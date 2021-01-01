Poll

What do we think of the Tory Rwanda plan?  (First New Years Poll yay!)

It's a marvellous plan with plenty to recommend it
It's fucking batshit crazy
It's as batshit crazy as Rees-Mogg humping his nanny after 3 crates of crystal meth
Rainbow on Crack
Bananas in Pajamas falling down the stairs pissed
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 751 752 753 754 755 [756]   Go Down

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1265407 times)

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,828
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30200 on: Today at 12:23:51 pm »
Guardian reports that one in 10 councils expected to go bust over the next 12 months. But yeah, let's have more tax cuts. ::)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30201 on: Today at 12:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:23:51 pm
Guardian reports that one in 10 councils expected to go bust over the next 12 months. But yeah, let's have more tax cuts. ::)

Just add that to the growing list of issues Labour will inherit & have to deal with.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30202 on: Today at 12:38:49 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:23:51 pm
Guardian reports that one in 10 councils expected to go bust over the next 12 months. But yeah, let's have more tax cuts. ::)

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68419089
Cash-strapped councils target arts, parks and leisure cuts

Councils in England are in a state of financial crisis with many facing effective bankruptcy in the next few years unless the funding system is reformed, according to a new report.

More than half the councils that responded to a survey said they were likely to be unable to balance their books in the next five years.

Two-thirds said they were cutting services.

Parks, leisure facilities, arts and culture are at the top of the list.

...

Jayne Howard said: "They've wasted money all over the place, on frivolous things or things that don't need doing, or middle management people that don't need to be there and so there's not enough left in the pot for the things that do need doing. And the answer is always to put it on the people on the bottom of the chain, charge us more for everything."
Inflation on top of rising demand for services (particularly the very expensive to provide social care and SEND support) and "austerity" is a perfect storm.  Health, education and overseas aid are ring-fenced so local government always seems to be an easy punchbag for the Tories.

It's good to see the likes of Jayne Howard have diagnosed the problem though.  That could word for word be the tirade of a Daily Mail columnist or GB News pundit.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 751 752 753 754 755 [756]   Go Up
« previous next »
 