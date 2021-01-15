Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
I am an egg and I like cheese and fluffy squirrels called Bob. Bob the Fluffy squirrel is my fave babes.
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 757 758 759 760 761 [762]   Go Down

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1274179 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,314
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30440 on: Yesterday at 09:42:47 pm »
Just to show how racist this country is, check the reaction to the muslim war hero statue.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30441 on: Yesterday at 10:54:11 pm »
Less than five minutes of Question Time and I'm out.  The Tory representative gloating about Hunt's budget (thankfully greeted by stony silence by the audience) and the Labour representative emphasising the "tax burden".

If we want good public services then they need to be paid for.  I've defended Starmer's middle-of-the-road approach to getting elected but their parroting of Tory lines is really wearing thin.  Reeves said today she won't look at any form of wealth tax but will instead focus on public spending cuts (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68499693).  If it looks my area could potentially swing from the Tories then I'll vote Labour but otherwise it will be a vote for an actual progressive party.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,091
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30442 on: Yesterday at 11:45:34 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:54:11 pm
Less than five minutes of Question Time and I'm out.  The Tory representative gloating about Hunt's budget (thankfully greeted by stony silence by the audience) and the Labour representative emphasising the "tax burden".

If we want good public services then they need to be paid for.  I've defended Starmer's middle-of-the-road approach to getting elected but their parroting of Tory lines is really wearing thin.  Reeves said today she won't look at any form of wealth tax but will instead focus on public spending cuts (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68499693).  If it looks my area could potentially swing from the Tories then I'll vote Labour but otherwise it will be a vote for an actual progressive party.
pretty much all Tory seats are in play if the current polling continues to be correct
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,314
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30443 on: Yesterday at 11:46:10 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:54:11 pm
Less than five minutes of Question Time and I'm out.  The Tory representative gloating about Hunt's budget (thankfully greeted by stony silence by the audience) and the Labour representative emphasising the "tax burden".

If we want good public services then they need to be paid for.  I've defended Starmer's middle-of-the-road approach to getting elected but their parroting of Tory lines is really wearing thin.  Reeves said today she won't look at any form of wealth tax but will instead focus on public spending cuts (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68499693).  If it looks my area could potentially swing from the Tories then I'll vote Labour but otherwise it will be a vote for an actual progressive party.

Yep I mentioned that on the last page. We of course need to know where the cuts will be and its not a huge amount but as the IFS said both Tories and Labour are hoodwinking the public. Understandable because its an election year but still.

Problem is now that when Labour get into power whenever they get a single question on a decision they make they will just respond with the fact that Tories destroyed the economy. We are just going to have to hope and pray they make things better because they absolutely do not want you to know what they will do and they do not want to assure you they will make things better.

Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,427
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30444 on: Today at 07:36:58 am »
Now reaching Truss levels. Time for a change....


@BritainElects
📊 Labour lead at 28pts
Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 46% (+1)
CON: 18% (-2)
REF: 13% (+1)
LDEM: 10% (-)

via @PeoplePolling
07 Mar Chgs. w/ Jan
Logged

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,291
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30445 on: Today at 07:58:31 am »
www.economist.com/interactive/uk-general-election/build-a-voter

People like me

2024 prediction Lib 10% Ref 15% Con 29% Lab 39%


2019 estimate Lib 11% Ref 2% Con 61% Lab 24%

Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,452
  • Truthiness
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30446 on: Today at 08:37:41 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:36:58 am
Now reaching Truss levels. Time for a change....


@BritainElects
📊 Labour lead at 28pts
Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 46% (+1)
CON: 18% (-2)
REF: 13% (+1)
LDEM: 10% (-)

via @PeoplePolling
07 Mar Chgs. w/ Jan
Change to a cauliflower, maybe? They've gone through every other potential leader.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,229
  • JFT 97
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30447 on: Today at 09:03:40 am »
Therese May has crossed her red line and is the latest to announce she is saying goodbye at the next election.

Think we are on 64 stepping down.

Tick tock
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,255
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30448 on: Today at 09:43:05 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:36:58 am
Now reaching Truss levels. Time for a change....


