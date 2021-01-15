Less than five minutes of Question Time and I'm out. The Tory representative gloating about Hunt's budget (thankfully greeted by stony silence by the audience) and the Labour representative emphasising the "tax burden".



If we want good public services then they need to be paid for. I've defended Starmer's middle-of-the-road approach to getting elected but their parroting of Tory lines is really wearing thin. Reeves said today she won't look at any form of wealth tax but will instead focus on public spending cuts (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68499693). If it looks my area could potentially swing from the Tories then I'll vote Labour but otherwise it will be a vote for an actual progressive party.



Yep I mentioned that on the last page. We of course need to know where the cuts will be and its not a huge amount but as the IFS said both Tories and Labour are hoodwinking the public. Understandable because its an election year but still.Problem is now that when Labour get into power whenever they get a single question on a decision they make they will just respond with the fact that Tories destroyed the economy. We are just going to have to hope and pray they make things better because they absolutely do not want you to know what they will do and they do not want to assure you they will make things better.