Potentially, the longer Sunak holds out on calling a GE the greater the scale of the Tory defeat. If he goes full term the greater the damage. Tories are prob banking on some unforeseen event occurring between now and then which may mitigate.



People are done with them, although they seem to have 20% of the electorate who'll vote for them no matter what. There's no bogeyman figure like Corbyn or 'Red Ed' either to scare people with. Starmer is very centre ground.Their hope is people won't come out for Labour, and they can make some culture war shit stick, but they're still polling in the 40s consistently. Then you've got Reform in double figures which puts every Tory seat under threat. Problem is Reform (and other mood music from right wing media) pull the Tories further right when it's just not where the country is, at least not economically. Part of Johnson's appeal was he made a lot of economic promises, although built on sand. It's hard to know who the Tories appeal to now, and with what policies, as they can never be right wing enough for Reform types and Starmer has won the centre ground; and those left of Starmer aren't going to vote for them either.