@BritainElects
📊 Labour lead at 28pts
Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 46% (+1)
CON: 18% (-2)
REF: 13% (+1)
LDEM: 10% (-)

via @PeoplePolling
07 Mar Chgs. w/ Jan
Sunak loses his own seat on those numbers ;D
Logged

Online CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30449 on: Today at 10:00:36 am »
Who's this Robin Simcox c*nt and why's he getting a decent amount of press on the BBC's website?  I can see he's some sort of government advisor but, from what I've read, he's just an aggravating clueless twat stoking fires between Jews and Muslims.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68508351
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30450 on: Today at 10:04:37 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:45:34 pm
pretty much all Tory seats are in play if the current polling continues to be correct
Where I live has been gerrymandered and split into two seats.  I expect the part I live in will be one of the safest Tory seats in the future as it's 90% made up of little villages.  The current MP is switching over to the safe half and seems to be broadly liked for some unknown reason.  Making front-page promises and then breaking them on page 10 a few weeks/months later seems to be a vote winner.

I think it will become clearer nearer the time if Labour back themselves by the calibre of candidate they put up.  They've phoned it in with some real dross for the entire time I've lived here and made no effort to drum up support.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30451 on: Today at 10:07:41 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:36:58 am
Now reaching Truss levels. Time for a change....


@BritainElects
📊 Labour lead at 28pts
Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 46% (+1)
CON: 18% (-2)
REF: 13% (+1)
LDEM: 10% (-)

via @PeoplePolling
07 Mar Chgs. w/ Jan
Beautiful.  The glass floor shattering around Sunak's feet.  Also pleasing to see that smug twat Hunt and his party-before-country budget going down like a lead balloon.

It doesn't seem implausible that a poll could come out with Reform ahead of the Tories.  It would be an outlier for sure but I would love to see it just for the collective headloss in the Tory party.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,735
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30452 on: Today at 10:09:11 am »
To be fair I think PeoplePolling's methodology does generally show awful numbers for the Tories, not saying its wrong just that it skews in that direction compared to some others.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,020
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30453 on: Today at 10:20:41 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:36:58 am
Now reaching Truss levels. Time for a change....


@BritainElects
📊 Labour lead at 28pts
Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 46% (+1)
CON: 18% (-2)
REF: 13% (+1)
LDEM: 10% (-)

via @PeoplePolling
07 Mar Chgs. w/ Jan

Fucking.

Hell.

 :o

I mean, it's almost certainly an outlier, but pretty soon people are going to start talking about how far Reform are behind the Tories rather than can the Tories narrow Labour's lead.

These are the kinds of polls that imprint on the electorate's psyche and trigger that snowball effect. It looks like the Tory core vote has started to collapse. They know the Tories can't win, and the core vote is as divided as the party and the MPs - caught between those who think they've gone to far and those furious that they're not going far enough.

I'm guessing a ton of the Tories' gammon vote is going to switch to Reform to punish the Tories, seeing as they've nothing to lose at this point. I think we could see and extreme right, hard right, right of centre split.

Do Labour even have the resources to campaign strongly in all these seats!?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,020
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30454 on: Today at 10:24:45 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 09:03:40 am
Therese May has crossed her red line and is the latest to announce she is saying goodbye at the next election.

Think we are on 64 stepping down.

Tick tock

Honestly, I think this is what Tories are doing instead of putting letters into the 1922 Committee. They can't even be arsed trying to bring down Sunak; they're just giving up and leaving. I think it's reached critical mass at this point.

Starmer's played a blinder, simply by doing nothing.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30455 on: Today at 10:25:05 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:09:11 am
To be fair I think PeoplePolling's methodology does generally show awful numbers for the Tories, not saying its wrong just that it skews in that direction compared to some others.
That's true but the same methodology shows the Tories losing two points since January.  Considering they're gearing up for a general election and have just announced a budget for that exact purpose it's certainly damning.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,700
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30456 on: Today at 10:29:56 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:09:11 am
To be fair I think PeoplePolling's methodology does generally show awful numbers for the Tories, not saying its wrong just that it skews in that direction compared to some others.

Commissioned by GB News apparently so no doubt massaging the polling to shrink the Tory vote and make Reform look like more of an impending threat, as far as is possible.

I'm not necessarily saying I don't believe it though, As I said to a mate recently, I can't actually picture what the 'enthusiastic Sunak Govt supporter' actually looks like at the moment, or where they are.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,020
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30457 on: Today at 10:32:28 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 10:29:56 am
Commissioned by GB News apparently so no doubt massaging the polling to shrink the Tory vote and make Reform look like more of an impending threat, as far as is possible.

I'm not necessarily saying I don't believe it though, As I said to a mate recently, I can't actually picture what the 'enthusiastic Sunak Govt supporter' actually looks like at the moment, or where they are.

Yeah. I think the Tories need to realise that GBeebies is about as much on their side as the Daily Mail is on Labour's.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30458 on: Today at 10:33:38 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 10:29:56 am
Commissioned by GB News apparently so no doubt massaging the polling to shrink the Tory vote and make Reform look like more of an impending threat, as far as is possible.

