Court? The Tories are incapable of building anything, only destroying.

The short version:

Human Rights are British Rights.

The Tories fail to understand how toxic their brand is now. If anything is suggested by the Tories, it is now assumed to be wrong.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,065
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30501 on: Today at 08:24:36 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:09:06 am

The Tories fail to understand how toxic their brand is now. If anything is suggested by the Tories, it is now assumed to be wrong.

I don't think they grasp just how much the public psyche has shifted against them. They're the party with the divine right to rule. They're not supposed to be utterly rejected like this.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,684
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30502 on: Today at 10:17:43 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:08:25 am
I read a story yesterday that they may try to hold a referendum on leaving the ECHR on the same day as a general election in order to recreate a Brexit vote split.

These are not serious people, they have no interest in what is right for the country

Im not sure they could get a vote to hold a referendum through the HoC, theres enough moderate Tories to stop that I think/hope, then it needs to get through the lords and it wasnt a manifesto commitment or anything like that that they are obliged based on precedence to pass.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,439
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30503 on: Today at 10:40:36 am »
Lee Anderson defects to Reform.

thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30504 on: Today at 10:48:21 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:40:36 am
Lee Anderson defects to Reform.
Labour >> Tory >> Reform.  The spiral into madness is complete.

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68532602
Ex-Tory MP Lee Anderson defects to Reform

Former Conservative Party Vice-Chairman Lee Anderson has defected to Reform UK.

Mr Anderson was suspended from the Conservative Party after refusing to apologise for claims Islamists had "control" of London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The defection ends weeks of speculation about the Ashfield MP and TV presenter's future.

The former miner, who defected from Labour to join the Tories in 2018, has rarely been out of the headlines since becoming an MP in 2019.
Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30505 on: Today at 11:07:52 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:48:21 am
Labour >> Tory >> Reform.  The spiral into madness is complete.
Brilliant. ::)
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,714
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30506 on: Today at 11:16:31 am »
Come on people! You've already voted away your freedom to travel, and that didn't hurt did it? Now vote away your human rights!
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,684
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30507 on: Today at 11:25:10 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:48:21 am
Labour >> Tory >> Reform.  The spiral into madness is complete.


He is without shame or morals, and in less then a year hell be out on his arse, hopefully with an absolutely resounding loss.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

9 kemlyn road

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30508 on: Today at 11:46:20 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:25:10 am
He is without shame or morals, and in less then a year hell be out on his arse, hopefully with an absolutely resounding loss.
Very true, he  really is without shame or morals but he epitomises the mind set of a lot of the Ashfield area he represents.it amazes me that a man who was a miner got so deep in bed with the very party that wiped his area and industry out but then again,it was typical of the notts area as whole .
His journey from labour councillor to deputy chairman of the tories and now reform was all about him looking after number and throwing and beliefs or morals aside to get what he wants.
Reform is his real home and where he belongs.
A shit stain of a man and on society.
thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30509 on: Today at 12:06:40 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 11:46:20 am
Very true, he  really is without shame or morals but he epitomises the mind set of a lot of the Ashfield area he represents.it amazes me that a man who was a miner got so deep in bed with the very party that wiped his area and industry out but then again,it was typical of the notts area as whole .
His journey from labour councillor to deputy chairman of the tories and now reform was all about him looking after number and throwing and beliefs or morals aside to get what he wants.
Reform is his real home and where he belongs.
A shit stain of a man and on society.
I'm sure he'd argue he's the voice of the forgotten working man in areas like Ashfield.  He possibly is but only because he amplifies the worst of them and in doing so reinforces those views.

The question that people in Ashfield should be asking themselves ahead of the election is whether Lee Anderson has made their lives better or worse.  From what I can see he's done nothing for those people that have been left behind but has stoked up plenty hatred and division.
9 kemlyn road

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30510 on: Today at 12:22:29 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:06:40 pm
I'm sure he'd argue he's the voice of the forgotten working man in areas like Ashfield.  He possibly is but only because he amplifies the worst of them and in doing so reinforces those views.

The question that people in Ashfield should be asking themselves ahead of the election is whether Lee Anderson has made their lives better or worse.  From what I can see he's done nothing for those people that have been left behind but has stoked up plenty hatred and division.
A lot of the electorate in that area are like him ,not all ,but a lot.they see him as telling it like it is ,hes one of us etc .
They wont see that hes actually done nothing of note for the area just mouthed off alot of racist remarks and upset the snowflakes  .the whole region is like it ,the electorate in many wards voted for brexit and the tories in 2019 to get brexit done  and fell for the whole pack of lies .
When I point these things out to people I get the old  well ,theyre all the same  come back.
Anderson was a chancer ,an eye for getting a bigger wage ,house ,car ,pension and would say exactly whatever controversial comments it would take to get him all that.
Hes got all those things now ,so hes retired to the the comfort of reform and can really be himself now.
As I said earlier,a shit stain of a man .
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,065
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30511 on: Today at 12:42:40 pm »
Mind boggling that Labour didn't jettison him before he defected. His colleagues at the time must have been aware of his abhorrent views.

Imagine making this guy your deputy chairman and losing him in such a manner? It's one body blow after another for Sunak. The Tory Party is unmanageable.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art
