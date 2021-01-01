Guardian reports that one in 10 councils expected to go bust over the next 12 months. But yeah, let's have more tax cuts.



Cash-strapped councils target arts, parks and leisure cuts



Councils in England are in a state of financial crisis with many facing effective bankruptcy in the next few years unless the funding system is reformed, according to a new report.



More than half the councils that responded to a survey said they were likely to be unable to balance their books in the next five years.



Two-thirds said they were cutting services.



Parks, leisure facilities, arts and culture are at the top of the list.



...



Jayne Howard said: "They've wasted money all over the place, on frivolous things or things that don't need doing, or middle management people that don't need to be there and so there's not enough left in the pot for the things that do need doing. And the answer is always to put it on the people on the bottom of the chain, charge us more for everything."

Inflation on top of rising demand for services (particularly the very expensive to provide social care and SEND support) and "austerity" is a perfect storm. Health, education and overseas aid are ring-fenced so local government always seems to be an easy punchbag for the Tories.It's good to see the likes of Jayne Howard have diagnosed the problem though. That could word for word be the tirade of a Daily Mail columnist or GB News pundit.