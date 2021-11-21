Poll

I am an egg and I like cheese and fluffy squirrels called Bob. Bob the Fluffy squirrel is my fave babes.
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1271129 times)

Offline west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30320 on: Yesterday at 09:02:01 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:34:46 pm
Surely the bigger mess they make of society the quicker the upturn will become obvious?

If everything is hunky dory with most people happy with their lot, it makes it harder to see or notice any improvements.

The problem is if the only way to fix the financial and societal scorched earth of the Tories is for Labour to raise taxes then it automatically puts Labour on the back foot. As Paul F said above, if Labour raise taxes the media will be all over them in a way they wouldnt with the Tories, somehow Labour have to try and copy the Tory message from 2010 and clearly paint in the mind of the electorate that whatever hard decisions a Labour government has to make between 2024 and 2029 its the fault of the Tories between 2010 and 2024.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30321 on: Yesterday at 09:03:51 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:34:46 pm
Surely the bigger mess they make of society the quicker the upturn will become obvious?

If everything is hunky dory with most people happy with their lot, it makes it harder to see or notice any improvements.


Not really mate, if the  economy gets extra fucked its harder to put things right.
They are trying to make Labour the party of high tax
Online Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30322 on: Yesterday at 09:21:05 pm »
It's always the same from the Tories. Blame Labour for being unable to fix the problems the Tories made.

Labour were booted out in 2010 after more than a decade of solid economic growth. 18 months of relative hardship was all it took before they voted for a Tory party that caused two recessions in their previous 18 year stint in office and shattered the UK manufacturing industry.

In the years since Cameron got his foot in the door of Number 10, we've had austerity, Brexit, economic calamity, more austerity, Covid, corruptions, taxpayers robbed blind, debauchery, sleaze, overt racism, four PMs in five years, shortages, an economic implosion, rocketing inflation, energy poverty, and even more austerity. All because the electorate saw them as the better option to Labour and some voters apparently don't like brown people.

It's madness.
Online reddebs

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30323 on: Yesterday at 09:27:02 pm »
Just realign the tax burden so the extremely wealthy pay more then raise the thresholds of the lowest paid giving them loads of spare cash to spend to kickstart the economy.

That brings in more revenue to reinvest in services 🤷
Offline killer-heels

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30324 on: Yesterday at 10:02:41 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:02:01 pm
The problem is if the only way to fix the financial and societal scorched earth of the Tories is for Labour to raise taxes then it automatically puts Labour on the back foot. As Paul F said above, if Labour raise taxes the media will be all over them in a way they wouldnt with the Tories, somehow Labour have to try and copy the Tory message from 2010 and clearly paint in the mind of the electorate that whatever hard decisions a Labour government has to make between 2024 and 2029 its the fault of the Tories between 2010 and 2024.

Then why dont Labour look at extra taxes in different ways or avenues? Wealth taxes for example or more windfall taxes?

Of course its unlikely to replace general taxation cuts but its not like Labour have no levers here.
Online Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30325 on: Yesterday at 10:03:08 pm »
You had that letter recently from loads of British billionaires and millionaires saying they would be happy to pay more tax and urging the government to raise taxes. But as I said then, it's not the 100 billionaires wanting to pay more tax that get listened to - it's the two billionaires prepared to slip some party donations NOT to raise taxes who get in the Tories' ear.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30326 on: Yesterday at 10:09:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:02:41 pm
Then why dont Labour look at extra taxes in different ways or avenues? Wealth taxes for example or more windfall taxes?

Of course its unlikely to replace general taxation cuts but its not like Labour have no levers here.

Im guessing their thinking is:

Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:05:59 pm
Thats putting a lot of faith in the British electorate.

Announce it before the election and theyll lose a lot of votes, whether its decisive or not I dont know.

Do it after the election and the Tories will completely re-write history, how they left an economy in great health and Labour are squandering it, tax and spend, bullshit bullshit bullshit and people will buy it, they always do.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30327 on: Yesterday at 10:13:04 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:09:54 pm
Im guessing their thinking is:


Wealth taxes are popular though. There are ways Labour can take advantage of this, if they say that we are keeping general tax at this low rate but to pay for better services we are making the wealthier pay. Almost go a bit populist over it.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30328 on: Yesterday at 10:13:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:03:08 pm
You had that letter recently from loads of British billionaires and millionaires saying they would be happy to pay more tax and urging the government to raise taxes. But as I said then, it's not the 100 billionaires wanting to pay more tax that get listened to - it's the two billionaires prepared to slip some party donations NOT to raise taxes who get in the Tories' ear.

