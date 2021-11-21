It's always the same from the Tories. Blame Labour for being unable to fix the problems the Tories made.



Labour were booted out in 2010 after more than a decade of solid economic growth. 18 months of relative hardship was all it took before they voted for a Tory party that caused two recessions in their previous 18 year stint in office and shattered the UK manufacturing industry.



In the years since Cameron got his foot in the door of Number 10, we've had austerity, Brexit, economic calamity, more austerity, Covid, corruptions, taxpayers robbed blind, debauchery, sleaze, overt racism, four PMs in five years, shortages, an economic implosion, rocketing inflation, energy poverty, and even more austerity. All because the electorate saw them as the better option to Labour and some voters apparently don't like brown people.



It's madness.