The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

PaulF

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30360 on: Today at 01:18:20 pm
"A conservative government is there for the NHS".  Now he's just taking the pi$$
thaddeus

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30361 on: Today at 01:20:29 pm
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-politics-68465603
Canary Wharf an unlikely recipient of Levelling Up funds

Who would have thought that Canary Wharf would be a recipient of Levelling Up money when the concept was floated by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson half a decade ago?

The east London skyscraper-laden financial centre has been hit by some major banks rethinking how much office space they need.

The chancellor announced £242m for it and the surrounding area to create 8,000 new homes.
Everybody not living in London and probably at least half of the people living in London.
Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30362 on: Today at 01:24:20 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:20:29 pm
Everybody not living in London and probably at least half of the people living in London.

Of course. Because the one place that needs money is Canary Fucking Wharf. ::)

At what point can the rest of the UK just secede from London and let it exist as a city state? It's a fucking parasite sucking the life out of the rest of the country at this point.
TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30363 on: Today at 01:29:43 pm
Pinching the Labour non-dom tax proposal now?  Confirmed as abolished
oldfordie

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30364 on: Today at 01:35:31 pm
Have you ever seen a budget speech like it. it's a party political speech to attack Labour. every single announcement is full of smart arse digs at Labour. backbenches holding their stomachs in laughter,  were supposed to be impressed by this, everything must be marvellous if they are all full of smiles.
The nerve of them to argue unlike Labour we are the party who believe in low taxes when they have raised taxes to their highest level in 70 yrs.
Qston

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30365 on: Today at 01:36:12 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:29:43 pm
Pinching the Labour non-dom tax proposal now?  Confirmed as abolished

Hmm, yeah as the headline, but it is being replaced with a new residency based scheme - which sounds to me like window dressing for the same principle
TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30366 on: Today at 01:37:35 pm
NI cut from 10% to 8%.
TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30367 on: Today at 01:39:17 pm
No changes to income tax then, thresholds or otherwise
killer-heels

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30368 on: Today at 01:41:44 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:39:17 pm
No changes to income tax then, thresholds or otherwise

That may be a pre-election promise.
TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30369 on: Today at 01:41:55 pm
Tax revenue must be dropping from ciggies etc, so tax now lumped onto vapes.
mkferdy

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30370 on: Today at 01:43:09 pm
Child benefit salary threshold gone up. New system based on household income to come in from 2026 unless labour change it.
TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30371 on: Today at 01:44:13 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:41:44 pm
That may be a pre-election promise.

It means of course, despite the reduction in NI, overall tax revenue will increase, as thresholds remain frozen.
The North Bank

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30372 on: Today at 01:51:52 pm
I feel like there should be a "you can fuck right off " option in the poll.
PaulF

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30373 on: Today at 01:56:17 pm
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 01:43:09 pm
Child benefit salary threshold gone up. New system based on household income to come in from 2026 unless labour change it.

I believe that will generally be a popular move.  Possibly not for those without children. But I think that's an issue that straddles all parties?
killer-heels

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30374 on: Today at 01:59:39 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:56:17 pm
I believe that will generally be a popular move.  Possibly not for those without children. But I think that's an issue that straddles all parties?

Its more an admin thing rather than anything that is a popular move. At the moment two adults earning £49k each get full child benefit but if you are a single parent or are a couple and one parent earns £50k and the other parent zero then you get taxed on that.
filopastry

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30375 on: Today at 02:49:10 pm
Yes the tapers in the tax system generally don't work very well
Wabaloolah

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30376 on: Today at 02:51:19 pm
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 01:43:09 pm
Child benefit salary threshold gone up. New system based on household income to come in from 2026 unless labour change it.
no good for me, stopped receiving it August 2023 as daughter left FTE! It's been stuck at £50k for years, although it's relatively recently that my income has gone passed that threshold.