Its the two or three billionaires who own the papers who the Tories listen to.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30329 on: Yesterday at 10:22:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:13:04 pm
Wealth taxes are popular though. There are ways Labour can take advantage of this, if they say that we are keeping general tax at this low rate but to pay for better services we are making the wealthier pay. Almost go a bit populist over it.

Its an option but I just cant see the current Labour Party as it is going for anything radical like that (14 years in opposition to the worst governments the country has ever seen will do that to you I guess) so Im not really including it in how I see things happening.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30330 on: Yesterday at 10:22:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:02:41 pm
Then why dont Labour look at extra taxes in different ways or avenues? Wealth taxes for example or more windfall taxes?

Of course its unlikely to replace general taxation cuts but its not like Labour have no levers here.

Because tax is confusing for people and they dont read the small print when the papers spin it.

Inheritance tax is the classic example. Its payable above a massive threshold - almost nobody pays it, and of those who do its a comparatively small part of an estate and almost entirely unearned wealth.

A wealth tax would be spun as theyre coming for your house and savings. The people with £8k in an ISA and a semi detached in Derby will be convinced through the spin its them and not the rich.

Also. Blokes like that tit whos just bought United, and Lewis Hamilton for that matter. Should be told if they want to keep their tax exile status they can never come back.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30331 on: Yesterday at 10:49:53 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:22:12 pm
Its an option but I just cant see the current Labour Party as it is going for anything radical like that (14 years in opposition to the worst governments the country has ever seen will do that to you I guess) so Im not really including it in how I see things happening.

I get that but thats their problem. They have options, whether they have the balls to go ahead with that is another thing all together.

At the end of the day I fully maintain that if we see tangible improvements in public services and we see some good housing planning reform and increased house building then Labour should be fine, irregardless of their tax policy and how the press spin it.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30332 on: Yesterday at 10:51:22 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:22:41 pm
Because tax is confusing for people and they dont read the small print when the papers spin it.

Inheritance tax is the classic example. Its payable above a massive threshold - almost nobody pays it, and of those who do its a comparatively small part of an estate and almost entirely unearned wealth.

A wealth tax would be spun as theyre coming for your house and savings. The people with £8k in an ISA and a semi detached in Derby will be convinced through the spin its them and not the rich.

Also. Blokes like that tit whos just bought United, and Lewis Hamilton for that matter. Should be told if they want to keep their tax exile status they can never come back.

Thats Labours problem, if they are going to be scared of how things are spun then whats the point of even getting in power?
Offline west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30333 on: Yesterday at 11:01:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:49:53 pm
I get that but thats their problem. They have options, whether they have the balls to go ahead with that is another thing all together.

At the end of the day I fully maintain that if we see tangible improvements in public services and we see some good housing planning reform and increased house building then Labour should be fine, irregardless of their tax policy and how the press spin it.


Its not Labours problem, its our problem as people who live in this country and have been battered by a Tory government and complicit media.

As I have said before, fix housing and you fix most of the issues in the country, cost of living pressures ease, more money to spend on other things, that stimulates economic activity, that creates growth, that generates taxes.
Online filopastry

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30334 on: Yesterday at 11:07:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:01:34 pm
Its not Labours problem, its our problem as people who live in this country and have been battered by a Tory government and complicit media.

As I have said before, fix housing and you fix most of the issues in the country, cost of living pressures ease, more money to spend on other things, that stimulates economic activity, that creates growth, that generates taxes.

Actually lots of rumblings that building a lot more Housing is one thing Labour really does want to double down on.

Not an easy thing to deliver quickly but it helps if you have a govt at least interested in delivering it
Offline thejbs

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30335 on: Yesterday at 11:10:16 pm »
Michelle Donelan pays damages to academic over Hamas claim https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68486206

Theres a misleading headline if ever there was one:

Quote
The sum paid to Prof Sang was covered by taxpayers to prevent prolonged legal costs, the BBC has been told.

So Donelan libelled two academics and the taxpayer foots the bill.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30336 on: Yesterday at 11:13:58 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:01:34 pm
Its not Labours problem, its our problem as people who live in this country and have been battered by a Tory government and complicit media.

As I have said before, fix housing and you fix most of the issues in the country, cost of living pressures ease, more money to spend on other things, that stimulates economic activity, that creates growth, that generates taxes.