I'm not necessarily saying I don't believe it though, As I said to a mate recently, I can't actually picture what the 'enthusiastic Sunak Govt supporter' actually looks like at the moment, or where they are.
I work with a couple of them.  Maybe the only two in the country.

Based on my sample size of two they're Asian men with a centre right leaning that support Leicester City.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,314
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30459 on: Today at 11:02:06 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:33:38 am
I work with a couple of them.  Maybe the only two in the country.

Based on my sample size of two they're Asian men with a centre right leaning that support Leicester City.

They will support anyone who leans towards Modi. They fucking love the guy.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,025
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30460 on: Today at 11:32:25 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:24:45 am
Honestly, I think this is what Tories are doing instead of putting letters into the 1922 Committee. They can't even be arsed trying to bring down Sunak; they're just giving up and leaving. I think it's reached critical mass at this point.

Starmer's played a blinder, simply by doing nothing.

Yep. As much as some people hate him for er... reasons? He's a bright lad.

Actual working mum and dad. Not born with a silver spoon in his mouth like the last fella. Worked for a living. Got knighted** for services to his country and absolutely flooring the Tories.


**If one of you has a go for him being knighted as a Liverpool fan and seeing King Kenny knighted and you want to have a go at Kenny then go and fuck yourselves. You are a fucking bellend.
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,681
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30461 on: Today at 11:38:14 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:20:41 am


Do Labour even have the resources to campaign strongly in all these seats!?

Do they even need to? In the scenario the survey suggests a lot of Labour marginals become safer so they focus resources on the seats that previously looked out of reach but no longer do.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,291
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30462 on: Today at 12:04:46 pm »
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,175
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30463 on: Today at 12:06:44 pm »
Heard about this for the first time today on PS-UK. The story is from July 2023.

https://amp.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/jul/26/totnes-election-democracy-change

I think its a brilliant way to get round gerrymandering and the undemocratic nature of FPTP.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,136
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30464 on: Today at 12:08:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:20:41 am
Do Labour even have the resources to campaign strongly in all these seats!?

They don't need to.

The risk isn't resourcing at these levels - it's the calibre of candidate you get in seats you wouldn't normally be that bothered with.

The Tories took through a lot of utter shite that - even by their standards they wouldn't normally touch with a barge pole in 2019 - also in 2015 a classic example is the nutjob Jenkyns getting in because they put a shite no-hoper against Ed Balls. Labour's best example is O'Mara, a completely unsuitable clown, becomming one of Britain's worst ever MPs because they couldn't be arsed finding someone proper for Nick Clegg's seat.

The risk is we get 100+ not really well vetted candidates.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,020
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30465 on: Today at 12:59:52 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:38:14 am
Do they even need to? In the scenario the survey suggests a lot of Labour marginals become safer so they focus resources on the seats that previously looked out of reach but no longer do.

Well I remember in 1997 that Labour targeted the tories' weakest 90 seats,  but obviously they out performed their best expectations.  I suppose that when the electorate are so sick of and angry with the incumbents that they take matters into their own hands through tactical voting,  actual campaigning becomes moot.

Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:08:56 pm
The risk is we get 100+ not really well vetted candidates.

I'm hoping the Rochdale result was an ice water bucket of reality for Labour in this regard, and that it becomes a blessing in disguise. But let's face it, a party with a potential 200 plus majority is always going to face accusations of being divided, as there's scope for some pretty large rebellions.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,025
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30466 on: Today at 02:08:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:59:52 pm
Well I remember in 1997 that Labour targeted the tories' weakest 90 seats,  but obviously they out performed their best expectations.  I suppose that when the electorate are so sick of and angry with the incumbents that they take matters into their own hands through tactical voting,  actual campaigning becomes moot.

I'm hoping the Rochdale result was an ice water bucket of reality for Labour in this regard, and that it becomes a blessing in disguise. But let's face it, a party with a potential 200 plus majority is always going to face accusations of being divided, as there's scope for some pretty large rebellions.


The reality is that Labour identified someone that should not be representing Labour and removed them accordingly.

Sound good to me..
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,020
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30467 on: Today at 02:37:37 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:08:57 pm
The reality is that Labour identified someone that should not be representing Labour and removed them accordingly.

Sound good to me..

But not before he had been selected, so that removing him left Labour without a candidate.

Labour need to be more on the ball. As Circa warns, next time a duff candidate might slip through the cracks and be elected before this kind of thing becomes public knowledge.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 757 758 759 760 761 [762]   Go Up
« previous next »
 