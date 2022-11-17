some of those owners rent out the property, they will pass the rise on to renters



Maybe they'll try, but I think it's likely that for some huge mortgage rises it'll become impossible to set a rent that a tenant will pay that also covers the mortgage and the small time single property landlord is forced to divest themselves of their asset. That house won't go on the open market though, with a tenant in situ it could only be sold to another landlord so the big landlord 'companies' will benefit as they snap up the properties that small time landlords can no longer afford to run.I'm on the fence about this, I really don't want to be on the side of the small time landlords, but a) any investment should be a risk, and for too long property was seen as risk-free easy cash and b) if the alternative is corporations running them out of business and sucking up the profits instead then that's not better.