A lot of people in the South East and London are millionaires (they probably just don't realise it), property and pension would get a surprising number of people to that number.



The soundbite of wealth taxes always seems great but the detail is an absolute pain in the arse.



It is but that shouldn't be a reason for Labour not to try.Taxes on unearned income have been too low for a very long time so there's need to be an effort to redress that. Of course, when you try to historically tax wealth based on unearned vs. earned income it becomes even more complex.Then there's the obvious trap that the Daily Mail and its ilk will be all over any outlier whereby somebody is unduly caught up in any wealth tax.Still, Labour have to try. Cosplaying as Cameron and Osborne's One Nation Tories - effectively Sunak and Hunt but with more progressive social policies - will see them lose the backing of the nation very quickly.