Yes i get that but my point was that Labour do have options in all this and if they are going to live in fear with how the media will spin it then thats their issues they have to overcome and clearly they are the wrong party for all of us.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30337 on: Yesterday at 11:15:10 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:07:00 pm
Actually lots of rumblings that building a lot more Housing is one thing Labour really does want to double down on.

Not an easy thing to deliver quickly but it helps if you have a govt at least interested in delivering it

The proposed top down housing targets for local authorities are a great idea as local councils always fall under the NIMBY vote and find reasons to reject planing applications for building more homes.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30338 on: Yesterday at 11:17:41 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:10:16 pm
Michelle Donelan pays damages to academic over Hamas claim https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68486206

Theres a misleading headline if ever there was one:

So Donelan libelled two academics and the taxpayer foots the bill.

From the party that lectures everyone else on personal responsibility
Offline killer-heels

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30339 on: Yesterday at 11:21:42 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:15:10 pm
The proposed top down housing targets for local authorities are a great idea as local councils always fall under the NIMBY vote and find reasons to reject planing applications for building more homes.

Thats an easy win for Labour, bring them back.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30340 on: Today at 05:54:43 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:21:42 pm
Thats an easy win for Labour, bring them back.

Im 99% sure they have said they will.
Online KillieRed

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30341 on: Today at 08:16:44 am »
Offline killer-heels

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30342 on: Today at 09:09:34 am »
Mad the scale of cuts by the Birmingham City Council.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30343 on: Today at 09:16:19 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:09:34 am
Mad the scale of cuts by the Birmingham City Council.

Plus a 10% hike in rates.
Online PaulF

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30344 on: Today at 09:44:31 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:13:04 pm
Wealth taxes are popular though. There are ways Labour can take advantage of this, if they say that we are keeping general tax at this low rate but to pay for better services we are making the wealthier pay. Almost go a bit populist over it.

Oven ready slogan too.  Wealth taxes, not stealth taxes.

Also, prompted by subesquent posts, Make it clear the taxes target people who are at least millionaires.
Online PaulF

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30345 on: Today at 10:01:11 am »
Also... Labour need to start pointing at "unearned" income. Shares and ownership of capital.
Though, the younger generation seem to be obsessed with passive income ( mostly from youtube et al) , so this may not play out that well!
Online PaulF

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30346 on: Today at 10:01:50 am »
oh  , sorry for the spam posting.  The 'rumour' is a 2% NI cut.  It's almost like they are putting two fingers up at the NHS.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30347 on: Today at 10:08:58 am »
Keep an eye on the GBP to USD rate
Offline killer-heels

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30348 on: Today at 10:18:24 am »
I love how Labour MPs all keep using the non dom and tax breaks for private schools as their only funding. They are going to flog the non dom thing to the very end until Tories take it.
Online PaulF

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30349 on: Today at 10:26:21 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:08:58 am
Keep an eye on the GBP to USD rate

Which way do you expect it to move?
Online filopastry

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30350 on: Today at 10:33:17 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:44:31 am
Oven ready slogan too.  Wealth taxes, not stealth taxes.

Also, prompted by subesquent posts, Make it clear the taxes target people who are at least millionaires.

A lot of people in the South East and London are millionaires (they probably just don't realise it), property and pension would get a surprising number of people to that number.

The soundbite of wealth taxes always seems great but the detail is an absolute pain in the arse.
Online thaddeus

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30351 on: Today at 10:44:19 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:33:17 am
A lot of people in the South East and London are millionaires (they probably just don't realise it), property and pension would get a surprising number of people to that number.

The soundbite of wealth taxes always seems great but the detail is an absolute pain in the arse.
It is but that shouldn't be a reason for Labour not to try.

Taxes on unearned income have been too low for a very long time so there's need to be an effort to redress that.  Of course, when you try to historically tax wealth based on unearned vs. earned income it becomes even more complex.

Then there's the obvious trap that the Daily Mail and its ilk will be all over any outlier whereby somebody is unduly caught up in any wealth tax.

Still, Labour have to try.  Cosplaying as Cameron and Osborne's One Nation Tories - effectively Sunak and Hunt but with more progressive social policies - will see them lose the backing of the nation very quickly.
Online filopastry

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30352 on: Today at 10:48:18 am »
I think they probably should try but I think it would end up being relatively niche and not raising a great deal.

If you push it too broadly it ends up being an electoral liability, if you push the rates too high on a narrower group they tend to be the type that is pretty mobile world wide, so it likely ends up being pretty niche, as it is even in countries in Europe where the electorate lies more to the left than the UK.

Would be good to see a move towards equalisation of CGT with income tax rates