It will at least save some people from having to submit a tax return
killer-heels

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30377 on: Today at 02:53:39 pm
Fair play to Darren Jones, he has honed his ability for bullshit.
Wabaloolah

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30378 on: Today at 02:53:45 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:41:55 pm
Tax revenue must be dropping from ciggies etc, so tax now lumped onto vapes.
I can see why and I have no problem with it, hopefully it stops people from buying them when they don't even smoke.
mkferdy

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30379 on: Today at 02:59:41 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:51:19 pm
no good for me, stopped receiving it August 2023 as daughter left FTE! It's been stuck at £50k for years, although it's relatively recently that my income has gone passed that threshold.


It will at least save some people from having to submit a tax return

From a selfish point it helps me as my basic is £60k. The system needed to be changed years ago to be fair. You can have a couple where both earn £50k each get the full allowance yet have a family where only one works earning say £60k and are not entitled to it.
Henry Gale

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30380 on: Today at 03:05:25 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:59:39 pm
Its more an admin thing rather than anything that is a popular move. At the moment two adults earning £49k each get full child benefit but if you are a single parent or are a couple and one parent earns £50k and the other parent zero then you get taxed on that.

What? so if a household has an income close to £100k a year they are entitled to child benefits?
PaulF

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30381 on: Today at 03:16:38 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 03:05:25 pm
What? so if a household has an income close to £100k a year they are entitled to child benefits?

Article in the Guardian, yesterday I think, saying that household income of £70k isn't enough these days.
I guess decent sized mortgage, student loan, huge energy bills, child care all adds up.
filopastry

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30382 on: Today at 03:26:05 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:16:38 pm
Article in the Guardian, yesterday I think, saying that household income of £70k isn't enough these days.
I guess decent sized mortgage, student loan, huge energy bills, child care all adds up.

Looking in London I have seen average rent listed as anywhere between £1.5-2k a month, if you are paying student loans on top of that and other bills it adds up pretty quickly.

I would say the pretty simple reason that birth rates are low now is that a lot of young people can't afford to have kids.
stewil007

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30383 on: Today at 04:03:16 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 03:05:25 pm
What? so if a household has an income close to £100k a year they are entitled to child benefits?

Basically, yes thats right
Circa1892

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30384 on: Today at 04:18:40 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 03:05:25 pm
What? so if a household has an income close to £100k a year they are entitled to child benefits?

At the moment if you have 2x £49,999 you get it. If you have 1 x £50,001 you don't. So you could have one household earning £49,997 more than the other entitlted to £1.2k a year in child benefit.

I think under the new system if you have an overall income of £60,001 you don't get it.
gazzalfc

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30385 on: Today at 04:21:46 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:56:17 pm
I believe that will generally be a popular move.  Possibly not for those without children. But I think that's an issue that straddles all parties?

This is something Martin Lewis has been campaigning for ages to be brought in. Its more a common sense thing over anything fiscal.
killer-heels

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30386 on: Today at 04:27:44 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:18:40 pm
At the moment if you have 2x £49,999 you get it. If you have 1 x £50,001 you don't. So you could have one household earning £49,997 more than the other entitlted to £1.2k a year in child benefit.

I think under the new system if you have an overall income of £60,001 you don't get it.

You do get it if you earn 50-60k but its taxed. 60k and over yoi dont get it.
TepidT2O

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30387 on: Today at 04:38:43 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:27:44 pm
You do get it if you earn 50-60k but its taxed. 60k and over yoi dont get it.
Creates an effective tax rate of something like 78% at that point
mkferdy

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30388 on: Today at 04:40:37 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:27:44 pm
You do get it if you earn 50-60k but its taxed. 60k and over yoi dont get it.

Exactly this, if you were in between £50k - £60k you would have had to do a self assessment to claim. They would let you write off private pension contributions as an expense when working out how much tax you owed from it. £60k and above you wasnt entitled to it.
Circa1892

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30389 on: Today at 04:51:21 pm
Headline should be "man who owns multiple luxury flats changes capital gains tax on property to benefit himself"
