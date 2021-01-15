Now reaching Truss levels. Time for a change....





@BritainElects

📊 Labour lead at 28pts

Westminster voting intention:



LAB: 46% (+1)

CON: 18% (-2)

REF: 13% (+1)

LDEM: 10% (-)



via @PeoplePolling

07 Mar Chgs. w/ Jan



Fucking.Hell.I mean, it's almost certainly an outlier, but pretty soon people are going to start talking about how far Reform are behind the Tories rather than can the Tories narrow Labour's lead.These are the kinds of polls that imprint on the electorate's psyche and trigger that snowball effect. It looks like the Tory core vote has started to collapse. They know the Tories can't win, and the core vote is as divided as the party and the MPs - caught between those who think they've gone to far and those furious that they're not going far enough.I'm guessing a ton of the Tories' gammon vote is going to switch to Reform to punish the Tories, seeing as they've nothing to lose at this point. I think we could see and extreme right, hard right, right of centre split.Do Labour even have the resources to campaign strongly in all these seats!?