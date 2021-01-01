Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 01:18:20 pm
"A conservative government is there for the NHS".  Now he's just taking the pi$$
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 01:20:29 pm
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-politics-68465603
Canary Wharf an unlikely recipient of Levelling Up funds

Who would have thought that Canary Wharf would be a recipient of Levelling Up money when the concept was floated by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson half a decade ago?

The east London skyscraper-laden financial centre has been hit by some major banks rethinking how much office space they need.

The chancellor announced £242m for it and the surrounding area to create 8,000 new homes.
Everybody not living in London and probably at least half of the people living in London.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 01:24:20 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:20:29 pm
Everybody not living in London and probably at least half of the people living in London.

Of course. Because the one place that needs money is Canary Fucking Wharf. ::)

At what point can the rest of the UK just secede from London and let it exist as a city state? It's a fucking parasite sucking the life out of the rest of the country at this point.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 01:29:43 pm
Pinching the Labour non-dom tax proposal now?  Confirmed as abolished
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 01:35:31 pm
Have you ever seen a budget speech like it. it's a party political speech to attack Labour. every single announcement is full of smart arse digs at Labour. backbenches holding their stomachs in laughter,  were supposed to be impressed by this, everything must be marvellous if they are all full of smiles.
The nerve of them to argue unlike Labour we are the party who believe in low taxes when they have raised taxes to their highest level in 70 yrs.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 01:36:12 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:29:43 pm
Pinching the Labour non-dom tax proposal now?  Confirmed as abolished

Hmm, yeah as the headline, but it is being replaced with a new residency based scheme - which sounds to me like window dressing for the same principle
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 01:37:35 pm
NI cut from 10% to 8%.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 01:39:17 pm
No changes to income tax then, thresholds or otherwise
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 01:41:44 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:39:17 pm
No changes to income tax then, thresholds or otherwise

That may be a pre-election promise.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 01:41:55 pm
Tax revenue must be dropping from ciggies etc, so tax now lumped onto vapes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 01:43:09 pm
Child benefit salary threshold gone up. New system based on household income to come in from 2026 unless labour change it.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 01:44:13 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:41:44 pm
That may be a pre-election promise.

It means of course, despite the reduction in NI, overall tax revenue will increase, as thresholds remain frozen.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 01:51:52 pm
I feel like there should be a "you can fuck right off " option in the poll.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 01:56:17 pm
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 01:43:09 pm
Child benefit salary threshold gone up. New system based on household income to come in from 2026 unless labour change it.

I believe that will generally be a popular move.  Possibly not for those without children. But I think that's an issue that straddles all parties?
