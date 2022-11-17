Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30400 on: Today at 06:12:30 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:34:15 pm
The BBC are saying £2.50 of vape liquid would cost £4.90 based on government proposals, as someone who vapes I get that they are taxing it, but dont double the price FFS

Yep a money grab then.  Thats a massive tax increase
Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30401 on: Today at 06:15:22 pm
Cnuts.
Lad

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30402 on: Today at 07:10:27 pm
My neighbour's mortgage went up by £600 per month last year yet the tories are crowing about families saving £400 per year !! Couldn't make it up.
spen71

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30403 on: Today at 07:13:16 pm
Ive noticed recently a lot more private health care adverts on TV
rob1966

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30404 on: Today at 07:14:24 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 07:13:16 pm
Ive noticed recently a lot more private health care adverts on TV

There's a shit load of life insurance and funeral plan adverts too
killer-heels

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30405 on: Today at 07:20:37 pm
Quote from: Lad on Today at 07:10:27 pm
My neighbour's mortgage went up by £600 per month last year yet the tories are crowing about families saving £400 per year !! Couldn't make it up.

My mortgage went up £200 and I had to extend from a 18 year to a 25 year term to get that. These Tory c*nts have fucked everyone with a mortgage and the fact is that it hasnt fed fully through yet as a lot are on fixed rates.
TepidT2O

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30406 on: Today at 07:47:52 pm
And you arent saving money..

Because they have not raised the threshold at which you pay different rates of tax, you are all actually paying more after this budget.

Tory twats
TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30407 on: Today at 09:02:26 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:47:52 pm
And you arent saving money..

Because they have not raised the threshold at which you pay different rates of tax, you are all actually paying more after this budget.

Tory twats

Freezing thresholds is one of the biggest con jobs.  Ongoing tax rises by stealth.  And no quick end to that.



https://www.ftadviser.com/your-industry/2022/11/17/income-tax-bands-frozen-until-2028/
PaulF

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30408 on: Today at 10:51:58 pm
Unless of course you don't get pay rises.....

Apparently 14% of people will be in the 40% band.
PaulF

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30409 on: Today at 10:58:51 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:47:52 pm
And you arent saving money..

Because they have not raised the threshold at which you pay different rates of tax, you are all actually paying more after this budget.

Tory twats
I thought we want people to pay more tax to support public services 😁
TepidT2O

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30410 on: Today at 11:01:06 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:58:51 pm
I thought we want people to pay more tax to support public services 😁
We do, but theyre lying to the public
