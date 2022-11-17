Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1272582 times)

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30400 on: Yesterday at 06:12:40 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:34:15 pm
The BBC are saying £2.50 of vape liquid would cost £4.90 based on government proposals, as someone who vapes I get that they are taxing it, but dont double the price FFS

Yep a money grab then.  Thats a massive tax increase
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30401 on: Yesterday at 06:15:22 pm
Cnuts.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30402 on: Yesterday at 07:10:27 pm
My neighbour's mortgage went up by £600 per month last year yet the tories are crowing about families saving £400 per year !! Couldn't make it up.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30403 on: Yesterday at 07:13:16 pm
Ive noticed recently a lot more private health care adverts on TV
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30404 on: Yesterday at 07:14:24 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 07:13:16 pm
Ive noticed recently a lot more private health care adverts on TV

There's a shit load of life insurance and funeral plan adverts too
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30405 on: Yesterday at 07:20:37 pm
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 07:10:27 pm
My neighbour's mortgage went up by £600 per month last year yet the tories are crowing about families saving £400 per year !! Couldn't make it up.

My mortgage went up £200 and I had to extend from a 18 year to a 25 year term to get that. These Tory c*nts have fucked everyone with a mortgage and the fact is that it hasnt fed fully through yet as a lot are on fixed rates.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30406 on: Yesterday at 07:47:52 pm
And you arent saving money..

Because they have not raised the threshold at which you pay different rates of tax, you are all actually paying more after this budget.

Tory twats
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30407 on: Yesterday at 09:02:26 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:47:52 pm
And you arent saving money..

Because they have not raised the threshold at which you pay different rates of tax, you are all actually paying more after this budget.

Tory twats

Freezing thresholds is one of the biggest con jobs.  Ongoing tax rises by stealth.  And no quick end to that.



https://www.ftadviser.com/your-industry/2022/11/17/income-tax-bands-frozen-until-2028/
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30408 on: Yesterday at 10:51:58 pm
Unless of course you don't get pay rises.....

Apparently 14% of people will be in the 40% band.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30409 on: Yesterday at 10:58:51 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:47:52 pm
And you arent saving money..

Because they have not raised the threshold at which you pay different rates of tax, you are all actually paying more after this budget.

Tory twats
I thought we want people to pay more tax to support public services 😁
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30410 on: Yesterday at 11:01:06 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:58:51 pm
I thought we want people to pay more tax to support public services 😁
We do, but theyre lying to the public
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30411 on: Yesterday at 11:08:19 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:20:37 pm
My mortgage went up £200 and I had to extend from a 18 year to a 25 year term to get that. These Tory c*nts have fucked everyone with a mortgage and the fact is that it hasnt fed fully through yet as a lot are on fixed rates.

Thats fucking awful.

1.5 million fixed rate mortgages end this year, hopefully we see some rate cuts this year, but since the BoE seem to be experts at sitting on their hands I wouldnt hold my breath.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30412 on: Yesterday at 11:18:00 pm
My fix ends this year 😢. Was good while it lasted.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30413 on: Yesterday at 11:19:29 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:08:19 pm
Thats fucking awful.

1.5 million fixed rate mortgages end this year, hopefully we see some rate cuts this year, but since the BoE seem to be experts at sitting on their hands I wouldnt hold my breath.
Starmer spelled it out last year, 100.000s every month, some of those owners rent out the property, they will pass the rise on to renters, this will affect around 8 million people, I don't think this has sunk in yet for many Torys, theres nothing they can say to pacify these mortgage holders, then there were the many all set to buy a home. only to see it snatched away in 1 single day,  low mortage gone replaced by a high mortgage they couldn't afford.
This has to be hammered come the election.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30414 on: Yesterday at 11:36:41 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:30:01 pm
Lets not forget not so long ago the Tories were committing to fix social care with NI increases. 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-58483036

Now a complete u-turn with NI reductions x 2, and no mention of Social Care these days.
yes what happened to Social Care, seems to be a subject nobody dares to approach
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30415 on: Yesterday at 11:41:50 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:18:00 pm
My fix ends this year 😢. Was good while it lasted.

mine ended in October, tied in for another 2 years and it's costing about an extra £190 a month. It's now just under £1k a month.

We both earn good money between us, so not complaining as there's plenty a lot worse off but everything is so much more expensive and it doesn't seem to be getting any better.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30416 on: Today at 06:44:09 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:41:50 pm
mine ended in October, tied in for another 2 years and it's costing about an extra £190 a month. It's now just under £1k a month.

We both earn good money between us, so not complaining as there's plenty a lot worse off but everything is so much more expensive and it doesn't seem to be getting any better.

Yep we can afford it but even we had to extend the term to make it not ridiculous. That will have to be overpaid otherwise thats another 7 years of interest to rack up.

But just that and energy alone means we are paying £350 extra a month. Childcare fees for two kids are going up 8% from April and then you factor increase in shops making that an extra £100 a month. We can afford it but theres loads who would really, really struggle.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30417 on: Today at 06:46:35 am
Smoke and mirrors bullshit as per .  Using a Labour pledge to scupper Labour raising money , constantly mentioning Labour . Poverty down lies lies lies. Just horrible feather nest lining power hungry weird fucking twats who nobody should ever vote for . Im distancing myself from any know tories now as they are complicit .
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30418 on: Today at 06:54:22 am
I've actually found myself agreeing with Hunt to an extent, in that he apparently wants to get rid of NI altogether in the long term. I wouldn't go about it the exact same way but NI is less porgressive than income tax and should be scrapped.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30419 on: Today at 08:05:00 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:19:29 pm
some of those owners rent out the property, they will pass the rise on to renters

Maybe they'll try, but I think it's likely that for some huge mortgage rises it'll become impossible to set a rent that a tenant will pay that also covers the mortgage and the small time single property landlord is forced to divest themselves of their asset. That house won't go on the open market though, with a tenant in situ it could only be sold to another landlord so the big landlord 'companies' will benefit as they snap up the properties that small time landlords can no longer afford to run.

I'm on the fence about this, I really don't want to be on the side of the small time landlords, but a) any investment should be a risk, and for too long property was seen as risk-free easy cash and b) if the alternative is corporations running them out of business and sucking up the profits instead then that's not better.
