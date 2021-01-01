Have you ever seen a budget speech like it. it's a party political speech to attack Labour. every single announcement is full of smart arse digs at Labour. backbenches holding their stomachs in laughter, were supposed to be impressed by this, everything must be marvellous if they are all full of smiles.

The nerve of them to argue unlike Labour we are the party who believe in low taxes when they have raised taxes to their highest level in 70 yrs.