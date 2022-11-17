Thats fucking awful.
1.5 million fixed rate mortgages end this year, hopefully we see some rate cuts this year, but since the BoE seem to be experts at sitting on their hands I wouldnt hold my breath.
Starmer spelled it out last year, 100.000s every month, some of those owners rent out the property, they will pass the rise on to renters, this will affect around 8 million people, I don't think this has sunk in yet for many Torys, theres nothing they can say to pacify these mortgage holders, then there were the many all set to buy a home. only to see it snatched away in 1 single day, low mortage gone replaced by a high mortgage they couldn't afford.
This has to be hammered come the election.