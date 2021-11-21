Poll

What do we think of the Tory Rwanda plan?  (First New Years Poll yay!)

It's a marvellous plan with plenty to recommend it
It's fucking batshit crazy
It's as batshit crazy as Rees-Mogg humping his nanny after 3 crates of crystal meth
Rainbow on Crack
Bananas in Pajamas falling down the stairs pissed
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 752 753 754 755 756 [757]   Go Down

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1267500 times)

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,227
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30240 on: Yesterday at 06:59:18 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 06:55:18 pm
excuses to remove more protestors rights? remove human rights?

That was what I thought it was. Dickhead.

Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 06:52:09 pm
Ed Daveys response was better than Starmers. Basically said you cant one the one hand put Braverman in a great office of state and then slam people exploiting division.

Yeah well said.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30241 on: Yesterday at 07:02:30 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 06:55:18 pm
excuses to remove more protestors rights? remove human rights?

Probably that too under the guise of Islamophobia.  2 birds with 1 stone effectively.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,891
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30242 on: Yesterday at 07:04:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:48:05 pm
Weaponising inslamaphobia is most likely their game.
Which would be utterly disgusting and beyond reprehensible

I think it's more likely those voters would switch to Reform. Whilst that might hurt Labour, it could absolutely devastate the Tories. As with a lot of things, I don't think the Tories have thought this through properly.

The latest poll on Electoral Calculus offers a mid case scenario of the Tories on 113 seats. That's something like a 10 seat drop on the last poll. Worst case scenario puts them on 42 seats, down 12 on the previous worst case, I think.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,638
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30243 on: Yesterday at 07:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:04:52 pm
I think it's more likely those voters would switch to Reform. Whilst that might hurt Labour, it could absolutely devastate the Tories. As with a lot of things, I don't think the Tories have thought this through properly.

The latest poll on Electoral Calculus offers a mid case scenario of the Tories on 113 seats. That's something like a 10 seat drop on the last poll. Worst case scenario puts them on 42 seats, down 12 on the previous worst case, I think.

Exactly, no matter how far the Tories pander to that voting group, Reform will always go that bit further, the Tories do it with a nod and a wink, Reform will just say it.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,449
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30244 on: Yesterday at 09:07:18 pm »
Going to come out even more ignorant than usual here. But if the Tories are going to use Gaza as an attempt to boost polls. Who are they 'supporting' / painting labour as not supporting?
My wild guess is they say Labour are supporting the Israelis and therefore Labour are bad?

ps - this doesn't reflect my own personal opinion in any way, I have no idea about the complexities of the situation, but it's a shitshow all round.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,342
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30245 on: Yesterday at 09:12:32 pm »
Would be a bold strategy for the Conservatives to pitch themselves as the party looking out for Muslims.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,187
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30246 on: Yesterday at 09:18:28 pm »
All the Tories are doing is hoping to find an angle that they can use to their advantage. Galloway gets in, Sunak tries to make it a crisis moment and get what a lot of leaders get in a crisis, which is a boost in the polls. They are scrambling around for something.

Unfortunately for them, most of the public wont give a shit because they dont care about protests taking place in London. Rightfully so.

Galloway getting in isnt a big issue and it will be forgotten soon. The Tories are fucked.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30247 on: Yesterday at 09:25:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:18:28 pm
All the Tories are doing is hoping to find an angle that they can use to their advantage. Galloway gets in, Sunak tries to make it a crisis moment and get what a lot of leaders get in a crisis, which is a boost in the polls. They are scrambling around for something.

Unfortunately for them, most of the public wont give a shit because they dont care about protests taking place in London. Rightfully so.

Galloway getting in isnt a big issue and it will be forgotten soon. The Tories are fucked.

All whilst repeating what that witch said the other day, he's a fucking moron, not a working class moron though, obviously.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30248 on: Yesterday at 09:33:03 pm »
Unelected pint sized dictator Rishi wants to ban protests
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,638
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30249 on: Yesterday at 10:07:35 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:33:03 pm
Unelected pint sized dictator Rishi wants to ban protests

Im just waiting Parliament to go up in flames and Sunak to tell hes passing an Enabling Act to save the volk und reich.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30250 on: Yesterday at 10:26:21 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:07:18 pm
Going to come out even more ignorant than usual here. But if the Tories are going to use Gaza as an attempt to boost polls. Who are they 'supporting' / painting labour as not supporting?
My wild guess is they say Labour are supporting the Israelis and therefore Labour are bad?

ps - this doesn't reflect my own personal opinion in any way, I have no idea about the complexities of the situation, but it's a shitshow all round.

Not a chance they will say that, although its actually true. The Tories are supporting Israel too, so it would be pointless exercise.

Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,940
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30251 on: Yesterday at 10:55:58 pm »
Tories relying on fostering division and hate for years, then Little Fishy ratface has a whine about division and hate in the country.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,928
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30252 on: Today at 02:03:41 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:55:58 pm
Tories relying on fostering division and hate for years, then Little Fishy ratface has a whine about division and hate in the country.
yep first thing I thought when I heard the weasel speak yesterday was this was all caused by you and your party, he's literally failed to condemn a racist for making islamophobic comments.

2 MPs murdered on the Tories watch, if MPs are at risk in their own homes it's down to him and his ilk pandering to the right wing of the party over the EU.

If you keep poking the fire, someone is going to get burnt.

It's a desperate last throw of the dice as he knows what's coming. Still he always has his millions to fall back on
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,928
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30253 on: Today at 02:05:24 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:18:28 pm
All the Tories are doing is hoping to find an angle that they can use to their advantage. Galloway gets in, Sunak tries to make it a crisis moment and get what a lot of leaders get in a crisis, which is a boost in the polls. They are scrambling around for something.

Unfortunately for them, most of the public wont give a shit because they dont care about protests taking place in London. Rightfully so.

Galloway getting in isnt a big issue and it will be forgotten soon. The Tories are fucked.
spot on
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,928
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30254 on: Today at 02:15:26 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:40:53 pm
With Gaza the biggest banana skin that Labour will likely have, I think they are ramping up for a May election (or their abouts).
I suspect the majority of the electorate don't give a damn about what's going on in Israel/Gaza, many are thinking about where their next meal is coming from.

I genuinely don't think it will make much of a difference at all if any.

Labour won a 65 seat majority on the back of the divisive Iraq War let's not forget.

Voters who are in the main apolitical won't be majorly bothered about what's going on 1000s of miles away. I'm not saying that's right by the way just how it is.


I do agree that he's looking to make political capital out of the situation though and will probably call a snap election May or maybe June
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 752 753 754 755 756 [757]   Go Up
« previous next »
 